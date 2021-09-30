Motrix: A Beautiful Cross-Platform Open-Source Download Manager
There are plenty of download managers available for Linux. If you want to download something and have the ability to manage them, you can choose any of the download managers available.
However, if you want a good-looking download manager that offers a modern user experience without compromising on the feature set, I’ve something that you might like.
Motrix is a no-nonsense download manager that provides a clean look out of the box. It is free and open-source software.
Games: Web Sites for GNU/Linux Gaming and Latest From Gaming on Linux
Xfce’s Apps Update for October 2021: New Releases of Ristretto, Xfce Terminal, Whisker Menu, Xfdashboard
The month of October 2021 brought some great application releases for users of the lightweight Xfce desktop environment, starting with the powerful Ristretto image viewer, which has been updated to version 0.12.0, a release that introduces the ability to choose the default scale, support for entering full-screen mode by double clicking on the image, and the ability to keep the scale in memory for each loaded image.
Fwupd 1.7.1 Released with Support for Dell Atomic Dock, Steelseries Stratus Controller
Fwupd 1.7.1 is packed with several new features, including the ability to allow you to specify the fwupdmgr device-test foo --json command for unattended testing, support for inhibiting the ModemManager device in mbim-qdu, support for loading remotes from /var/lib/fwupd/remotes.d, as well as the ability to use a file name when using set-approved-firmware.
