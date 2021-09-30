Open Hardware and Programming
I’d love to tell you that I’m never wrong, but I’ve been wrong a lot. Remember the Arduino? When it was brand new, I thought it was some silly collection of libraries and a drop-down menu for people who are too lazy to just type out their own #include statements. Needless to say, it launched about a million hacks and brought microcontroller programming into the mainstream. Oops.
More than once, we’ve looked at a cool board like the TTGO T-Display and thought, “What can we build with this?” If you are [Volos Projects], the answer is a tiny Internet radio. He’s done a lot of other projects with the board including some games and a weather station. You can see the project in the video below.
Of course, the core Internet streaming code would be useful with any ESP32, but the display makes for a good-looking unit. The code is available on GitHub.
With judicious use of network and audio libraries, the player only takes a few hundred lines of code. Pretty impressive considering it even shows a visualization on the tiny display screen.
The heart of the system is a Raspberry Pi Zero, fitted with a Pi Camera. Running OpenCV, code is set up to track humans and turn the skeleton’s head to face any that are detected. This is achieved via a servo in the skeleton’s neck. A servo bonnet is used to drive the servos without unnecessarily straining the Raspberry Pi.
Another new release of RcppQuantuccia arrived on CRAN today, just a week after the previous release which brought full calendaring support. RcppQuantuccia started from the Quantuccia header-only subset / variant of QuantLib which it brings it to R.
As of this release, the QuantLib code is only minimally modified. In other words we no longer follow the Quantuccia route of ‘header-izing’ the file but include both cpp and hpp directly. The minimal changes, documented in a diff file in the repo, consists chiefly of removing includes for headers we do not use (given the pure calendaring focus) and accomodating CRAN Policies (by eschewing #pragma directives). We do follow Quantuccia by not having any external linking requirement: the R package only depends on Rcpp (for the glue) and BH for the Boost headers (and system-level Boost headers can be used as drop-in).
Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced that Dr Karel Masařík, company founder responsible for the development of Codasip’s core technology, has been elected to the RISC-V Technical Steering Committee (TSC) by RISC-V International Strategic members.
Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced further enhancements to its Studio processor design toolset. New features in Studio 9.1 include an expanded bus support with full AXI for high-performance designs, as well as improved support for LLVM and improved code density.
Studio is at the heart of Codasip’s offering to simplify the task of customizing designs, enabling companies of all sizes to differentiate their products at the core. Studio has been the market leader in democratizing processor design since it was launched in 2014. Simplifying processor customization, Studio walks designers through the steps necessary to create their ideal custom RISC-V processor from a Codasip embedded or application core design – ensuring the design achieves predictable results and the highest performance.
elementary OS 6 Updates for October, 2021
New OS 6 updates just dropped! This month features a heavy round of creature comforts, healed paper cuts, and paid off technical debt. Plus, a big win for cross-desktop compatibility.
OpenEmbedded and EasyOS Updates
It is annoying: the latest version of libcamera requires 'meson' 0.55.0 to compile, whereas OE Dunfell release only has 0.53.0 [...] It's annoying because one of the reasons developers are moving away from autools to build systems like meson, is because of version breakage.
Users of EasyOS 3.0 and 3.1 reported that Libreoffice was not fully translated for the French and German builds.
I found the problem. When compiled in OpenEmbedded, the translation tarball was not being included when compiling. Fixed.
Note, I have done a complete OE recompile, this time with 'pulseaudio' and 'jack' packages. I did this once before, somewhat half-heartedly, then went back to a pure alsa system.
today's howtos
Ubuntu Server is a GNU/Linux distribution developed by Canonical and offers economical technical scalability for your public or private data center. From deploying an OpenStack cloud to a 50,000-node render farm, Ubuntu Server can handle it all.
TechRepublic contributor Jack Wallen said it best, "Ubuntu Server doesn't just work well in the cloud, it rules the cloud. For small- to mid-size businesses looking for a cost-effective server solution, Ubuntu should be your first stop."
AppImages are helpful on Linux. With them, users are able to download Linux programs and run them without the need to install anything. However, AppImages don’t integrate within the Linux system like other programs.
If you use a lot of AppImages on your Linux PC but don’t like to take the time to configure the AppImage manually, create a shortcut icon, and add it to the menu, you’ll love AppImageLauncher.
What is AppImageLauncher? It’s an app that, once installed, can auto-detect when an AppImage is run on Linux, automatically create a shortcut, and add it to a folder on your computer. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux system.
Docker Compose is a command-line tool for managing multiple Docker containers. It is a tool for building isolated containers through the YAML file to modify your application’s services.
On the other hand, Ubuntu 20.04 feels more stable and easy to use, and as a result, users consider the operations running more smoothly, compared to some previous versions. Still, some users have issues while installing certain apps and software. Such is the case with Docker Compose.
In the following tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker Compose on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
Apache is an excellent web server tool that works on Ubuntu. However, it’s not the easiest to set up. Thankfully, if you use Webmin on your Ubuntu Server system, you can set it up real easy right in the Webmin UI.
This guide will show you how you can set up an Apache web server on Ubuntu Server with Webmin. We’ll also show you how you can manage it with the Webmin web UI interface.
Communication is one of the most important pillars of every company. There are solutions for business needs or for corporate use, such as Rocket.Chat, Slack, Hangouts, Flock, as well as messengers for everyday communication, such as Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram, and others.
Currently, Rocket.Chat is one of the most popular and widely used team communication apps available. How can you set things up and start using this tool for your team? In this article, we will deploy Rocket.Chat server in a Cloud PaaS environment. You’ll set up a custom domain, and we’ll secure our application with an SSL certificate.
In this guide we are going to explore how to run Mongodb locally with docker and docker compose. This can be helpful if you want to run Mongodb locally without installing it in your server or if you want to run multiple versions of Mongodb seamlessly.
