People of WordPress: Ronald Gijsel
For WordPress contributor Ronald Gijsel, open source is a lifeline and a perfect place for people with creative minds. It led him on a transformational journey from chef to WordPress e-commerce specialist. Originally from the Netherlands, where he trained in hospitality, he was to find a restorative and energizing power within the WordPress local and global community.
Ten years ago, life took a sad turn for Ronald and his wife Nihan when their baby daughter passed away only a few days after she was born. At that time, Ronald was a restaurant owner in the UK, working hard in a challenging economic environment. Discovering open source was in many ways his lifeline and helped him and his wife through their considerable heartache. Through this community, a journey to understand the opportunities of the web and new career paths began.
OpenVDB 9.0 Released With NanoVDB GPU Support - Phoronix
Sebastian Pölsterl: scikit-survival 0.16 released
I am proud to announce the release if version 0.16.0 of scikit-survival, The biggest improvement in this release is that you can now change the evaluation metric that is used in estimators’ score method. This is particular useful for hyper-parameter optimization using scikit-learn’s GridSearchCV. You can now use as_concordance_index_ipcw_scorer, as_cumulative_dynamic_auc_scorer, or as_integrated_brier_score_scorer to adjust the score method to your needs. The example below illustrates how to use these in practice.
Stargate Is The Newest Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
While Ardour is arguably the most well known open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) solution, there are also other offerings like Zrythm and others while now "Stargate" is the newest option available. Stargate is an open-source digital audio workstation with an aim to provide "everything you need to make music on a computer." The free software project aims for a "unique and carefully curated experience", function on older hardware while scaling to today's modern multi-core systems, provide robust stability, and work across the vast open-source/Linux ecosystem.
