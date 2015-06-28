today's leftovers
Supporting 'impish' releases
Now that Canonical has released Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) you can use my latest release of ‘isorespin.sh‘ to respin Ubuntu ISOs:
My FreeBSD laptop... without a GUI!?
To take a step back, might lead you to fall off a cliff. I’m working on creating the ultimate “on call” FreeBSD laptop. It needs a few VPN clients, text editors, orchestration tools, QEMU for quick tests, git and rsync for keeping things current, and… that’s about it. When I realised that none of these require a graphical environment, I decided to see if I could live entirely within a tty, just like the old times.
Felix Häcker: #16 Card-Carrying
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 22 to October 29.
Dota 2 gets a new hero with Marci and DOTA: Dragon's Blood gets a new Season 2 trailer | GamingOnLinux
Busy time in Dota 2 land for Valve with a major update just being shipped for the free to play MOBA, with Marci hopping over from the anime to the game. Plus a new trailer for season 2 of DOTA: Dragon's Blood.
Linux From Scratch: Call Me The Human Compiler - Invidious
Will we ever finishing compiling code, I lose more and more hope every single day.
GPL Open Source Litigation Could Open the Door to Other Suits [Ed: Litigation lawyers like these ones are hostile towards sharing; they have spread this widely. So lawyers that hate Free software, love Microsoft, love software patents, and want lots of litigation... dislike the GPL. By means of reverse psychology we can deduce GPL is very effective against bad people.]
In today’s digital age, the question isn’t whether there is open source software being used in a company’s products, but how it is being used and what license governs its use. Open source is ubiquitous. Despite its widespread use over the past decade, the provisions of open source licenses have been interpreted by only a handful of U.S. and foreign courts. Open source-related disputes do not usually reach court as open source advocacy groups that enforce open source license provisions often work out a resolution between the parties without litigation.
However, one recent open source dispute has reached the courthouse. As discussed below, a new case filed in California state court could test the enforcement of one of the most common family of open source licenses, the GNU General Public Licenses or “GPL.” If the plaintiff is successful, the case could have the effect of expanding enforcement of GPL licenses under the rubric of consumer protection and allow a broad range of parties to bring claims under the GPL as third party beneficiaries of those licenses.
The Internet Archive Transforms Access to Books in a Digital World
The Archive is a nonprofit digital library that has had one guiding mission for almost 25 years: to provide universal access to all knowledge. Democratizing access to books is a central part of that mission. That’s why the Archive has been working with other libraries for almost a decade to digitize and lend books via Controlled Digital Lending (CDL).
This service has been especially crucial during the pandemic, but will be needed long afterwards.
CDL allows people to check out digital copies of books for two weeks or less, and only permits patrons to check out as many digital copies as the Archive and its partner libraries physically own. Lending happens on an “own to loan” basis—if a digital copy is checked out to a patron, the physical copy is unavailable to other patrons as well. CDL does use DRM to enforce that limited access, but it is still true that anyone with an Internet connection can read digital versions of the great works of human history.
As Open Access Week 2021 Draws to a Close, the UK Prepares to Host COP26
As International Open Access Week (25 – 31 October) draws to a close, the UK prepares to welcome the world to the COP26 summit (31 October – 12 November). Creative Commons CEO, Catherine Stihler, says the UK has the opportunity to unlock digital democracy if the government invests in and commits to open software, openly licensed content, research and data.
Security and Proprietary Proprietary Leftovers
10 Best Linux Desktop Environments of 2021
Linux desktop environment contains a bundle of applications created in a manner to work with one another and give a consistent User Experience(UX). A tremendous sum of Linux clients inclines toward to work on the OS through the terminal of the command-line, but you will also be able to use the graphical UI rather than using the terminal. Since there is no particular best Linux desktop environment as it depends upon distinctive components like simple to utilize, memory consumption, compatibility, and usefulness. Every user has their own requirements, so choose the best fit for your own.
Best DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) Available for Linux Desktops
A Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) lets you record, mix, and make music. For commercial usage, there are several mainstream options to consider, which are often regarded as industry-standard. Full-fledged music DAWs like Steinberg’s Nuendo/Cubase, ProTools, Ableton Live, and FL Studio are the most popular (and expensive) solutions. However, they are not available for Linux. Hence, when it comes to Linux, you will have to make a different set of choices as per the available options. And, here, I aim to help you point out the best music DAWs for Linux.
today's howtos
