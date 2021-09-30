today's howtos
-
For those prefer native DEB to Flatpak and Snap packages, here’s how to install the latest ksnip screenshot tool using PPA in Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 21.10.
Ksnip is a free and open-source Qt-based screenshot tool with editing feature. I use the app regularly to add annotations (e.g., arrow, rectangle, border and drop shadow) to my images.
-
Want to speed up your downloads on Linux? Check out Xtreme Download Manager. It’s an impressive application that can speed up your downloads a whole lot. This guide will show you how to install and use the Xtreme Download Manager on Linux.
-
The Witness is a 2016 puzzle-exploration game developed and published by Thekla Inc. In the game, the player explores an open island and solves puzzles hidden in the environment. Here’s how to play it on your Linux computer.
-
FirewallD is a complex firewall system for Linux operating systems. It ships by default on Fedora and many other Linux OSes, and for a good reason. It is powerful, highly configurable, and secure. But it isn’t great to set up by hand.
If you don’t want to fuss around and want to get FirewallD up and running on your Ubuntu Server system so you can get on with your work, this guide is for you. Follow along as we show you how to set up FirewallD on Ubuntu Server the easy way!
-
Today we are looking at how to install RawTherapee on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Recently, I’ve discovered Devuan, a Debian GNU/Linux fork free of systemd. Soon after I installed Devuan and wrote an article about, they released a new version. So this article is about how to upgrade Devuan 3.1 Beowulf to 4.0 Chimaera.
-
Redis is an in-memory data structure store, used as a distributed, in-memory key–value database, cache and message broker, with optional durability. Redis supports different kinds of abstract data structures, such as strings, lists, maps, sets, sorted sets, HyperLogLogs, bitmaps, streams, and spatial indices.
-
Linux users often face issues with broken operating systems due to many reasons. This issue frequently occurs when turning on the system after a major software crush, update failure, or physical damage to the system. It’s not undeniable that getting a shake on the hardware (especially in laptops) might break your current operating system. Now, there is no hassle if you’ve been started using your Ubuntu fresh, but it would be havoc if you’ve been using Ubuntu professionally, and there are tons of files on your system. In that case, you might not want to erase the current operating system entirely and reinstall Ubuntu. There are ways that you can use to fix your broken Ubuntu OS without reinstalling it on your machine.
-
The date command in Linux is used to display or set system date and time. It allows users to display time in various formats and calculates the past and future dates.
In this tutorial, we learn about the date command in Linux with usage examples.
How to use Tor Tools to protect your Linux desktop privacy
Tor Tools is an application indicator and GUI frontend for the Tor proxy client service and other technologies to make your Linux system totally private.
The Tor Browser does a great job as a private browser but there are many other applications communicating with the internet on your system.
Tor Tools was created to take advantage of the privacy offered by Tor for Linux.
Yocto Project 3.4 (honister) is Released
We are pleased to announce the Yocto Project 3.4 Release is now available for download.
Also: Yocto Project 3.4 (Honister) released [LWN.net]
Today's leftovers
-
The GPU-less NXP i.MX 8XLite Cortex-A35/M4 SoC was just announced earlier this month for V2X and IIoT applications, and now SolidRun unveiled the first module based on the new processor with the “i.MX 8XLite System-on-Module”.
Also equipped with a RoadLINK SAF5400 safety modem, SolidRun’s Mini SoM targets vehicle telematics, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, road infrastructure connectivity, and industrial equipment.
-
Soil sensors are handy things, but while sensing moisture is what they do, how they handle that data is what makes them useful. Ensuring usefulness is what led [Maakbaas] to design and create an ESP32-based soil moisture sensor with wireless connectivity, deep sleep, data logging, and the ability to indicate that the host plant needs watering both visually, and with a push notification to a mobile phone.
-
To measure wind speed and direction, most people turn the traditional cup anemometer and wind vane. Another less-known method is to use an array of ultrasonic transducers, which doesn’t need any moving parts. [Andy] demonstrates building an ultrasonic anemometer using a cheap after-market parking distance sensor kit and an Arduino. Demo video after the break.
-
Winding a single strand of wire onto a cylinder when creating a homemade coil can be a very tedious process, and worse, the spacing between each rotation is inconsistent or has overlaps rather than a smooth, even surface. To make things a bit more easier and efficient, YouTuber Mr. Innovative created a DIY machine that accomplishes the task with very little human involvement.
The core of the device is an Arduino Nano, which is connected to a pair of A4988 stepper motor drivers and a screen, all mounted onto a custom PCB. The 3.5” LCD functions as a touch display that lets the user select both the length of the wrapping and the width of the wire. This allows the number of windings to be calculated by dividing the length (such as 100mm) by the wire’s diameter (such as 200um for a total of 500 windings).
-
Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys flap their gums about all the great hacks of the week. Something as simple as a wheel can be totally revolutionary, as we saw with a white cane mod for the visually impaired which adds an omniwheel that knows where it’s going. We enjoyed the collection of great hacks from all over the community that went into a multi-two-liter water rocket build. You’ll hear Elliot and Mike’s great debate about the origin of comments in computer code. And we spend plenty of time joking around about the worlds longest airplane flight (it was in a tiny Cessna and lasted over two months!)
Recent comments
35 min 41 sec ago
39 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 26 sec ago
8 hours 11 min ago
17 hours 32 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago