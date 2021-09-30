Linux Kernel 5.15 Released with New NTFS File System, In-Kernel SMB Server, and More
Highlights of Linux 5.15 include a brand new NTFS file system implementation from Parangon Software that’s fully functional and supports all NTFS versions up to 3.1, an in-kernel SMB3 server called ksmbd, Btrfs now supports fs-verity file integrity assurance and ID-mapped mounts, as well as DAMON (Data Access MONitor) for monitoring the memory access pattern of user-space processes.
I even used Blender to render a heavy 3D scene that would have brought a lesser laptop to its knees, and it still managed to hold its ground—albeit some sluggishness. Granted, you probably shouldn’t buy this Chromebook for serious 3D work, but the fact I’m able to render a scene with it truly shows how far we’ve come with Chrome OS. You won’t find your usual Adobe apps here—although the company recently launched Photoshop and Illustrator for the web—and it’s a bit of a hassle to install Linux apps without a dedicated app store. Google, it’s about time you made an official app store for Linux.
I spent several hours in the last few days creating an sddm theme that includes nine different background images based on nine different terminal colorschemes. I also packaged my sddm theme for the Arch User Repository (AUR) and for the DTOS core repository.
Richard Errington clicked to stream a science-fiction film from his home in Britain last month when YouTube carded him.
The site said Mr. Errington, who is over 50, needed to prove he was old enough to watch “Space Is the Place,” a 1974 movie starring the jazz musician Sun Ra. He had three options: Enter his credit card information, upload a photo identification like a passport or skip the video.
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Everyone needs a little kick in the pants to stay motivated every now and then. With so many of us working from home, where bosses aren’t looking over our shoulders, that is truer now than ever before. Hardware Unknown’s Focus Flower gives that kick in the pants in the form of liquid motivation blasting your face.
Focus Flower’s operation is as simple as possible. When it’s time to start a new task, push the big red “easy” button. A bigger will begin its countdown, giving you a set amount of time to complete your task. Once you do, push the button again for a congratulatory auditory back pat. But if you don’t complete the task in time, that innocuous potted plate on your desk will shoot a jet of water at you. It’s good ol’ fashioned negative reinforcement.
[Geyes30]’s Raspberry Pi project does one thing: it finds arbitrary text in the camera’s view and reads it out loud. Does it do so flawlessly? Not really. Was it at least effortless to put together? Also no, but it does wonderfully illustrate the process of gluing together different bits of functionality to make something new. Also, [geyes30]’s kids find it fascinating, and that’s a win all on its own.
The device is made from a Raspberry Pi and camera and works by sending a still image from the camera to an optical character recognition (OCR) program, which converts any visible text in the image to its ASCII representation. The recognized text is then piped to the espeak engine and spoken aloud. Getting all the tools to play nicely took a bit of work, but [geyes30] documented everything so well that even a novice should be able to get the project up and running in an afternoon.
Having launched the Raspberry Pi Zero W in 2017 as an upgrade to 2015’s Raspberry Pi Zero, Raspberry Pi Foundation has now unveiled its latest offering, the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. In this article, we will compare the specifications of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W against its predecessor, the Pi Zero W. If that’s something you are interested in, read on to learn the differences between Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W vs Raspberry Pi Zero W.
3D printers and laser cutters helped make adapters and homing teeth. A Raspberry Pi replaced the old laptops and they scaled up to a few machines.
The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is powerful for a computer the size of a matchbox, but get a Pi 4 or Pi 400 if you want a better desktop experience
KrakenRF has launched a new project via the Crowd Supply website for their new KrakenSDR phase-coherent software-defined radio with five RTL-SDRs.
It's been several years since I first reviewed the original Raspberry Pi Zero W, so what's changed and what's it good for?
Free/Libre Software Leftovers
As a twenty year old single male I think it’s very hard to find a girl who’s actually interested in free software. I’ve had girls jokingly ask to “Netflix and chill” but when I tell her that I don’t use Netflix since Netflix requires proprietary software to stream content, they stop talking to me.
Customers of a large advanced-electronics manufacturing business were having trouble finding and ordering products on the company’s website. The solution? Customer service told them to email their orders to their sales reps, who would then enter them into the site themselves. The email orders were inevitably unclear, leading sales reps to spend endless hours searching for products, clarifying the orders, and inputting the wrong information. Not only that, but top sales reps were spending their time doing basic fulfillment, not selling.
Materialise has partnered with aircraft part distributor Proponent to explore how 3D printing could help aerospace OEMs.
Libre Space Foundation, which has a lab in the center of Athens, designs and develops space technology with the use of open software
[...]
“We went numb,” Manthos Papamatthaiou, the president of the Libre Space Foundation (LSF), tells Kathimerini when he remembers the great ball of fire they saw on their screens. “Even if you are aware that it is a possibility, we had put a lot of work into it and everything was in place to receive signals from orbit. According to our calculations, the satellites would have made their first pass of over Greece in the afternoon of the same day.”
[...]
He also notes a parallel trend that is being seen internationally in the aerospace sector, which their team represents. Their organization supports the free sharing of information through open source code and software that are exchanged on the internet at no cost, free of intellectual property rights. “We believe that everything should be done with the purpose of spreading knowledge and the peaceful use of space, to broaden humanity’s horizons,” concludes Papamatthaiou.
There are both advantages and disadvantages of open source software. Price is not the only factor, although it may seem quite an important one at first glance. In this article we will look at both the advantages and the disadvantages of open source software.
[...]
Ultimately, we all have to make our own decisions about open source software. There has been resistance in the past but these days even major enterprises like Amazon have converted to open source. This is the direction that the industry is going and maybe turning your back on open source is like the fabled King Canute standing on the beach commanding the tide not to come in.
Espressif has recently announced that both Zephyr and NuttX open-source real-time operating systems had gotten official support for the ESP32 series of WiSoCs.
It’s been a long time in the making, and when I first tried the community developer port of Zephyr OS on ESP32 in 2018 it did not work well at all, and I could not even make the blink LED sample work on Wemos Lolin32 board, and the WiFi sample would not even build. But time has passed, Espressif Systems started to officially work on Zephyr in 2020, and now I/Os, WiFi, and some other features work on Zephyr and NuttX RTOSes.
GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database, today published the conference schedule for the 2021 Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition, a free virtual event for the global Apache Ignite community, taking place November 16, 2021. Featuring expert speakers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM and GridGain, the 2021 conference is intended for developers, architects and members of the Apache Ignite community who use or are interested in using Apache Ignite to tackle speed and scale challenges in cloud environments. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world.
