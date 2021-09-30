Free/Libre Software Leftovers
No girl software freedom here | Stop at Zona-M
As a twenty year old single male I think it’s very hard to find a girl who’s actually interested in free software. I’ve had girls jokingly ask to “Netflix and chill” but when I tell her that I don’t use Netflix since Netflix requires proprietary software to stream content, they stop talking to me.
Open-source e-commerce: The next wave of value for the enterprise
Customers of a large advanced-electronics manufacturing business were having trouble finding and ordering products on the company’s website. The solution? Customer service told them to email their orders to their sales reps, who would then enter them into the site themselves. The email orders were inevitably unclear, leading sales reps to spend endless hours searching for products, clarifying the orders, and inputting the wrong information. Not only that, but top sales reps were spending their time doing basic fulfillment, not selling.
Materialise & Proponent aim to make 3D printing more accessible for aerospace MROs
Materialise has partnered with aircraft part distributor Proponent to explore how 3D printing could help aerospace OEMs.
Pocket satellites made in Greece
Libre Space Foundation, which has a lab in the center of Athens, designs and develops space technology with the use of open software
[...]
“We went numb,” Manthos Papamatthaiou, the president of the Libre Space Foundation (LSF), tells Kathimerini when he remembers the great ball of fire they saw on their screens. “Even if you are aware that it is a possibility, we had put a lot of work into it and everything was in place to receive signals from orbit. According to our calculations, the satellites would have made their first pass of over Greece in the afternoon of the same day.”
[...]
He also notes a parallel trend that is being seen internationally in the aerospace sector, which their team represents. Their organization supports the free sharing of information through open source code and software that are exchanged on the internet at no cost, free of intellectual property rights. “We believe that everything should be done with the purpose of spreading knowledge and the peaceful use of space, to broaden humanity’s horizons,” concludes Papamatthaiou.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Open Source Software
There are both advantages and disadvantages of open source software. Price is not the only factor, although it may seem quite an important one at first glance. In this article we will look at both the advantages and the disadvantages of open source software.
[...]
Ultimately, we all have to make our own decisions about open source software. There has been resistance in the past but these days even major enterprises like Amazon have converted to open source. This is the direction that the industry is going and maybe turning your back on open source is like the fabled King Canute standing on the beach commanding the tide not to come in.
Status of Zephyr and NuttX RTOS support for ESP32 - CNX Software
Espressif has recently announced that both Zephyr and NuttX open-source real-time operating systems had gotten official support for the ESP32 series of WiSoCs.
It’s been a long time in the making, and when I first tried the community developer port of Zephyr OS on ESP32 in 2018 it did not work well at all, and I could not even make the blink LED sample work on Wemos Lolin32 board, and the WiFi sample would not even build. But time has passed, Espressif Systems started to officially work on Zephyr in 2020, and now I/Os, WiFi, and some other features work on Zephyr and NuttX RTOSes.
LibreOffice project and community recap: October 2021
GridGain Unveils Conference Schedule for 2021 Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition
GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database, today published the conference schedule for the 2021 Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition, a free virtual event for the global Apache Ignite community, taking place November 16, 2021. Featuring expert speakers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM and GridGain, the 2021 conference is intended for developers, architects and members of the Apache Ignite community who use or are interested in using Apache Ignite to tackle speed and scale challenges in cloud environments. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world.
Linux Kernel 5.15 Released with New NTFS File System, In-Kernel SMB Server, and More
Highlights of Linux 5.15 include a brand new NTFS file system implementation from Parangon Software that’s fully functional and supports all NTFS versions up to 3.1, an in-kernel SMB3 server called ksmbd, Btrfs now supports fs-verity file integrity assurance and ID-mapped mounts, as well as DAMON (Data Access MONitor) for monitoring the memory access pattern of user-space processes.
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Free/Libre Software Leftovers
