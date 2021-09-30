today's howtos
How To Install Mantis Bug Tracker on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mantis Bug Tracker on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Mantis Bug Tracker (MantisBT) is a free, open-source, and web-based bug tracking software written in PHP. It is simple, easy to use, user-friendly, and comes with a lot of tools that help you collaborate with teams to resolve bugs and issues quickly. It offers a rich set of features including, Notification via email, Role-based access control, Projects, sub-projects, and category support, Issue relationship graph, customizable dashboard, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MantisBT free web-based bug tracking system on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How To Create and Manage Virtual Machines in KVM
In Linux operating systems, there are many ways to create and manage virtual machines and hypervisors for running another operating system on your host computer. Using the KVM (Kernel-based Virtual machine) is one of the best ways for creating and managing virtual machines. Managing virtual machines are equally important as creating them on Linux. Because if you’re a professional Linux system admin or a person who needs to test and run applications on a different virtual machine, the chances are that you would mess with the hypervisor.
How to Install ImageMagick on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable
ImageMagick is a free, open-source application installed as a binary distribution or as a source code. ImageMagick can convert, read, write and process raster images. ImageMagick is also available across all major platforms, including Android, BSD, Linux, Windows, Mac OSX, iOS, and many others.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install ImageMagick on Rocky Linux 8 using the DNF or Source installation method.
How to Install WordPress with LEMP (Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP) on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable
WordPress is the most dominant content management system written in PHP, combined with MySQL or MariaDB database. You can create and maintain a site without any prior knowledge in web development or coding. The first version of WordPress was created in 2003 by Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little and is now used by 70% of the known web market, according to W3Tech. WordPress comes in two versions: the free open source WordPress.org and WordPress.com, a paid service that starts at $5 per month up to $59. Using this content management system is easy and often seen as a stepping stone for making a blog or similar featured site.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install self-hosted WordPress using the latest Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP versions available.
How to set up a PostgreSQL database server with Webmin on Ubuntu Server
PostgreSQL is a lightweight, advanced databasing tool for Linux and other platforms. It is well supported on Ubuntu, but setting one up and managing it through the terminal can be pretty annoying.
There’s a better way you can set up a PostgreSQL database server on Ubuntu. How? With Webmin, the modern admin interface for Unix systems. Here’s how to use Webmin to create a PostgreSQL database on your Ubuntu system.
People of WordPress: Ronald Gijsel
For WordPress contributor Ronald Gijsel, open source is a lifeline and a perfect place for people with creative minds. It led him on a transformational journey from chef to WordPress e-commerce specialist. Originally from the Netherlands, where he trained in hospitality, he was to find a restorative and energizing power within the WordPress local and global community. Ten years ago, life took a sad turn for Ronald and his wife Nihan when their baby daughter passed away only a few days after she was born. At that time, Ronald was a restaurant owner in the UK, working hard in a challenging economic environment. Discovering open source was in many ways his lifeline and helped him and his wife through their considerable heartache. Through this community, a journey to understand the opportunities of the web and new career paths began. Also: OpenVDB 9.0 Released With NanoVDB GPU Support - Phoronix
Sebastian Pölsterl: scikit-survival 0.16 released
I am proud to announce the release if version 0.16.0 of scikit-survival, The biggest improvement in this release is that you can now change the evaluation metric that is used in estimators’ score method. This is particular useful for hyper-parameter optimization using scikit-learn’s GridSearchCV. You can now use as_concordance_index_ipcw_scorer, as_cumulative_dynamic_auc_scorer, or as_integrated_brier_score_scorer to adjust the score method to your needs. The example below illustrates how to use these in practice.
Stargate Is The Newest Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
While Ardour is arguably the most well known open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) solution, there are also other offerings like Zrythm and others while now "Stargate" is the newest option available. Stargate is an open-source digital audio workstation with an aim to provide "everything you need to make music on a computer." The free software project aims for a "unique and carefully curated experience", function on older hardware while scaling to today's modern multi-core systems, provide robust stability, and work across the vast open-source/Linux ecosystem.
Android Leftovers
