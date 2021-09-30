Games: Roblox, Wrought Flesh, Ziggurat 2
-
Roblox is back online after an outage that lasted three days
After an outage that began Thursday evening, Roblox finally came back online late Sunday . The company said in a tweet at about 4PM ET Sunday that it was “incrementally bringing regions back online.”
A company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to The Verge that the outage “involved growth in the number of servers in our datacenters and was not due to any peak in external traffic or any particular experience.
-
Wrought Flesh is an upcoming FPS where you swap your organs | GamingOnLinux
Developer Narayana Walters is close to releasing Wrought Flesh, a retro-styled first-person shooter that has a unique upgrade system where you swap-out your flesh for something a little better.
"Rip out enemies organs and equip them in your own body. Fight biopunk monsters and drugged-up space bandits. You are a Gajeshian Cultist: A near-mythological being built from the bodies of long-dead saints. You have arrived on the partially terraformed planet of Colcol on a temple-ordained mission to find and kill someone. Explore the planet and trace your victims steps to the end."
-
Roguelite FPS dungeon crawler Ziggurat 2 has left Early Access | GamingOnLinux
Ziggurat 2 from Milkstone Studios is a fast-paced roguelite FPS dungeon crawler and the 1.0 release is out now. Another that has native Linux support, continuing like their previous releases.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 59 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
34 min 58 sec ago
37 min 18 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 50 min ago
13 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 10 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago