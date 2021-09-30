Programming Leftovers Joachim Breitner: A mostly allocation-free optional type The Motoko programming language has a built-in data type for optional values, named ?t with values null and ?v (for v : t); this is the equivalent of Haskell’s Maybe, Ocaml’s option or Rust’s Option. In this post, I explain how Motoko represents such optional values (almost) without allocation.

C++ pragma directive Pragma is a compiler directive that allows us to add additional information to the compiler so that it can compile the code effectively. This information, once added, is not then in our hands to control it and can change the details of compilation. This directive is used to access compiler-related specific processor extensions.

Extracting Data From Smart Scale Gives Rube Goldberg A Run For His Money | Hackaday [Kevin Norman] got himself a smart body scale with the intention of logging data for his own analysis, but discovered that extracting data from the device was anything but easy. It turns out that the only way to access data from his scale is by viewing it in a mobile app. Screen-scraping is a time-honored method of pulling data from uncooperative systems, so [Kevin] committed to regularly taking a full-height screenshot from the app and using optical character recognition (OCR) to get the numbers, but making that work was a surprisingly long process full of dead ends.

Ruby String Replace A fundamental method to search and replace a string is using regular expressions. RegEx is powerful in finding patterns, filtering, and more. In this guide, we will discuss various ways to manipulate strings in Ruby. We will cover how to perform string substation, insertion, and replacement.

Ruby String Interpolation String interpolation refers to the process of adding placeholders that reference other values in a string object. The values interpolated into a string are evaluated to their corresponding values. String interpolation can be seen as a form of template injection. In this guide, we will discuss how to interpolate strings in the Ruby programming language.

Ruby String Concatenation Strings are an array of one or more alphanumerical characters and symbols. It is almost a guarantee you are going to use strings in your programs. They allow you to accept input from the users and display information to the users. This tutorial will help you understand how to create strings, print strings, and string concatenation.

Ruby Reverse String Strings are a fundamental building block in programming, and it is nearly impossible to imagine a functional program that doesn’t use strings. This guide will look at various ways we can reverse a string in the Ruby programming language.

Ruby Find Elements In An Array In Ruby and other programming languages, arrays allow you to store related information in a list and manage them by a single variable. Once you have an array, you can manipulate the elements stored in it, such as creating, reading, updating, and deleting elements. In this short guide, we will explore various ways to find elements in an array.

Ruby Check If An Array Contains Values Arrays are a collection of ordered items. Arrays are crucial in many programming languages because they provide flexibility, performance, and refactored code when used appropriately. An individual item in the array is an array’s element. Each element is identifiable by an index which is a value that describes the element’s position in the collection. In Ruby, the index of elements in the array starts at 0 from left to right. Hence, the first element in the array is at an index of 0.

Convert List to DataFrame Python In this tutorial, you will learn about lists and data frames. Also, we discussed different list conversion methods to the data frame in python language. The list in python is the most vital data structure. The important thing about the list is that the list items are not forcibly the same data type, and all the string operations are equally applied on the list data types. Come let’s talk about the data frames. In python, panda’s library is used for data handling and analysis. Pandas Dataframe is a 2D size-changeable and varied tabular data constructor with marked axes. In Dataframe, knowledge is ranged in a tabular way in columns and rows. Pandas Dataframe contains 3 main essentials, i.e., data, columns, and rows. We will implement our scenarios in Spyder Compiler so let’s get started.

Convert Set to list Python In Python, sets and lists both contain collections of objects, but there are significant differences between these two. If we talk about sets, they are valuable for executing a massive range of intersections and unions. On the other hand, lists provide those operations that help you to find duplicated items. In other words, a list contains identical items, while a set contains exceptional values. Another distinct quality is that the list uses square brackets, while the set uses curly brackets. Keep in mind that a dictionary in Python also uses curly braces. The common thing in sets and lists is that they hold strings, floats, integers, or other data types. So, if you have a set of elements in Python, you can also make a set of strings in python.

Python Write List to file In python language, writing or reading files is a significant functionality. If you want to read or write files, then computer languages provide input or output libraries with built-in approaches that allow the formation, modification, reading, or writing of data from the files. Python has no exemption. Python also provides various in-built techniques to perform file operations. In Python, the I/O module is used for file handling. Today, our focus is python writing lists to a file. We elaborate the whole process of python write list by applying different operations with the help of Spyder Compiler in Windows 10. Since there are numerous ways of python writing lists, we also discuss different example codes to elaborate on them further.

Python List Pop Several times when programming, a programmer needs to remove the very last item from a list. The pop() method eliminates and returns the final item of the list if there is no index. This function returns the element you deleted, permitting you to see what variations were made to your list. The index of the element you have to remove is the only parameter to pop(). You might opt to remove a particular item from a list. Assume you are creating a program to keep track of the books accessible in a bookstore. When a book is taken out, you may choose to remove it from the set of possible books and return it. Pop is a built-in method in the Python language that may be used to eliminate an item from a list. The pop() method returns the removed item after removing an element from a given place in a list. This article will look at the pop() function in Python, how it’s utilized, and what parameters it accepts. Then, to demonstrate how the function can be used with lists, we will look at a few examples.

Python List Length Python List is a changeable and ordered sequence, as we all know about this fact. It may contain both heterogeneous and homogeneous elements. In Python, it is a widely used data structure. We occasionally need to know the length of a list to traverse it or perform other operations on it. Len() is a built-in function that returns the total number of elements in a list, sequence, arrays, dictionary, or other data structure. The length of a given list is returned by the len() method, which accepts a list as an input. In Python, the len() function is one of the most popular methods for determining the size of a provided list. This part will look at the various methods for determining the length of a list in Python. The length of the list refers to determining the size of the list’s size or the number of items. Note: All three examples demonstrated in this guide will use the “temp.py” file that is created in the Spyder IDE tool. The operating system used for the implementation of these three examples is “Windows 10”. The choice of operating system and compiler are all dependent on user convenience.

7 Vital Commands to Get Started With Python for Beginners Learning a new programming language like Python becomes effortless if you have a comprehensive roadmap detailing which concepts to learn as a beginner and how to progress further to reach the next milestone. Even intermediate programmers should frequently brush up on their basics to build a solid foundation for themselves. By the end, you'll find yourself stuck to your computer writing Python code using the fundamental commands enlisted in this article. We'll also discuss how you can set up a Python environment on your machine to be able to write and execute Python code.

Review: Selecting a new web browser and feeling Brave While I bounce around from one Linux distribution to the next like a hyper-active flea on its sixth cup of coffee, it's not very often I switch from one web browser to another. I used Opera almost exclusively for about a decade (from around 2002-2010), then mostly used QupZilla from then on. The QupZilla browser got rebranded to Falkon shortly before it was put out to pasture. Along the way I've occasionally used other browsers, either for testing purposes or when working with a client, or just to see what "this new Chromium thing is everyone keeps talking about", but I tend to be a creature of habit when it comes to browsers. I might run Firefox or Chrome for a week, but then I'm back to whatever was working for me before, often because I've grown accustomed to shortcut keys or having my bookmarks sorted a certain way. [...] Earlier I mentioned Brave blocks advertisements and tracking by default. It actually goes a step further than this. Brave allows the user to right-click on ads they do see to hide them in the future, and it blocks invisible trackers on websites. It then goes even further and randomizes its own fingerprint. Browser fingerprinting is a way of collecting data a browser leaks, such as its user agent, extension information, version, and supported plugins. This allows websites to uniquely identify most users, even with cookies disabled and the user's IP address changed. Brave works around this by randomizing its fingerprint in a way to mask its users. In theory it should be difficult for a website to tell one Brave user from another. According to Digital Trends, Brave was the first mainstream browser to pass the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Cover Your Tracks test. These features cover my comments on advertising and tracking, but what is BAT? BAT is short for Basic Attention Tokens. While Brave defaults to hiding ads from the user, we have the option of enabling ads from the browser itself. Brave will optionally pop-up a notification in the corner of the window from time to time asking if we wish to see an ad (the frequency of these notifications can be adjusted). If we click the button to see an ad we can earn tokens. These tokens are a form of cryptocurrency which can then be sent to participating websites as donations (or tips) for their content. We can choose which websites get our tokens and the sites can then cash in to pay for hosting or paying contributors. [...] The Brave browser hits most of the points I want from my primary portal to the Internet. It's quick, open source, fairly flexible, and it has been surprisingly stable. It uses a medium level of memory and CPU compared to the other browsers I tried and it's fairly easy to set up on multiple platforms (GNU/Linux desktops, mobile phones, and so on). I greatly appreciate the browser's privacy defaults, the fact it ships with Tor as a built-in option, its private mode, and randomized browser fingerprint. The ability to right-click on unwanted elements of a web page and hide them is a great bonus and allows the user to hide ads or other items we do not wish to see on a website. The one complaint I have about Brave is that it tends to make me switch between using the keyboard and mouse occasionally. This is fairly common, it's something I also need to do with Chromium and Firefox. However, I have been spoiled in the past by browsers like Falkon which make it easy to set almost any action, including accessing specific bookmarks, as a keyboard shortcut. Often times I didn't need to touch a mouse when using Falkon and I find the transition back and forth slows me down a little. Over time I've been learning ways to substitute in shortcuts to speed up my work on Brave, but it would be nice if this was a more naturally occurring feature. One final thing I appreciate about Brave is that it feels like it is intended to be a web browser and just a web browser. While we can add extra extensions and enable BAT ads, by default Brave doesn't try to work with mail, or nag me to set up an account to synchronize my passwords. It just offers a portal to websites and this is primarily what I was looking to find.