10 Best Linux Desktop Environments of 2021

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 30th of October 2021 03:23:34 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Linux desktop environment contains a bundle of applications created in a manner to work with one another and give a consistent User Experience(UX). A tremendous sum of Linux clients inclines toward to work on the OS through the terminal of the command-line, but you will also be able to use the graphical UI rather than using the terminal. Since there is no particular best Linux desktop environment as it depends upon distinctive components like simple to utilize, memory consumption, compatibility, and usefulness. Every user has their own requirements, so choose the best fit for your own.

Security and Proprietary Proprietary Leftovers

  • Ransomware Has Disrupted Almost 1,000 Schools in the US This Year [iophk: Windows TCO]

    But it is less often reported that, ransomware attacks have also ravaged U.S. schools. So far this year, almost 1,000 schools across the country have suffered from a ransomware attack, and in some cases had classes disrupted because of it, according to tallies by Emsisoft, a cybersecurity company that specializes in tracking and investigating ransomware attacks, and another cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

  • “Public” Private Cobalt Strike Keys [iophk: Windows TCO]

    If you want to integrated these 6 keys in your own tools: be my guest. You can find these key pairs in 1768.json.

  • Cobalt Strike: Using Known Private Keys To Decrypt Traffic – Part 1 [iophk: Windows TCO]

    We found 6 private keys for rogue Cobalt Strike software, enabling C2 network traffic decryption.

  • Cobalt Strike: Using Known Private Keys To Decrypt Traffic – Part 2 [iophk: Windows TCO]

    In this blog post, we will analyze a Cobalt Strike infection by looking at a full packet capture that was taken during the infection. This analysis includes decryption of the C2 traffic.

  • Accenture lost 'proprietary information' in summer ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The SEC filing filed Friday provides additional detail on a breach the company first discovered on July 30 and disclosed in early August. The disclosure coincided with the ransomware gang LockBit 2.0 leaking information from the consulting giant after saying Accenture failed to pay a $50 million ransom by its deadline.

  • Africa sees increase in ransomware, botnet attacks – but online scams still pose biggest threat

    The study (PDF), published by Interpol yesterday (October 25), found that internet-enabled fraud was the biggest risk to African countries, which have reported a sharp increase in the number of online banking scams, including instances of banking and credit card fraud, in 2021.

  • Video: C Programming on System 6 - Amend Revision Control System

    It’s been almost a year since my last confessional video. A few weeks ago I started working on a small revision control system to handle my C projects developed on my Mac and it’s now at the point where I can at least manage commits to the tool itself.

  • Disabling ssh password auth on Monterey is different

    If you're riding the bleeding edge of Mac software updates, you might have just installed Monterey, or you will soon. If you're also running sshd so you can log in remotely, you should be aware that the typical "revert your config" shenanigans have happened, so you are once again accepting password authentication, and thus are subject to a brute-force attack.

  • Hive ransomware now encrypts Linux and FreeBSD systems [Ed: Microsoft boosters trying to prop up this idea that UNIX is the ransomware target [1, 2, 3, 4]; Slashdot now helps these Microsoft boosters.]

    The Hive ransomware gang now also encrypts Linux and FreeBSD using new malware variants specifically developed to target these platforms. However, as Slovak internet security firm ESET discovered, Hive's new encryptors are still in development and still lack functionality.

Best DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) Available for Linux Desktops

A Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) lets you record, mix, and make music. For commercial usage, there are several mainstream options to consider, which are often regarded as industry-standard. Full-fledged music DAWs like Steinberg’s Nuendo/Cubase, ProTools, Ableton Live, and FL Studio are the most popular (and expensive) solutions. However, they are not available for Linux. Hence, when it comes to Linux, you will have to make a different set of choices as per the available options. And, here, I aim to help you point out the best music DAWs for Linux. Read more

today's howtos

  • Could "Unbreakable" Oracle Linux be the Logical Enterprise-Ready CentOS Replacement?

    The Oracle Linux team has created a simple script with instructions that you can use to switch your CentOS 8, 7 and 6 systems to Oracle Linux. The script has two main functions: it switches your yum configuration to use the Oracle Linux yum server to update some core packages and installs the latest Oracle Linux’s latest Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel. It is not necessary to restart after switching, but we recommend you do to take advantage of UEK. Yes - it really is that easy!

  • How to Install & Configure Apache (HTTPD) with Let’s Encrypt TLS/SSL on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable

    Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. It is a free and open-source web application software maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache provides some powerful features with dynamically loadable modules, easy integration with other software, and handling of static files, among other popular features. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux 8.

  • How to install Crab Game by Dani on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Crab Game by Dani on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • How To Install GIMP on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a free, open-source raster graphics editing software primarily used for image manipulation and image editing, transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the GIMP open-source image editor on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

