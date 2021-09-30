IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Top tips for building your personal network
Being a sysadmin often attracts "Lone Ranger" types. You spend most of your time interacting with servers and intermittently cruising forums—searching for solutions or vulnerabilities. However, this work style often keeps you working alone in close quarters and can put pressure on you when high-profile incidents occur or you need an extra pair of hands.
These situations might make you wish you had a more extensive network to lean on. In this article, I share ways of building a network of contacts within and outside your company.
Hybrid work's next phase: 3 lessons for CIOs
2020 saw the evolution of millions of new "offices" – dining room tables, living room couches, and more – as employees across the board found themselves working remotely in unfamiliar settings. In time, with the help of both technology and resilience, we’ve not only adapted but in many cases, thrived. A recent remote work study found that 97 percent of employees hope to work remotely at least part of the time for the rest of their careers, and many companies are incorporating that number into their long-term plans.
But as we think about return-to-office and hybrid work plans, there isn’t a clearly written manual or one-size-fits-all solution – and we’ll continue to have our work cut out for us we navigate another potentially significant shift in the way we operate.
Here are a few guiding principles that HR and IT leaders should keep in mind to ensure a smooth and secure transition for all employees, wherever they choose to work.
Red Hat and SAS collaborate to bring advanced analytic capabilities to the hybrid cloud
Data and analytics are changing the way we do business -- enabling organizations to better serve their customers and get more done quicker. However, to obtain value from AI and data science efforts, organizations need to deploy, operationalize and put these analytical assets into production. To help put analytical insights into action quicker, we are pleased to announce the general availability of SAS Viya on Red Hat OpenShift. Initially available on VMWare, Viya will support other infrastructure variations in subsequent releases.
Introducing Red Hat TV
Compiler: How Do We Mentor the Next Generation of IT Leaders?
New tech graduates enter the workforce every year. What generational differences and unique challenges will these younger professionals face? Mentorship is essential to make the transition into enterprise IT, regardless of where a person worked before. But it’s not always clear what mentees need, or what would be most beneficial for them.
In this episode, we speak to people about what makes a good mentor, how learning can go both ways, and what is most meaningful in mentoring relationships.
Red Hat Brings Azure Red Hat OpenShift to U.S. Government Agencies [Ed: Red Hat is trying to help Microsoft makes money; Azure has problems and layoffs, IBM/Red Hat ought not help it]
A beginner's attempt at optimizing GCC
Anyone who engages in C/C++ development on a modern GNU/Linux system typically ends up using the GCC or LLVM compiler, to which Red Hat actively contributes. As a member of the toolchain engineering team, I mostly work on runtime libraries (glibc), but being acquainted with the internals of the compiler that builds Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is useful.
With this goal in mind, and with a bit of advice from experienced engineers on the team, I decided to dip my toes into GCC internals by attempting to implement a small optimization. I was pointed to a list of open "tree optimization" bugs marked as
Games: Popular Tools of GNU/Linux Gamers, Barotrauma, GamecubePC, and DRM
Security: Pegasus, Updates, PHP-FPM Patch, and Diffoscope 189
Kali Linux NetHunter: Everything you need to know
Kali Linux NetHunter is the first Android penetration testing platform for Android devices. The NetHunter is an open-source project meaning developers can freely use it without getting copyright infringements or any other related threats. This project allows the supported Android devices to access the kali toolset, thus enabling penetration testing. In addition, there are various unique features offered by Kali NetHunter that are not possible on other hardware platforms. The NetHunter interface permits users to work efficiently with complex configuration files via a local web interface. Besides this feature, custom kernels that support 802.11 wireless injections and back connect preconfigured VPN service constitute a formidable network security advancement plus discrete dropbox with Kali Linux at your fingertips always.
Jetson: The Jetson SUB and SmarteCAM
