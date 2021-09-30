Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Microsoft: Always Blame the Victim (Failing That, Blame the Governments of Other Nations)
- The EPO’s Overseer/Overseen Collusion — Part IXXX: The EPOnian Micro-States - Monaco and Malta
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- The EPO Never Left 'King' Battistelli Behind It
- Links 1/11/2021: Linux 5.15 and Patent News Catchup
- Links 31/10/2021: TDE R14.0.11, ExTiX 21.11, and antiX 21
- When Corporate Media Cannot Tell the Difference Between EPO and EU
- FFII: Unified Patent Court is 100 Times More Expensive and an SME Killer, Europe is Committing an Economic Suicide
- A Gemini Space Site Update (All Pages Updated)
- [Meme] The EPO's 'Habibi'
- The European Patent Office is in Disarray Because of the National Delegates, Not in Spite of Them
