Games: Roblox, Wrought Flesh, Ziggurat 2

Monday 1st of November 2021 12:30:44 PM
Gaming
  • Roblox is back online after an outage that lasted three days

    After an outage that began Thursday evening, Roblox finally came back online late Sunday . The company said in a tweet at about 4PM ET Sunday that it was “incrementally bringing regions back online.”

    A company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to The Verge that the outage “involved growth in the number of servers in our datacenters and was not due to any peak in external traffic or any particular experience.

  • Wrought Flesh is an upcoming FPS where you swap your organs | GamingOnLinux

    Developer Narayana Walters is close to releasing Wrought Flesh, a retro-styled first-person shooter that has a unique upgrade system where you swap-out your flesh for something a little better.

    "Rip out enemies organs and equip them in your own body. Fight biopunk monsters and drugged-up space bandits. You are a Gajeshian Cultist: A near-mythological being built from the bodies of long-dead saints. You have arrived on the partially terraformed planet of Colcol on a temple-ordained mission to find and kill someone. Explore the planet and trace your victims steps to the end."

  • Roguelite FPS dungeon crawler Ziggurat 2 has left Early Access | GamingOnLinux

    Ziggurat 2 from Milkstone Studios is a fast-paced roguelite FPS dungeon crawler and the 1.0 release is out now. Another that has native Linux support, continuing like their previous releases.

GNU Linux-Libre 5.15 Kernel Is Here for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the Linux 5.15 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.15 kernel is here to clean up a lot of drivers in an attempt to offer you a pure kernel free of proprietary code. Drivers that needed cleaning up include adreno, btusb, btintel, brcmfmac, and gehc-achc. In addition, this release cleans up a new AArch64 qcom variant's devicetree file, removes cleaning up scripts for the prism54 and rtl8188eu drivers, which were removed upstream in favor of new drivers that need cleaning up too, and it cleans up the mechanism behind the new option to enable -Werror during compilation.

Multiple Matrix sessions with Element on Fedora Linux

Element is a Matrix protocol client which allows you to communicate end-to-end-encrypted (E2EE) with anyone else using the Matrix protocol. Matrix is "an open network for secure, decentralized communication" and Element is your gateway into this network. This article shows you how to operate multiple distinct sessions of the Element Matrix client on Fedora Linux.

