In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mantis Bug Tracker on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Mantis Bug Tracker (MantisBT) is a free, open-source, and web-based bug tracking software written in PHP. It is simple, easy to use, user-friendly, and comes with a lot of tools that help you collaborate with teams to resolve bugs and issues quickly. It offers a rich set of features including, Notification via email, Role-based access control, Projects, sub-projects, and category support, Issue relationship graph, customizable dashboard, and many more.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MantisBT free web-based bug tracking system on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.