Top 10 Best Dictionary Apps for Linux Desktop Using a dictionary application is not backdated yet if you're a vocab learner or you're learning a new language. Previously most people used dictionary applications for spelling checking and learning the word meaning. In modern dictionary applications, you do the maximum utilization by using the dictionary app for spell checking, word meaning, synonyms and antonyms, the origin of a word, pronunciation, and different use cases of a word. If you're a professional writer, a good dictionary application will definitely help you in writing. These dictionary types of quick and handy tools are commonly available and popular for Windows, but we can find dictionary apps for Linux as well that will give a professional vibe.

ExTiX 21.11 – “The Ultimate Linux System” – based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with LXQt 0.17, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 5.14.12-exton-amd64 :: Build 211030 I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 21.11 LXQt Live DVD. (The previous LXQt version was 21.5 from 210516). ExTiX 21.11 is based on a pre-release (not even BETA) of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish)! Ubuntu 22.04 will be supported until 2027. The best thing with ExTiX 21.11 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu system. So easy that a ten year child can do it! One other very good thing with this version of ExTiX is that it is quite light. The ISO file is of only 1580 MB, which means that you can run the system super fast from RAM. When the boot process is ready you can eject the DVD or USB stick. Use Boot alternative 3 or Advanced options… >> load to RAM. IMPORTANT NOTE: Since this version of ExTiX is based on a pre-release of Ubuntu you shouldn’t use it for sensitive work/business. Having said that I must also say that I haven’t found any “bugs” or so. Maybe it’s because ExTiX 21.11 uses the stable LXQt 0.17 DE (and not the more complicated Gnome DE or KDE DE).