Stargate Is The Newest Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation

Software

While Ardour is arguably the most well known open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) solution, there are also other offerings like Zrythm and others while now "Stargate" is the newest option available.

Stargate is an open-source digital audio workstation with an aim to provide "everything you need to make music on a computer." The free software project aims for a "unique and carefully curated experience", function on older hardware while scaling to today's modern multi-core systems, provide robust stability, and work across the vast open-source/Linux ecosystem.

