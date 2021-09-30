Motrix: A Beautiful Cross-Platform Open-Source Download Manager There are plenty of download managers available for Linux. If you want to download something and have the ability to manage them, you can choose any of the download managers available. However, if you want a good-looking download manager that offers a modern user experience without compromising on the feature set, I’ve something that you might like. Motrix is a no-nonsense download manager that provides a clean look out of the box. It is free and open-source software.

Games: Web Sites for GNU/Linux Gaming and Latest From Gaming on Linux The 20 Best Linux Gaming Websites That Every Gamer Must Know Gaming on Linux is now a term that we can no more address a very complex task. Moreover, we can say that many developers and Linux enthusiasts are building up more suitable games for Linux and setting up arrangements to play the most popular PC games on Linux systems. To spread the Linux gaming news and guide the gamers with proper instructions, gaming websites for Linux are playing a vital role in the Linux gaming sector. On the web, there are a few Linux gaming websites that are built by actual Linux gaming enthusiasts.

Warzone 2100 the 'Spectre Update' is out with game replays, spectating and more | GamingOnLinux The Spectre Update is live now for Warzone 2100, the real-time strategy game originally developed by Pumpkin Studios and published by Eidos Interactive that's nowadays free and open source. Absolutely great strategy game, I can't tell you of my joy being able to play this easily on modern systems after originally discovering it on the first PlayStation such a long time ago. The open source community that's built up around it just keeps on bringing out fantastic enhancements that keep the essence of the game but just make it nicer overall.

Graveyard Keeper DLC: Better Save Soul is out now | GamingOnLinux Published by tinyBuild and developed by Lazy Bear Games, Better Save Soul is the third story DLC for the medieval graveyard building and management game. With an extra 6-12 hours of story-driven gameplay, Better Save Soul introduces you to Euric, a new and slightly sketchy friend with an assortment of gravely important missions to complete, this time centred around the sinful souls of the deceased and how you might improve them before putting them six feet under.

The 'Grand Tour' update for extreme sports game Descenders is out | GamingOnLinux Another big free upgrade for the extreme sports biking game Descenders is live with Grand Tour, attending plenty of new goodies for all players. With this new update there's three whole new bike parks with Llangynog Freeride, Rival Falls, and Island Cakewalk. A new mission system to expand the challenges, each giving a unique objective for you. New rewards were added too with a bunch of new items to unlock. You also get new custom lobby options, so you can really set things up exactly how you want. Quite a big update then overall, nice to see they're still giving this quality game plenty of love two years after release.