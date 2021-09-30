Language Selection

GNU Linux-Libre 5.15 Kernel Is Here for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Linux
Based on the Linux 5.15 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.15 kernel is here to clean up a lot of drivers in an attempt to offer you a pure kernel free of proprietary code. Drivers that needed cleaning up include adreno, btusb, btintel, brcmfmac, and gehc-achc.

In addition, this release cleans up a new AArch64 qcom variant’s devicetree file, removes cleaning up scripts for the prism54 and rtl8188eu drivers, which were removed upstream in favor of new drivers that need cleaning up too, and it cleans up the mechanism behind the new option to enable -Werror during compilation.

GNU Linux-libre 5.15 Released

  GNU Linux-libre 5.15 Released - More Deblobbing, Fixing "-Werror" Breakage - Phoronix

    Right after last night's Linux 5.15 kernel release, the Free Software Foundation folks issued GNU Linux-libre 5.15-gnu as the newest version of their downstream that removes functionality dependent upon binary-only/non-free-software firmware/microcode as well as the ability to load closed kernel modules and other determined non-free-software restrictions.

    This cycle the Linux-libre developers have been dealing with the Linux kernel's new -Werror Kconfig option to enable that compiler option that raises warnings to errors. While that option was set to not be enabled by default now for Linux 5.15, the Linux-libre folks have been trying to clean-up some of their machinery since when they go through the "deblobbing" process it often leaves unused arguments to functions and other changes that emit new compiler warnings. So the Linux-libre developers have been working to make changes there so such warnings won't be raised to errors.

