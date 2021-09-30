today's howtos
Ubuntu Server tips and tricks for installation and beyond
Ubuntu Server is a GNU/Linux distribution developed by Canonical and offers economical technical scalability for your public or private data center. From deploying an OpenStack cloud to a 50,000-node render farm, Ubuntu Server can handle it all.
TechRepublic contributor Jack Wallen said it best, "Ubuntu Server doesn't just work well in the cloud, it rules the cloud. For small- to mid-size businesses looking for a cost-effective server solution, Ubuntu should be your first stop."
How to install AppImages on Linux the easy way
AppImages are helpful on Linux. With them, users are able to download Linux programs and run them without the need to install anything. However, AppImages don’t integrate within the Linux system like other programs.
If you use a lot of AppImages on your Linux PC but don’t like to take the time to configure the AppImage manually, create a shortcut icon, and add it to the menu, you’ll love AppImageLauncher.
What is AppImageLauncher? It’s an app that, once installed, can auto-detect when an AppImage is run on Linux, automatically create a shortcut, and add it to a folder on your computer. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux system.
How to Install and Configure Docker Compose on Ubuntu 20.04
Docker Compose is a command-line tool for managing multiple Docker containers. It is a tool for building isolated containers through the YAML file to modify your application’s services.
On the other hand, Ubuntu 20.04 feels more stable and easy to use, and as a result, users consider the operations running more smoothly, compared to some previous versions. Still, some users have issues while installing certain apps and software. Such is the case with Docker Compose.
In the following tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker Compose on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
How to set up an Apache web server with Webmin on Ubuntu Server
Apache is an excellent web server tool that works on Ubuntu. However, it’s not the easiest to set up. Thankfully, if you use Webmin on your Ubuntu Server system, you can set it up real easy right in the Webmin UI.
This guide will show you how you can set up an Apache web server on Ubuntu Server with Webmin. We’ll also show you how you can manage it with the Webmin web UI interface.
How to Install Rocket.Chat Server for Team Communication | LinuxCloudVPS
Communication is one of the most important pillars of every company. There are solutions for business needs or for corporate use, such as Rocket.Chat, Slack, Hangouts, Flock, as well as messengers for everyday communication, such as Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram, and others.
Currently, Rocket.Chat is one of the most popular and widely used team communication apps available. How can you set things up and start using this tool for your team? In this article, we will deploy Rocket.Chat server in a Cloud PaaS environment. You’ll set up a custom domain, and we’ll secure our application with an SSL certificate.
How to run Mongodb with Docker and Docker-Compose – Citizix
In this guide we are going to explore how to run Mongodb locally with docker and docker compose. This can be helpful if you want to run Mongodb locally without installing it in your server or if you want to run multiple versions of Mongodb seamlessly.
Mozilla: Branding, GFX, and More
The Eclipse Foundation Partners with China's OpenAtom on a New Operating System
The Eclipse Foundation today announced the launch of a top-level project to develop a new open-source, vendor-neutral OS designed to provide an alternative to existing IoT and edge operating systems. Called Oniro, the new OS is an implementation of OpenHarmony, a distributed multi-kernel operating system developed by OpenAtom, China’s first open-source foundation. The purpose of Oniro is to provide the same operating system across a much wider range of devices, Mike Milinkovich, the executive director of the Eclipse Foundation, told me, such as a tiny leak sensor in a home and a Raspberry Pi.
Mastodon VS Twitter
Our approach, for now I think about 2 years, has been to treat Mastodon as the key target network because of all its advantages. It’s FOSS, it’s part of ActivityPub… For those who are not familiar with it, ActivityPub is a decentralized social networking protocol (and an official W3C recommended standard), using a server/client structure communicating through a documented API interface, encouraging decentralization. It does what it claims, and there is anyway an audience on this side of the world too, especially when it comes to Linux users and gamers. Then again, there is no reason for us not to send the same content (or at least most of it) to Twitter as well. We can expand our reach to where our readers are. We certainly cannot expect everyone to be on Mastodon (or even know about it!), while we certainly always encourage people to move to more decentralized platforms when possible.
