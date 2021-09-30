today's howtos
-
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Rocky Linux 8
Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Rocky Linux 8.
-
How to upgrade Linux Kernel 5.13 to 5.15 on Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to upgrade Linux Kernel 5.13 to 5.15 on Ubuntu 21.10.
Linux 5.15 mainline was released recently by Linux Torvalds with better new features to try out. Mainline tree is maintained by Linus Torvalds and It is where all new features are added and releases always comes from.
-
SSH Commands in Linux with Usage Examples
SSH is a network protocol for securely logging into a remote machine and executing commands. It is designed and created to provide the best security when accessing another computer remotely. Whenever data is sent by a computer to the network, ssh will automatically encrypt it.
To use SSH, the destination machine should have an SSH server application installed because SSH is a client-server model. An SSH server, by default, listens on the standard TCP port 22. SSH client is by default available on all Linux distributions.
-
Docker Compose Up vs Start and Down vs Stop: Differences Explained
These terms are enough to confuse a docker beginner because many of these docker-compose commands seem to behave in a very similar fashion.
In fact, it can be especially difficult at first to right away tell the difference between docker-compose up and docker-compose start.
Isn’t starting a container via Docker Compose the same as running the up command? Not exactly.
-
Tutorial on Using the Timeout Command on Linux - LinuxStoney
A command timeout is a command line utility that executes a specified command and stops it if it is still running after a certain period of time. In other words, the command timeout lets you run the command with a timeout that you specify. The command timeoutis part of the core GNU utility package that is installed on almost all Linux distributions.
This command is useful when you want to run a command that doesn’t have a built-in timeout option, or stop a process after a certain amount of time running.
In this article, we will explain how to use commands timeout in Linux Terminal.
-
Install Portainer with Docker on Ubuntu - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Portainer is a program that helps you manage your docker containers. If you want to delete , stop, or restart a docker container; you can easily do so with the portainer user interface (rather than going SSH and typing all kinds of commands). You can adjust containers settings, manage resource, and manage from within inside the container to gain perspective.
Just think of Portainer as the GUI version to manage your containers compared to using CMD Line; while having powerful functions such as replication or amending containers on the go!
Also Portainer enables centralized configuration, management and security of Kubernetes and Docker environments, allowing you to deliver ‘Containers-as-a-Service’ to your users quickly, easily and securely.
In this article, we will install Portainer with Docker in Ubuntu 20.04
-
Switch from Zoom: How to run your own videoconferencing platform
You don’t necessarily need to pay for fully functional conferencing software. Jitsi is a complete free-to-use open-source option that includes end-to-end encryption and integration with Google, Microsoft products and Slack. First appearing under the name SIP communicator in the early 2000s, it’s now run by communications specialist 8x8, which supports the ongoing development of Jitsi alongside its commercial hosted videoconferencing solution.
Motrix: A Beautiful Cross-Platform Open-Source Download Manager
There are plenty of download managers available for Linux. If you want to download something and have the ability to manage them, you can choose any of the download managers available. However, if you want a good-looking download manager that offers a modern user experience without compromising on the feature set, I’ve something that you might like. Motrix is a no-nonsense download manager that provides a clean look out of the box. It is free and open-source software.
Games: Web Sites for GNU/Linux Gaming and Latest From Gaming on Linux
Xfce’s Apps Update for October 2021: New Releases of Ristretto, Xfce Terminal, Whisker Menu, Xfdashboard
The month of October 2021 brought some great application releases for users of the lightweight Xfce desktop environment, starting with the powerful Ristretto image viewer, which has been updated to version 0.12.0, a release that introduces the ability to choose the default scale, support for entering full-screen mode by double clicking on the image, and the ability to keep the scale in memory for each loaded image.
