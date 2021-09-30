today's howtos
Using Kerberos for Authentication Relay Attacks
This blog post is a summary of some research I've been doing into relaying Kerberos authentication in Windows domain environments. To keep this blog shorter I am going to assume you have a working knowledge of Windows network authentication, and specifically Kerberos and NTLM. For a quick primer on Kerberos see this page which is part of Microsoft's Kerberos extension documentation or you can always read RFC4120.
How To Install Caddy on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Caddy on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Caddy is a powerful, enterprise-ready, open-source web server with automatic HTTPS written in Go. It is designed with security in mind and provides a number of features that are useful for hosting websites. Caddy is compatible with Operating Systems such as Linux, BSD, Windows, Mac, Solaris, and Android platforms.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Caddy Web Server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to install Grafana 8 on Ubuntu 21.04
In this tutorial guide we are going to learn how to install Grafana 8 on Ubuntu 21.04 server. Grafana is a complete observability stack that allows you to monitor and analyze logs, metrics and traces.
Grafana allows you to query, visualize, alert on and understand your data insight. Grafana can create, explore and create beautiful dashboards that can be shared with your teams.
List all installed kernels on Ubuntu except current one Using sed
Lists all installed kernels minus the current one. This is useful to uninstall older kernels that take too much space on /boot partition.
How to install Mozilla FireFox on Debian 11 Bullseye
Firefox is a web browser from the Mozilla project, which is a part of the non-profit organization Mozilla Foundation. It can be downloaded free of charge to install on any popular operating system including Linux. If you have installed minimal Debian 11 bullseye with GUI and want to install Firefox browser later then here are the commands.
Being an open-source project, this browser is constantly getting new updates from its lively community. There are numerous extensions available which we can use to increase the standard range of functions as required, contributing to the great popularity and spread of Mozilla Firefox.
Each version of Firefox goes through several stages of development. As an interested user, you can extensively test new features in the Nightly, Aurora, and Beta versions before the official release. Known security holes are fixed within a few hours, so you can surf the web safely.
Well, Firefox is available in two editions one is Firefox -ESR, and the other is Firefox Standard.
Install Nextcloud Client on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux
If you have an up and running NextCloud server, then to easily access & sync your cloud-stored data we can use its client application available for Linux, Windows, and macOS desktops including for smartphones. Here we learn the steps to install and set up NextCloud Client on Debian 11 Bullseye or 10 Buster using the command terminal.
Nextcloud desktop client has offered the option of automatically syncing only individual directories. The users can specify which directories should be locally synchronized with the server. And if you want can download any file directly from the folder set by the client. In this way, they can prevent their local had disk from getting running out of space. Tutorial for those who want to install their NextCloud Server on Debian 11 or 10.
How To Install Zorin OS 16 With Dualboot, UEFI-GPT, And External Drive Methods
This tutorial explains how to setup Zorin OS 16 to a computer for end-users. This includes methods to install either to internal hard disk or external drive storage, even a USB Flash Drive, dualboot or singleboot, and with either UEFI-GPT or BIOS-MBR options. Please make backup if you are dualbooting and be extra careful following every single step. Let's start!
HOW TO USE SED EDITOR - Unixcop
SED : stands for stream editor used for Filtering and Transforming on input stream from Files or pipelines...
How to Install GIMP on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
GIMP is free, open-source raster graphics editing software primarily used for image manipulation and image editing, transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. GIMP is released under GPL-3.0-or-later license and is available for Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the GIMP application on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa using three alternative methods that you can choose from.
How to Install or Enable Cockpit on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Cockpit is a free remote server manager that is lightweight and easy to use for GNU/Linux servers. Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for servers intended for people new to Linux to the experts such as sysadmins. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing anyone using the software to perform tasks such as start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Cockpit on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa system.
How to install and Configure Mysql Server 8 on Fedora 34/35
MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. Its one of the popular relational management system.
Mysql is commonly installed as part of the popular LAMP or LEMP (Linux, Apache/Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, PHP/Python/Perl) stack. It implements the relational model and Structured Query Language (SQL) to manage and query data.
In this guide we are going to install mysql 8 on Fedora 34/35
How to kill a zombie process on Linux | Opensource.com
Here's a tale as old as epoch time. Since there has been C and Unix, and (later on) Linux, we've had zombies. Specifically, there are processes that get marked as a zombie process. Misunderstood by some, ignored by others, and immune to the efforts of so many of us trying to kill these processes without much success. Why is that?
Top 10 Best Dictionary Apps for Linux Desktop
Using a dictionary application is not backdated yet if you’re a vocab learner or you’re learning a new language. Previously most people used dictionary applications for spelling checking and learning the word meaning. In modern dictionary applications, you do the maximum utilization by using the dictionary app for spell checking, word meaning, synonyms and antonyms, the origin of a word, pronunciation, and different use cases of a word. If you’re a professional writer, a good dictionary application will definitely help you in writing. These dictionary types of quick and handy tools are commonly available and popular for Windows, but we can find dictionary apps for Linux as well that will give a professional vibe. Also: SMPlayer 21.10.0
ExTiX 21.11 – “The Ultimate Linux System” – based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with LXQt 0.17, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 5.14.12-exton-amd64 :: Build 211030
I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 21.11 LXQt Live DVD. (The previous LXQt version was 21.5 from 210516). ExTiX 21.11 is based on a pre-release (not even BETA) of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish)! Ubuntu 22.04 will be supported until 2027. The best thing with ExTiX 21.11 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu system. So easy that a ten year child can do it! One other very good thing with this version of ExTiX is that it is quite light. The ISO file is of only 1580 MB, which means that you can run the system super fast from RAM. When the boot process is ready you can eject the DVD or USB stick. Use Boot alternative 3 or Advanced options… >> load to RAM. IMPORTANT NOTE: Since this version of ExTiX is based on a pre-release of Ubuntu you shouldn’t use it for sensitive work/business. Having said that I must also say that I haven’t found any “bugs” or so. Maybe it’s because ExTiX 21.11 uses the stable LXQt 0.17 DE (and not the more complicated Gnome DE or KDE DE).
Android Leftovers
7 Best Free Tools to Find and Delete Duplicate Files
Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. Duplicates can stem from any file stored on your computer, be it images, software, music, video or what not. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Considering the volume of duplicate files, this is easier said than done. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates by scanning and detecting your system for duplicate files in every format. Duplicate files are a real annoyance. Aside from using disk space, these files do nothing but clutter up your drive, make your PC run slower, and increase the difficulty level significantly when it comes to finding the right version of a specific file: is it the one I just updated, or the other one?
