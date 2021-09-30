Mesa's Radeon Vulkan open-source driver "RADV" is preparing to introduce experimental support for mesh shaders. Patches on Friday were posted providing experimental support for mesh shaders as outlined via the NV_mesh_shader specification. Mesh shaders are working but task shaders are not yet implemented -- though developers say that support should be coming soon. Mesh shaders provide a compute-like shader stage to replace the conventional vertex/geometry pipeline. More background information on mesh shaders can be found via this NVIDIA blog post back from when they introduced the capability with Turing GPUs.

With features such as Layers, Masks, retouching tools and advanced brushes, the ‘GNU Image Manipulation Program’ can be used for all kinds of amazing edits and effects, and all for nothing. But Gimp is not just a free Photoshop alternative, it also represents the work of a wide community of generous coders and developers, who’ve honed it over the years from its beginnings as a simplistic image editor into the slick package available today, one that can hold its own against any of the other choices mentioned here. It’s not the easiest image editor to grasp, but the same could be said of Photoshop and Affinity Photo. What’s more, there’s a vast array of presets, helpful tutorials and plug-ins out there that will help you get up and running. Feature-rich, customisable and completely free, Gimp is unique.

TrueNAS SCALE reached an important milestone today when TrueNAS SCALE 22.02-RC1 was released after 12 months of Alpha and Beta testing by over 4,000 TrueNAS Community members. This release includes scale-out file and object (S3) storage services as well as a wide range of containerized applications, supported on a Kubernetes platform. TrueNAS SCALE is now available for ordering and shipping on a wide range of TrueNAS platforms, including the TrueNAS M-Series, R-Series, and even Minis.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Impact of Covid-19 on Job Automation [Ed: IBM bigwig on using COVID-19 as pretext of firing loads of workers] “Why are there still so many jobs?,” asked MIT economist David Autor in a 2015 article on the history of workplace automation. Given that technologies have been automating human work for the past couple of centuries,“should we not be somewhat surprised that technological change hasn’t already wiped out employment for the vast majority of workers?” As Autor explained in the article, the answer is based on an economic reality that’s frequently overlooked. “Automation does indeed substitute for labor - as it is typically intended to do. However, automation also complements labor, raises output in ways that lead to higher demand for labor, and interacts with adjustments in labor supply. … journalists and even expert commentators tend to overstate the extent of machine substitution for human labor and ignore the strong complementarities between automation and labor that increase productivity, raise earnings, and augment demand for labor.” Professor Autor was co-chair of MIT’s Work of the Future Task Force, which was launched in the spring of 2018 to better understand the impact AI and automation on jobs. The Task Force released an interim report in September of 2019. Its overriding conclusion was that the likelihood that AI and automation would wipe out major workforce sectors in the near future was exaggerated.

A Proper Accounting Of The Power Business - IT Jungle [Ed: For over a decade this author has been paid by IBM to write these pro-IBM puff pieces] Big Blue might be preparing for the spinout of its Kyndryl managed services company, now slated for early November, and its new financial presentations, which we reviewed two weeks ago, but that task is not yet done and until it is we are still getting the same financial view of IBM in the third quarter of 2021 ended in June. It was not a particularly memorable quarter when it came to IBM Systems group.

7 ways anyone can contribute to Open Practice Library [Ed: IBM/RedHat: help our openwashing nonsense by creating an account with Microsoft to participate in their attack on Software Freedom (GitHub is proprietary software)] The Open Practice Library is a community-driven collection of practices for teams to use in support of working together. A "practice" is a behavior or "trick" that teams use to improve how they achieve their goals. Sometimes those goals are technical, like programming and IT, but all teams can use help defining their practices. Whether you're a teacher, event planner, salesperson, or artist, the process is important. When you're a team, getting on the same page is vital, and that's what the Open Practice Library can help you do.