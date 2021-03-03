Security and Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
[Repeat] [Older] Four zero-day exploits add urgency to October's Patch Tuesday [Ed: This headline from IDG does not even mention Microsoft as if computer = Windows and it's all implied (but Windows is just 30% of today's OS market)]
October brings four zero-day exploits and 74 updates to the Windows ecosystem, including a hard-to-test kernel update (CVE-2021-40449) that requires immediate attention and an Exchange Server update that requires technical skill and due diligence (and a reboot). The testing profile for the October Patch Tuesday covers Windows error handling, AppX, Hyper-V and Microsoft Word. We recommend a Patch Now schedule for Windows and then staging the remaining patch groups according to your normal release pattern.
You can find more information on the risk of deploying these Patch Tuesday updates in this infographic.
-
How to choose the best operating system for gaming [Ed: Still many falsehoods in this article.]
Linux and its derivative software like Ubuntu or Debian will have the least number of viruses.
-
SolarWinds Hackers’ New Attack Is ‘Another Wake-Up Call’ For Microsoft Partners [Ed: Well overdue karma day for many businesses that chose Microsoft and now pay through the nose]
The latest SolarWinds hackers’ cybersecurity attack on 140 Microsoft IT resellers and service providers with as many as 14 successfully breached is yet another wake-up call for the beleaguered Microsoft partner community, said partners.
-
Russian Hackers Behind SolarWinds Attack Are Targeting The Supply Chain, Microsoft Says [Ed: Microsoft is once again leveraging xenophobia and racism, hoping to deflect blame (for its own shoddy products) to nation states, even if the evidence is lacking]
-
Chinese Pwn2Own sees fully patched iPhone 13, Chrome and Exchange server cracked
Microsoft could not gloat, as the company saw 5 successful exploits of Windows 10 and one for Exchange, while Google saw two exploits for Chrome.
-
InetSoft’s 2021 BI Analytics Release Implements Kubernetes
InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced the general availability of its 2021 release of Style Intelligence. The focus of the release is on IT and BI administrators making the deployment and updating of InetSoft’s BI platform easier and less resource-intensive. The top advances in this area are the addition of support for clustering options using Docker containers and Kubernetes.
-
Elastic’s Shay Banon: Why we went beyond our search roots—and stood up to ‘bully’ AWS
Elastic, the software company that offers a range of popular search, logging, security, observability, and analytics products, is either a gold-standard open source success story or an embodiment of the issues of commercial open source, depending on who you speak to.
-
Eclipse Foundation launches open source collaboration around software-defined vehicles [Ed: Looks like #Microsoft is now infiltrating Eclipse as well ("Ulrich Homann, corporate vice president and distinguished architect [sic] at Microsoft")]
Alongside the Eclipse Foundation are several top industry players that are joining the foundation’s open source collaborative effort including Microsoft, Red Hat, Bosch, and others.
-
Inside the controversial US gunshot-detection firm
But critics say that methodology has a fundamental flaw. If the police are unsure whether a gunshot has been fired, they are not going to tell the company it was wrong.
In other words, say critics, the company has been counting "don't knows", '"maybes", and "probablys" as "got it rights".
Chicago defence lawyer Brendan Max says the company's accuracy claims are "marketing nonsense".
-
Apple’s Most Back-Ordered New Product Is Not What You Expect
The cloth, imprinted with the Apple logo in the corner, is made with “soft, nonabrasive material” to clean the screens of iPhones, iPads and MacBooks “safely and effectively,” according to the product page. The listing adds that the Polishing Cloth — capital P, capital C — is “compatible” with 88 different Apple products. For most U.S. shoppers, shipment is delayed until Jan. 11, at the earliest.
Charging $19 for a piece of cloth about the size of two stacked dollar bills is bold even by Apple’s standards, a company whose legions of loyal customers are conditioned to stomach steep prices. An Apple-branded set of four wheels to “improve mobility” for the Mac Pro, the company’s most expensive desktop computer, is priced at $699, for instance.
-
CrowdStrike one of Russiagate’s ‘biggest culprits’: ex-House investigator
-
Linux Kernel 5.15 Released with New NTFS File System, In-Kernel SMB Server, and More
Highlights of Linux 5.15 include a brand new NTFS file system implementation from Parangon Software that’s fully functional and supports all NTFS versions up to 3.1, an in-kernel SMB3 server called ksmbd, Btrfs now supports fs-verity file integrity assurance and ID-mapped mounts, as well as DAMON (Data Access MONitor) for monitoring the memory access pattern of user-space processes.
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Free/Libre Software Leftovers
