Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced further enhancements to its Studio processor design toolset. New features in Studio 9.1 include an expanded bus support with full AXI for high-performance designs, as well as improved support for LLVM and improved code density. Studio is at the heart of Codasip’s offering to simplify the task of customizing designs, enabling companies of all sizes to differentiate their products at the core. Studio has been the market leader in democratizing processor design since it was launched in 2014. Simplifying processor customization, Studio walks designers through the steps necessary to create their ideal custom RISC-V processor from a Codasip embedded or application core design – ensuring the design achieves predictable results and the highest performance.

Another new release of RcppQuantuccia arrived on CRAN today, just a week after the previous release which brought full calendaring support. RcppQuantuccia started from the Quantuccia header-only subset / variant of QuantLib which it brings it to R. As of this release, the QuantLib code is only minimally modified. In other words we no longer follow the Quantuccia route of ‘header-izing’ the file but include both cpp and hpp directly. The minimal changes, documented in a diff file in the repo, consists chiefly of removing includes for headers we do not use (given the pure calendaring focus) and accomodating CRAN Policies (by eschewing #pragma directives). We do follow Quantuccia by not having any external linking requirement: the R package only depends on Rcpp (for the glue) and BH for the Boost headers (and system-level Boost headers can be used as drop-in).

The heart of the system is a Raspberry Pi Zero, fitted with a Pi Camera. Running OpenCV, code is set up to track humans and turn the skeleton’s head to face any that are detected. This is achieved via a servo in the skeleton’s neck. A servo bonnet is used to drive the servos without unnecessarily straining the Raspberry Pi.

More than once, we’ve looked at a cool board like the TTGO T-Display and thought, “What can we build with this?” If you are [Volos Projects], the answer is a tiny Internet radio. He’s done a lot of other projects with the board including some games and a weather station. You can see the project in the video below. Of course, the core Internet streaming code would be useful with any ESP32, but the display makes for a good-looking unit. The code is available on GitHub. With judicious use of network and audio libraries, the player only takes a few hundred lines of code. Pretty impressive considering it even shows a visualization on the tiny display screen.

I’d love to tell you that I’m never wrong, but I’ve been wrong a lot. Remember the Arduino? When it was brand new, I thought it was some silly collection of libraries and a drop-down menu for people who are too lazy to just type out their own #include statements. Needless to say, it launched about a million hacks and brought microcontroller programming into the mainstream. Oops.

OpenEmbedded and EasyOS Updates libcamera compiled in OpenEmbedded It is annoying: the latest version of libcamera requires 'meson' 0.55.0 to compile, whereas OE Dunfell release only has 0.53.0 [...] It's annoying because one of the reasons developers are moving away from autools to build systems like meson, is because of version breakage.

LibreOffice fr de fully translated Users of EasyOS 3.0 and 3.1 reported that Libreoffice was not fully translated for the French and German builds. I found the problem. When compiled in OpenEmbedded, the translation tarball was not being included when compiling. Fixed. Note, I have done a complete OE recompile, this time with 'pulseaudio' and 'jack' packages. I did this once before, somewhat half-heartedly, then went back to a pure alsa system.