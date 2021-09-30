IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Impact of Covid-19 on Job Automation [Ed: IBM bigwig on using COVID-19 as pretext of firing loads of workers] “Why are there still so many jobs?,” asked MIT economist David Autor in a 2015 article on the history of workplace automation. Given that technologies have been automating human work for the past couple of centuries,“should we not be somewhat surprised that technological change hasn’t already wiped out employment for the vast majority of workers?” As Autor explained in the article, the answer is based on an economic reality that’s frequently overlooked. “Automation does indeed substitute for labor - as it is typically intended to do. However, automation also complements labor, raises output in ways that lead to higher demand for labor, and interacts with adjustments in labor supply. … journalists and even expert commentators tend to overstate the extent of machine substitution for human labor and ignore the strong complementarities between automation and labor that increase productivity, raise earnings, and augment demand for labor.” Professor Autor was co-chair of MIT’s Work of the Future Task Force, which was launched in the spring of 2018 to better understand the impact AI and automation on jobs. The Task Force released an interim report in September of 2019. Its overriding conclusion was that the likelihood that AI and automation would wipe out major workforce sectors in the near future was exaggerated.

A Proper Accounting Of The Power Business - IT Jungle [Ed: For over a decade this author has been paid by IBM to write these pro-IBM puff pieces] Big Blue might be preparing for the spinout of its Kyndryl managed services company, now slated for early November, and its new financial presentations, which we reviewed two weeks ago, but that task is not yet done and until it is we are still getting the same financial view of IBM in the third quarter of 2021 ended in June. It was not a particularly memorable quarter when it came to IBM Systems group.

7 ways anyone can contribute to Open Practice Library [Ed: IBM/RedHat: help our openwashing nonsense by creating an account with Microsoft to participate in their attack on Software Freedom (GitHub is proprietary software)] The Open Practice Library is a community-driven collection of practices for teams to use in support of working together. A "practice" is a behavior or "trick" that teams use to improve how they achieve their goals. Sometimes those goals are technical, like programming and IT, but all teams can use help defining their practices. Whether you're a teacher, event planner, salesperson, or artist, the process is important. When you're a team, getting on the same page is vital, and that's what the Open Practice Library can help you do.

Open Hardware and Programming Dream Bigger, Predict The Future | Hackaday I’d love to tell you that I’m never wrong, but I’ve been wrong a lot. Remember the Arduino? When it was brand new, I thought it was some silly collection of libraries and a drop-down menu for people who are too lazy to just type out their own #include statements. Needless to say, it launched about a million hacks and brought microcontroller programming into the mainstream. Oops.

ESP32 Internet Radio Is No Game | Hackaday More than once, we’ve looked at a cool board like the TTGO T-Display and thought, “What can we build with this?” If you are [Volos Projects], the answer is a tiny Internet radio. He’s done a lot of other projects with the board including some games and a weather station. You can see the project in the video below. Of course, the core Internet streaming code would be useful with any ESP32, but the display makes for a good-looking unit. The code is available on GitHub. With judicious use of network and audio libraries, the player only takes a few hundred lines of code. Pretty impressive considering it even shows a visualization on the tiny display screen.

Skeleton Watches You Intensely Because It’s Halloween, Okay | Hackaday The heart of the system is a Raspberry Pi Zero, fitted with a Pi Camera. Running OpenCV, code is set up to track humans and turn the skeleton’s head to face any that are detected. This is achieved via a servo in the skeleton’s neck. A servo bonnet is used to drive the servos without unnecessarily straining the Raspberry Pi.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppQuantuccia 0.1.0 on CRAN: Full QuantLib Business Calendar Support Another new release of RcppQuantuccia arrived on CRAN today, just a week after the previous release which brought full calendaring support. RcppQuantuccia started from the Quantuccia header-only subset / variant of QuantLib which it brings it to R. As of this release, the QuantLib code is only minimally modified. In other words we no longer follow the Quantuccia route of ‘header-izing’ the file but include both cpp and hpp directly. The minimal changes, documented in a diff file in the repo, consists chiefly of removing includes for headers we do not use (given the pure calendaring focus) and accomodating CRAN Policies (by eschewing #pragma directives). We do follow Quantuccia by not having any external linking requirement: the R package only depends on Rcpp (for the glue) and BH for the Boost headers (and system-level Boost headers can be used as drop-in).

Codasip Founder Karel Masařík Elected to RISC-V Technical Steering Committee Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced that Dr Karel Masařík, company founder responsible for the development of Codasip’s core technology, has been elected to the RISC-V Technical Steering Committee (TSC) by RISC-V International Strategic members.

Codasip Boosts Studio Processor Design Tools with AXI Automation Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced further enhancements to its Studio processor design toolset. New features in Studio 9.1 include an expanded bus support with full AXI for high-performance designs, as well as improved support for LLVM and improved code density. Studio is at the heart of Codasip’s offering to simplify the task of customizing designs, enabling companies of all sizes to differentiate their products at the core. Studio has been the market leader in democratizing processor design since it was launched in 2014. Simplifying processor customization, Studio walks designers through the steps necessary to create their ideal custom RISC-V processor from a Codasip embedded or application core design – ensuring the design achieves predictable results and the highest performance.