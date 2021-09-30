Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 1st of November 2021 12:45:39 PM

Today I’ll tell you a bit about the Gemini protocol which aims to be an alternative to HTTP for a more secure, lightweight, and text-focused web.

Introducing to the Gemini protocol

Gemini is an alternative protocol to HTTP and Gopher that aims to sell itself not as a replacement for HTTP and Gopher but more as a demonstration of what the web was meant to be.

For the creators of Gemini, the current web is insecure, slow, cumbersome, invasive, overloaded with advertising, and above all lacking in privacy. Therefore, they want to revindicate the web as it was meant to be instead of the current one.

For this protocol, a rather peculiar name has been chosen as it bears the same name as the NASA project of the 1960s. In general, Gemini pages come with a special document format, commonly called “gemtext”, which allows linking to other documents.