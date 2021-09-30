Xfce’s Apps Update for October 2021: New Releases of Ristretto, Xfce Terminal, Whisker Menu, Xfdashboard

The month of October 2021 brought some great application releases for users of the lightweight Xfce desktop environment, starting with the powerful Ristretto image viewer, which has been updated to version 0.12.0, a release that introduces the ability to choose the default scale, support for entering full-screen mode by double clicking on the image, and the ability to keep the scale in memory for each loaded image.

Fwupd 1.7.1 Released with Support for Dell Atomic Dock, Steelseries Stratus Controller

Fwupd 1.7.1 is packed with several new features, including the ability to allow you to specify the fwupdmgr device-test foo --json command for unattended testing, support for inhibiting the ModemManager device in mbim-qdu, support for loading remotes from /var/lib/fwupd/remotes.d, as well as the ability to use a file name when using set-approved-firmware.

Firefox 94 Is Now Available for Download, Brings EGL on X11 for Intel/AMD Users

The biggest new feature of the Firefox 94 release is the enablement of the EGL (OpenGL) API for handling graphics context management on X11 for Intel/AMD users using recent Mesa graphics stacks. This feature replaces the old GLX implementation and promises to offer a performance boost on Intel/AMD hybrid machines. After upgrading to Firefox 94, Intel/AMD users should notice faster WebGL rendering, more effective rendering, and possibly VA-API video decoding in the near future.