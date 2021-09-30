Language Selection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 30th of October 2021 01:10:23 PM Filed under
Android
This week in KDE: Accent-colored folders and more!

Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing. Read more

Ubuntu Online 21.10 Released, Lets You Try Ubuntu Desktop in a Web Browser

Inspired by the Ubuntu Online Tour project created by Canonical a few years ago, the Ubuntu Online project aims to give those with very limited resources the option to try the latest Ubuntu Desktop release in a web browser. Ubuntu Online works both online and offline, but for the best experience the files need to be hosted online, in a web server. This is great if you want, for example, to migrate a bunch of computers to Ubuntu/Linux but you want your users to see what the fuss is all about with an online demo. Read more

Tails: The Linux Distribution That Makes You Completely Anonymous Online

Want to access the internet without leaving any traces? Check out Tails, a Linux distro that focuses on maintaining user privacy and anonymity. It’s no secret that many users finally make the switch from Windows to Linux because of a desire to make their own choices and take control of their computer and privacy. Although there are many Linux distros, each different from the next, security and privacy are the common threads running through all of them. One such distribution is Tails, a security-focused operating system that maintains your anonymity on the web. Read more

