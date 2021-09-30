Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 30th of October 2021 06:03:25 PM

It is with great sadness that we are announcing that Project Trident will be entering is “sunset” period starting Nov 1 of 2021 and will be closing up shop in March of 2022. The core team of the project has come to this decision together. With changes and events over the past two years in life, jobs, family, etc; our individual priorities have changed as well.

We will keep the Project Trident package repository and websites up and running until the EOL date of March 1, 2022, but we strongly encourage users to begin looking for alternative desktop OS solutions over the coming new year holiday.

Thank you all for your support and encouragement! The project had a good run and we thoroughly enjoyed getting to know many of you over the years.

