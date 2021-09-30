Programming leftovers My Favorite Warnings: redefine Sooner or later any programmer, writing in any language, will run across something like this Perl warning: Subroutine foo redefined. This is telling you that somehow, somewhere, you tried to create two subroutines with the same name.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: dang 0.0.15: Small Correction A bug-fix release of the dang package arrived at CRAN a little while ago. The dang package regroups a few functions of mine that had no other home as for example lsos() from a StackOverflow question from 2009 (!!), the overbought/oversold price band plotter from an older blog post, the market monitor from the last release as well the checkCRANStatus() function tweeted about by Tim Taylor.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: td 0.0.5 on CRAN: New Reference Accessors The td package for accessing the twelvedata API for financial data has been updated on CRAN to version 0.0.5. This is version is mostly the work of Kenneth who suggested to add accessors for reference data, and then did just that. So if you already use td, good news as you now have nine or so more functions getting data for you!

A simple CSS trick for dark mode You're likely already familiar with media queries. They're in widespread use for making websites responsive. The width and height properties contain the viewport's dimensions. You then use CSS to render different layouts at different dimensions. The prefers-color-scheme media query works the same way. The user can configure their operating system to use a light or dark theme. Prefers-color-scheme contains that value. The value is either light or dark, though the W3C spec states that it might support future values like sepia. I specify different values of CSS variables for both modes and let the user's OS decide.

Print a Halloween greeting with ASCII art on Linux | Opensource.com Full-color ASCII art used to be quite popular on DOS, which could leverage the extended ASCII character set and its collection of drawing elements. You can add a little visual interest to your next FreeDOS program by adding ASCII art as a cool “welcome” screen or as a colorful “exit” screen with more information about the program. But this style of ASCII art isn’t limited just to FreeDOS applications. You can use the same method in a Linux terminal-mode program. While Linux uses ncurses to control the screen instead of DOS’s conio, the related concepts apply well to Linux programs. This article looks at how to generate colorful ASCII art from a C program.

Announcing marked-it v2: Transform your Markdown source into HTML5 output marked-it is an open source generator that transforms Markdown source into HTML5 output. Created by IBM, marked-it adds to the basic Markdown markup with extensions that make your content web-ready. In marked-it version 2.0, we refactored the code to make it easier for users to code, customize, and contribute their own enhancements to the project.

Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.7 Released We have released Qt 5.15.7 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.7 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.

Qt Creator 6 - CMake update Qt Creator 6 comes with bug fixes and new features that affect CMake projects.