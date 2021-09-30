Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) is a telecom routing technique that uses labels to direct data between nodes. It is supported by the Linux networking stack, and many articles and tutorials have been written about how to configure it with ip route. However, you can also handle MPLS at a lower level with tc. Real deployments typically use control plane software to configure MPLS dynamically. However, it's useful to be able to execute tc commands manually for learning, experimenting, and testing Linux kernel features. This article explains how to match different fields in MPLS headers with tc-flower, covers the different MPLS actions that tc supports for adding, modifying, or removing MPLS headers, and finally shows how to encapsulate MPLS into the User Datagram Protocol (UDP). All commands are based on Linux v5.14 and iproute2 v5.10.0 (you can use an iproute2 version older than the kernel because v5.10.0 implements all the required Netlink features). Also, the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5 will have these features in tech preview. Sysadmins will have to install the kernel-modules-extra package.

The Debian Linux distribution laid down the foundation for the creation of other popular Linux operating system platforms like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and Kali Linux. The community-supported development of this GNU/Linux distribution attributes it as free and open-source software. Unfortunately, the prominence of the Linux operating system and its related distributions like Debian does not spare it from nagging file system errors. Fortunately, Linux ensures that you are never helpless when faced with such operating system performance challenges.

Java is a secure, stable, and well-known, general-purpose programming language and computing technology platform with many interconnected capabilities. To run Java-based applications, you must have Java installed on your server. You mostly need the Java Runtime Environment (JRE), a collection of software components used to run Java applications on the Linux machine. If you want to develop software applications for Java, you need to install the Oracle Java Development Kit (JDK), which comes with a complete JRE package with tools for developing, debugging, and monitoring Java applications and it is an Oracle’s supported Java SE (Standard Edition) version.

Jekyll, the static site generator, uses the _config.yml for configuration. The configurations are all Jekyll-specific. But you can also define variables with our own content in these files and use them throughout your website. In this article, I'll highlight some advantages of dynamically creating Jekyll config files.

As you may already know, it was not possible to migrate between major version of RHEL-derivatives. Meaning - you can't directly upgrade from CentOS 7.x to CentOS 8.x version. The only way was fresh installation. Not anymore! You can now easily migrate from CentOS 7.x to any 8.x of your choice using ELevate tool. This guide explains how to migrate CentOS 7 to AlmaLinux 8, CentOS Stream 8, Oracle Linux 8, and Rocky Linux 8 using AlmaLinux ELvate tool.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Krita on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Krita is a free and open-source photo editing and digital painting application. Krita is a multi-platform application, and it offers a lot of features like designing illustrations, drawing texture arts, and much more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Krita digital painting on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Virtually all compilers — programs that transform human-readable source code into computer-executable machine code — are vulnerable to an insidious attack in which an adversary can introduce targeted vulnerabilities into any software without being detected, new research released today warns. The vulnerability disclosure was coordinated with multiple organizations, some of whom are now releasing updates to address the security weakness.

I've been using Bash functions quite liberally over the past couple years, but last week I discovered that they can be much better than I thought. In this post, I'll explain how I thought they worked, why I was wrong, and how that makes them better.

Audacity 3.1 Sound Editor Released The release of the free sound editor Audacity 3.1 has been published , which provides tools for editing sound files (Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, MP3 and WAV), recording and digitizing sound, changing the parameters of the sound file, overlaying tracks and applying effects (for example, noise suppression, changing the tempo and tone ). Audacity code is distributed under the GPL license, binaries are available for Linux, Windows and macOS. Audacity 3.1 was the first significant release to be formed after the project was taken over by the Muse Group. In preparing the new release, the main focus was on simplifying the audio editing operation.