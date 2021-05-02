Security and Proprietary Proprietary Leftovers
-
Ransomware Has Disrupted Almost 1,000 Schools in the US This Year [iophk: Windows TCO]
But it is less often reported that, ransomware attacks have also ravaged U.S. schools. So far this year, almost 1,000 schools across the country have suffered from a ransomware attack, and in some cases had classes disrupted because of it, according to tallies by Emsisoft, a cybersecurity company that specializes in tracking and investigating ransomware attacks, and another cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
-
“Public” Private Cobalt Strike Keys [iophk: Windows TCO]
If you want to integrated these 6 keys in your own tools: be my guest. You can find these key pairs in 1768.json.
-
Cobalt Strike: Using Known Private Keys To Decrypt Traffic – Part 1 [iophk: Windows TCO]
We found 6 private keys for rogue Cobalt Strike software, enabling C2 network traffic decryption.
-
Cobalt Strike: Using Known Private Keys To Decrypt Traffic – Part 2 [iophk: Windows TCO]
In this blog post, we will analyze a Cobalt Strike infection by looking at a full packet capture that was taken during the infection. This analysis includes decryption of the C2 traffic.
-
Accenture lost 'proprietary information' in summer ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
The SEC filing filed Friday provides additional detail on a breach the company first discovered on July 30 and disclosed in early August. The disclosure coincided with the ransomware gang LockBit 2.0 leaking information from the consulting giant after saying Accenture failed to pay a $50 million ransom by its deadline.
-
Africa sees increase in ransomware, botnet attacks – but online scams still pose biggest threat
The study (PDF), published by Interpol yesterday (October 25), found that internet-enabled fraud was the biggest risk to African countries, which have reported a sharp increase in the number of online banking scams, including instances of banking and credit card fraud, in 2021.
-
Video: C Programming on System 6 - Amend Revision Control System
It’s been almost a year since my last confessional video. A few weeks ago I started working on a small revision control system to handle my C projects developed on my Mac and it’s now at the point where I can at least manage commits to the tool itself.
-
Disabling ssh password auth on Monterey is different
If you're riding the bleeding edge of Mac software updates, you might have just installed Monterey, or you will soon. If you're also running sshd so you can log in remotely, you should be aware that the typical "revert your config" shenanigans have happened, so you are once again accepting password authentication, and thus are subject to a brute-force attack.
-
Hive ransomware now encrypts Linux and FreeBSD systems [Ed: Microsoft boosters trying to prop up this idea that UNIX is the ransomware target [1, 2, 3, 4]; Slashdot now helps these Microsoft boosters.]
The Hive ransomware gang now also encrypts Linux and FreeBSD using new malware variants specifically developed to target these platforms.
However, as Slovak internet security firm ESET discovered, Hive's new encryptors are still in development and still lack functionality.
-
10 Best Linux Desktop Environments of 2021
Linux desktop environment contains a bundle of applications created in a manner to work with one another and give a consistent User Experience(UX). A tremendous sum of Linux clients inclines toward to work on the OS through the terminal of the command-line, but you will also be able to use the graphical UI rather than using the terminal. Since there is no particular best Linux desktop environment as it depends upon distinctive components like simple to utilize, memory consumption, compatibility, and usefulness. Every user has their own requirements, so choose the best fit for your own.
Best DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) Available for Linux Desktops
A Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) lets you record, mix, and make music. For commercial usage, there are several mainstream options to consider, which are often regarded as industry-standard. Full-fledged music DAWs like Steinberg’s Nuendo/Cubase, ProTools, Ableton Live, and FL Studio are the most popular (and expensive) solutions. However, they are not available for Linux. Hence, when it comes to Linux, you will have to make a different set of choices as per the available options. And, here, I aim to help you point out the best music DAWs for Linux.
today's howtos
