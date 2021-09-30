Android Leftovers

Games: Roblox, Wrought Flesh, Ziggurat 2

Roblox is back online after an outage that lasted three days After an outage that began Thursday evening, Roblox finally came back online late Sunday . The company said in a tweet at about 4PM ET Sunday that it was “incrementally bringing regions back online.” A company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to The Verge that the outage “involved growth in the number of servers in our datacenters and was not due to any peak in external traffic or any particular experience.

Wrought Flesh is an upcoming FPS where you swap your organs | GamingOnLinux Developer Narayana Walters is close to releasing Wrought Flesh, a retro-styled first-person shooter that has a unique upgrade system where you swap-out your flesh for something a little better. "Rip out enemies organs and equip them in your own body. Fight biopunk monsters and drugged-up space bandits. You are a Gajeshian Cultist: A near-mythological being built from the bodies of long-dead saints. You have arrived on the partially terraformed planet of Colcol on a temple-ordained mission to find and kill someone. Explore the planet and trace your victims steps to the end."

Roguelite FPS dungeon crawler Ziggurat 2 has left Early Access | GamingOnLinux Ziggurat 2 from Milkstone Studios is a fast-paced roguelite FPS dungeon crawler and the 1.0 release is out now. Another that has native Linux support, continuing like their previous releases.

Best Linux Distro for Gaming

In this article, we’ll go through the best Linux distro for gaming. There are several to choose from, including special Linux distros dedicated to gaming only. Although you can play games on any Linux distro, there are still some distros that stand out for gaming. Most people will recommend that you use whatever distro you want to and just install the gaming software and emulators you need (there’s a list of them at the bottom of this article). There’s still a good use for these kinds of distros, especially if you need to turn a computer into a gaming console, or if you want to run a gaming distro in a live environment, without the need to set up and install everything. So, in this article, we won’t be featuring distros like Ubuntu, Manjaro, Arch, or any other daily drivers. If you need those kinds of recommendations, check our other Best Distros lists. We’ll jump straight to the best distros, but if you want to learn more about what makes a Linux distro “the best” for gaming, or the best software for gaming on Linux, scroll down to the bottom. [...] The requirements for Lakka are extremely low, hence being able to run it on an RPi. You can check a detailed list of supported mini PCs and Lakka’s requirements here. But generally, you can assume that your generic PC or laptop can run Lakka without an issue. Lakka turns your computer into a retro gaming console. If you want to turn your computer into a gaming console that you can play new games on, try ChimeraOS.