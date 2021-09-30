Programming leftovers
-
Sooner or later any programmer, writing in any language, will run across something like this Perl warning: Subroutine foo redefined. This is telling you that somehow, somewhere, you tried to create two subroutines with the same name.
-
A bug-fix release of the dang package arrived at CRAN a little while ago. The dang package regroups a few functions of mine that had no other home as for example lsos() from a StackOverflow question from 2009 (!!), the overbought/oversold price band plotter from an older blog post, the market monitor from the last release as well the checkCRANStatus() function tweeted about by Tim Taylor.
-
The td package for accessing the twelvedata API for financial data has been updated on CRAN to version 0.0.5.
This is version is mostly the work of Kenneth who suggested to add accessors for reference data, and then did just that. So if you already use td, good news as you now have nine or so more functions getting data for you!
-
You're likely already familiar with media queries. They're in widespread use for making websites responsive. The width and height properties contain the viewport's dimensions. You then use CSS to render different layouts at different dimensions.
The prefers-color-scheme media query works the same way. The user can configure their operating system to use a light or dark theme. Prefers-color-scheme contains that value. The value is either light or dark, though the W3C spec states that it might support future values like sepia. I specify different values of CSS variables for both modes and let the user's OS decide.
-
Full-color ASCII art used to be quite popular on DOS, which could leverage the extended ASCII character set and its collection of drawing elements. You can add a little visual interest to your next FreeDOS program by adding ASCII art as a cool “welcome” screen or as a colorful “exit” screen with more information about the program.
But this style of ASCII art isn’t limited just to FreeDOS applications. You can use the same method in a Linux terminal-mode program. While Linux uses ncurses to control the screen instead of DOS’s conio, the related concepts apply well to Linux programs. This article looks at how to generate colorful ASCII art from a C program.
-
marked-it is an open source generator that transforms Markdown source into HTML5 output. Created by IBM, marked-it adds to the basic Markdown markup with extensions that make your content web-ready.
In marked-it version 2.0, we refactored the code to make it easier for users to code, customize, and contribute their own enhancements to the project.
-
We have released Qt 5.15.7 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.7 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.
-
Qt Creator 6 comes with bug fixes and new features that affect CMake projects.
today's howtos
-
For those prefer native DEB to Flatpak and Snap packages, here’s how to install the latest ksnip screenshot tool using PPA in Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 21.10.
Ksnip is a free and open-source Qt-based screenshot tool with editing feature. I use the app regularly to add annotations (e.g., arrow, rectangle, border and drop shadow) to my images.
-
Want to speed up your downloads on Linux? Check out Xtreme Download Manager. It’s an impressive application that can speed up your downloads a whole lot. This guide will show you how to install and use the Xtreme Download Manager on Linux.
-
The Witness is a 2016 puzzle-exploration game developed and published by Thekla Inc. In the game, the player explores an open island and solves puzzles hidden in the environment. Here’s how to play it on your Linux computer.
-
FirewallD is a complex firewall system for Linux operating systems. It ships by default on Fedora and many other Linux OSes, and for a good reason. It is powerful, highly configurable, and secure. But it isn’t great to set up by hand.
If you don’t want to fuss around and want to get FirewallD up and running on your Ubuntu Server system so you can get on with your work, this guide is for you. Follow along as we show you how to set up FirewallD on Ubuntu Server the easy way!
-
Today we are looking at how to install RawTherapee on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Recently, I’ve discovered Devuan, a Debian GNU/Linux fork free of systemd. Soon after I installed Devuan and wrote an article about, they released a new version. So this article is about how to upgrade Devuan 3.1 Beowulf to 4.0 Chimaera.
-
Redis is an in-memory data structure store, used as a distributed, in-memory key–value database, cache and message broker, with optional durability. Redis supports different kinds of abstract data structures, such as strings, lists, maps, sets, sorted sets, HyperLogLogs, bitmaps, streams, and spatial indices.
-
Linux users often face issues with broken operating systems due to many reasons. This issue frequently occurs when turning on the system after a major software crush, update failure, or physical damage to the system. It’s not undeniable that getting a shake on the hardware (especially in laptops) might break your current operating system. Now, there is no hassle if you’ve been started using your Ubuntu fresh, but it would be havoc if you’ve been using Ubuntu professionally, and there are tons of files on your system. In that case, you might not want to erase the current operating system entirely and reinstall Ubuntu. There are ways that you can use to fix your broken Ubuntu OS without reinstalling it on your machine.
-
The date command in Linux is used to display or set system date and time. It allows users to display time in various formats and calculates the past and future dates.
In this tutorial, we learn about the date command in Linux with usage examples.
How to use Tor Tools to protect your Linux desktop privacy
Tor Tools is an application indicator and GUI frontend for the Tor proxy client service and other technologies to make your Linux system totally private.
The Tor Browser does a great job as a private browser but there are many other applications communicating with the internet on your system.
Tor Tools was created to take advantage of the privacy offered by Tor for Linux.
Yocto Project 3.4 (honister) is Released
We are pleased to announce the Yocto Project 3.4 Release is now available for download.
Also: Yocto Project 3.4 (Honister) released [LWN.net]
Recent comments
1 hour 49 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago