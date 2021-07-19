Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, Raspberry Pi 3, and Raspberry Pi 4
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Available at the Price of $15 - LinuxStoney
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the release to market the Zero 2 W, its new mini-PC tiny size and low cost coming to happen to the Raspberry Pi Zero W.
The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W costs just US $15, so, in the foundation’s words, “it perfectly embodies our mission to give people access to tools and remove the cost barrier. ” Previous versions of this mini-PC have shown that it is a good component to build devices such as mechanical fans to cope with harsh contexts such as the one we have experienced with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The low cost and the size of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W are factors that obviously determine its characteristics, so one has to be aware of what one is buying in case of buying it. For example, the SoC is a Broadcom BCM2710A1, the same as the one used by the Raspberry Pi 3, but with the core frequency reduced from 1.2GHz to 1GHz. As regards RAM, 512MB of LPDDR2 SDRAM has been incorporated. Without further ado, we are going to expose all the main features in the following list...
Raspberry Pi Trains Drivers to Use Their Turn Signal
Not using your turn signal can cause a car accident, but maker Marc Radinovic’s latest Raspberry Pi project aims to mitigate that issue. With the help of a Raspberry Pi 4 B, he’s managed to create a turn signal education device that trains users to properly use their signal when turning.
The best Raspberry Pi projects are ones that solve problems and this one definitely aims to make the world a better place. Although, it does require a willing participant to install such a system in the first place.
Disabling cores to reduce the Pi Zero 2 W's power consumption by half
From my review, I found that the Zero 2 uses 100 mA at idle (compared to 80 mA for the single-core Pi Zero W that preceded it), but will use up to 500 mA full-tilt, when all four CPU cores are maxed out.
For many users of the Zero 2, this is no problem, as the extra multicore performance is worth it. But a few people asked whether disabling cores could save energy in situations where the software running on the Zero 2 wasn't multithreaded or didn't need multiple CPU cores to run effectively.
How to Overclock A Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
With its quad-core processor, the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W already brings a massive performance boost over the older, single-core Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W. But there’s free, extra performance buried inside your Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W if you’re willing to overclock it? Overclocking any model of Raspberry Pi is a simple task. All we need to do is edit a config file and you can gain, in our experience, up to 400 more MHz (perhaps more) over the 1-GHz stock speed.
Raspberry Pi 3 Boots in Under 2 Seconds
For some makers, pushing the Raspberry Pi to its limits is just part of the experience. Today we’re sharing an impressive project from maker Furkan Tokaç who has managed to absolutely slash the Raspberry Pi 3 boot time.
According to Tokaç, the normal boot time is just over 10 seconds with the boot delay set to 0. With his optimizations in place, the boot time takes approximately 1.75 seconds to load the OS and 2.82 seconds total to power up a QML application.
Raspberry Pi 3 Fastboot - Less Than 2 Seconds
This post tells about my journey of fast-booting a Raspberry Pi 3 (RPI). In addition to that, some optimizations are discussed that can be applied to a Qt (QML) application. In the end, we will have a RPI that boots from power-up to Linux shell in 1.75 seconds, power-up to Qt (QML) application in 2.82 seconds.
