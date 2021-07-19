Programming and Free Software Leftovers
A Puzzling Performance Problem
During the troubleshooting phase; it was clear that the CPU queue was going high while it shouldn’t have! This was causing the poor system performance. The only fact that brought to mind the idea of enhancing CPU performance by setting the tuned profile to throughput-performance , thus forcing the CPUs to work at maximum performance, was https://github.com/redhat-performance/tuned/blob/master/profiles/throughput-performance/tuned.conf.
After enabling this profile, the system performance improved, and the CPU queue became empty in a few seconds!
CloudStack Collaboration Conference 2021 - 8-12 November 2021
For the 9th year running, the global Apache CloudStack community will be holding its major event —CloudStack Collaboration Conference— on 8-12 November 2021. Due to the pandemic, the event will take place virtually to enable even more people interested in CloudStack technology to learn about its latest features, capabilities, and integrations.
Тhe 2021 edition of the CloudStack Collaboration Conference starts with a full hackathon day on 8 November. The next 4 days acome with numerous exciting technical talks, as well as 5 different workshops that will provide newcomers an in-depth overview of the power of CloudStack technology. A separate track focused on user success stories is expected to be an engaging draw, where attendees will learn about the CloudStack implementations in companies that include NTT Data, CloudOps, EWERK, Cloud.ca, and more.
[...]
Apache CloudStack originated in 2008 as a start-up project at Cloud.com, and rapidly evolved through the years to become a favored turnkey solution for Cloud builders, IaaS providers, telcos, and enterprises. CloudStack entered the Apache Incubator in 2012 and graduated as an Apache Top-Level Project in 2013, backed by a vibrant, diverse community of engineers, DevOps, Cloud architects, and C-level leaders united with the aim of advancing the Apache CloudStack project and its community.
Bash String Manipulation
One thing that bash is excellent at is manipulating strings of text. If you’re at the command line or writing a small script, then knowing some bash string idioms can be a lot of help.
So in this article, I’m going to go over techniques for working with strings in bash.
Things to do in Python 3 when your Unix standard input is badly encoded
Today I had a little adventure with Python 3. I have a program that takes standard input, reads and lightly processes a bunch of headers before writing them out, then just copies the body (of an email message, as it happens) from standard input to standard output. Normally it gets well formed input, with no illegally encoded UTF-8. Today, there were some stray bytes and the world blew up. Dealing with this was far harder than it should have been, partly because the documentation has issues.
RAII Footguns in Rust and C++
RAII classes are often used to keep resources alive or hold locks for a given scope. There observable side-effects usually occur only in the constructor and destructor. However, it is quite easy in both languages to forget a tiny detail that will lead to the RAII object being destroyed too early
Security and Proprietary Proprietary Leftovers
10 Best Linux Desktop Environments of 2021
Linux desktop environment contains a bundle of applications created in a manner to work with one another and give a consistent User Experience(UX). A tremendous sum of Linux clients inclines toward to work on the OS through the terminal of the command-line, but you will also be able to use the graphical UI rather than using the terminal. Since there is no particular best Linux desktop environment as it depends upon distinctive components like simple to utilize, memory consumption, compatibility, and usefulness. Every user has their own requirements, so choose the best fit for your own.
Best DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) Available for Linux Desktops
A Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) lets you record, mix, and make music. For commercial usage, there are several mainstream options to consider, which are often regarded as industry-standard. Full-fledged music DAWs like Steinberg’s Nuendo/Cubase, ProTools, Ableton Live, and FL Studio are the most popular (and expensive) solutions. However, they are not available for Linux. Hence, when it comes to Linux, you will have to make a different set of choices as per the available options. And, here, I aim to help you point out the best music DAWs for Linux.
today's howtos
