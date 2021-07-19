Language Selection

Programming and Free Software Leftovers

Development

  • A Puzzling Performance Problem

    During the troubleshooting phase; it was clear that the CPU queue was going high while it shouldn’t have! This was causing the poor system performance. The only fact that brought to mind the idea of enhancing CPU performance by setting the tuned profile to throughput-performance , thus forcing the CPUs to work at maximum performance, was https://github.com/redhat-performance/tuned/blob/master/profiles/throughput-performance/tuned.conf.

    After enabling this profile, the system performance improved, and the CPU queue became empty in a few seconds!

  • CloudStack Collaboration Conference 2021 - 8-12 November 2021

    For the 9th year running, the global Apache CloudStack community will be holding its major event —CloudStack Collaboration Conference— on 8-12 November 2021. Due to the pandemic, the event will take place virtually to enable even more people interested in CloudStack technology to learn about its latest features, capabilities, and integrations.

    Тhe 2021 edition of the CloudStack Collaboration Conference starts with a full hackathon day on 8 November. The next 4 days acome with numerous exciting technical talks, as well as 5 different workshops that will provide newcomers an in-depth overview of the power of CloudStack technology. A separate track focused on user success stories is expected to be an engaging draw, where attendees will learn about the CloudStack implementations in companies that include NTT Data, CloudOps, EWERK, Cloud.ca, and more.

    [...]

    Apache CloudStack originated in 2008 as a start-up project at Cloud.com, and rapidly evolved through the years to become a favored turnkey solution for Cloud builders, IaaS providers, telcos, and enterprises. CloudStack entered the Apache Incubator in 2012 and graduated as an Apache Top-Level Project in 2013, backed by a vibrant, diverse community of engineers, DevOps, Cloud architects, and C-level leaders united with the aim of advancing the Apache CloudStack project and its community.

  • Bash String Manipulation

    One thing that bash is excellent at is manipulating strings of text. If you’re at the command line or writing a small script, then knowing some bash string idioms can be a lot of help.

    So in this article, I’m going to go over techniques for working with strings in bash.

  • Things to do in Python 3 when your Unix standard input is badly encoded

    Today I had a little adventure with Python 3. I have a program that takes standard input, reads and lightly processes a bunch of headers before writing them out, then just copies the body (of an email message, as it happens) from standard input to standard output. Normally it gets well formed input, with no illegally encoded UTF-8. Today, there were some stray bytes and the world blew up. Dealing with this was far harder than it should have been, partly because the documentation has issues.

  • RAII Footguns in Rust and C++

    RAII classes are often used to keep resources alive or hold locks for a given scope. There observable side-effects usually occur only in the constructor and destructor. However, it is quite easy in both languages to forget a tiny detail that will lead to the RAII object being destroyed too early

Security and Proprietary Proprietary Leftovers

  • Ransomware Has Disrupted Almost 1,000 Schools in the US This Year [iophk: Windows TCO]

    But it is less often reported that, ransomware attacks have also ravaged U.S. schools. So far this year, almost 1,000 schools across the country have suffered from a ransomware attack, and in some cases had classes disrupted because of it, according to tallies by Emsisoft, a cybersecurity company that specializes in tracking and investigating ransomware attacks, and another cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

  • “Public” Private Cobalt Strike Keys [iophk: Windows TCO]

    If you want to integrated these 6 keys in your own tools: be my guest. You can find these key pairs in 1768.json.

  • Cobalt Strike: Using Known Private Keys To Decrypt Traffic – Part 1 [iophk: Windows TCO]

    We found 6 private keys for rogue Cobalt Strike software, enabling C2 network traffic decryption.

  • Cobalt Strike: Using Known Private Keys To Decrypt Traffic – Part 2 [iophk: Windows TCO]

    In this blog post, we will analyze a Cobalt Strike infection by looking at a full packet capture that was taken during the infection. This analysis includes decryption of the C2 traffic.

  • Accenture lost 'proprietary information' in summer ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The SEC filing filed Friday provides additional detail on a breach the company first discovered on July 30 and disclosed in early August. The disclosure coincided with the ransomware gang LockBit 2.0 leaking information from the consulting giant after saying Accenture failed to pay a $50 million ransom by its deadline.

  • Africa sees increase in ransomware, botnet attacks – but online scams still pose biggest threat

    The study (PDF), published by Interpol yesterday (October 25), found that internet-enabled fraud was the biggest risk to African countries, which have reported a sharp increase in the number of online banking scams, including instances of banking and credit card fraud, in 2021.

  • Video: C Programming on System 6 - Amend Revision Control System

    It’s been almost a year since my last confessional video. A few weeks ago I started working on a small revision control system to handle my C projects developed on my Mac and it’s now at the point where I can at least manage commits to the tool itself.

  • Disabling ssh password auth on Monterey is different

    If you're riding the bleeding edge of Mac software updates, you might have just installed Monterey, or you will soon. If you're also running sshd so you can log in remotely, you should be aware that the typical "revert your config" shenanigans have happened, so you are once again accepting password authentication, and thus are subject to a brute-force attack.

  • Hive ransomware now encrypts Linux and FreeBSD systems [Ed: Microsoft boosters trying to prop up this idea that UNIX is the ransomware target [1, 2, 3, 4]; Slashdot now helps these Microsoft boosters.]

    The Hive ransomware gang now also encrypts Linux and FreeBSD using new malware variants specifically developed to target these platforms. However, as Slovak internet security firm ESET discovered, Hive's new encryptors are still in development and still lack functionality.

10 Best Linux Desktop Environments of 2021

Linux desktop environment contains a bundle of applications created in a manner to work with one another and give a consistent User Experience(UX). A tremendous sum of Linux clients inclines toward to work on the OS through the terminal of the command-line, but you will also be able to use the graphical UI rather than using the terminal. Since there is no particular best Linux desktop environment as it depends upon distinctive components like simple to utilize, memory consumption, compatibility, and usefulness. Every user has their own requirements, so choose the best fit for your own. Read more

Best DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) Available for Linux Desktops

A Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) lets you record, mix, and make music. For commercial usage, there are several mainstream options to consider, which are often regarded as industry-standard. Full-fledged music DAWs like Steinberg’s Nuendo/Cubase, ProTools, Ableton Live, and FL Studio are the most popular (and expensive) solutions. However, they are not available for Linux. Hence, when it comes to Linux, you will have to make a different set of choices as per the available options. And, here, I aim to help you point out the best music DAWs for Linux. Read more

today's howtos

  • Could "Unbreakable" Oracle Linux be the Logical Enterprise-Ready CentOS Replacement?

    The Oracle Linux team has created a simple script with instructions that you can use to switch your CentOS 8, 7 and 6 systems to Oracle Linux. The script has two main functions: it switches your yum configuration to use the Oracle Linux yum server to update some core packages and installs the latest Oracle Linux’s latest Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel. It is not necessary to restart after switching, but we recommend you do to take advantage of UEK. Yes - it really is that easy!

  • How to Install & Configure Apache (HTTPD) with Let’s Encrypt TLS/SSL on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable

    Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. It is a free and open-source web application software maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache provides some powerful features with dynamically loadable modules, easy integration with other software, and handling of static files, among other popular features. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux 8.

  • How to install Crab Game by Dani on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Crab Game by Dani on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • How To Install GIMP on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a free, open-source raster graphics editing software primarily used for image manipulation and image editing, transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the GIMP open-source image editor on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

