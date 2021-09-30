Language Selection

Monday 1st of November 2021
HowTos
  • How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Rocky Linux 8

    Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Rocky Linux 8.

  • How to upgrade Linux Kernel 5.13 to 5.15 on Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial we are going to learn how to upgrade Linux Kernel 5.13 to 5.15 on Ubuntu 21.10.

    Linux 5.15 mainline was released recently by Linux Torvalds with better new features to try out. Mainline tree is maintained by Linus Torvalds and It is where all new features are added and releases always comes from.

  • SSH Commands in Linux with Usage Examples

    SSH is a network protocol for securely logging into a remote machine and executing commands. It is designed and created to provide the best security when accessing another computer remotely. Whenever data is sent by a computer to the network, ssh will automatically encrypt it.

    To use SSH, the destination machine should have an SSH server application installed because SSH is a client-server model. An SSH server, by default, listens on the standard TCP port 22. SSH client is by default available on all Linux distributions.

  • Docker Compose Up vs Start and Down vs Stop: Differences Explained

    These terms are enough to confuse a docker beginner because many of these docker-compose commands seem to behave in a very similar fashion.

    In fact, it can be especially difficult at first to right away tell the difference between docker-compose up and docker-compose start.

    Isn’t starting a container via Docker Compose the same as running the up command? Not exactly.

  • Tutorial on Using the Timeout Command on Linux - LinuxStoney

    A command timeout is a command line utility that executes a specified command and stops it if it is still running after a certain period of time. In other words, the command timeout lets you run the command with a timeout that you specify. The command timeoutis part of the core GNU utility package that is installed on almost all Linux distributions.

    This command is useful when you want to run a command that doesn’t have a built-in timeout option, or stop a process after a certain amount of time running.

    In this article, we will explain how to use commands timeout in Linux Terminal.

  • Install Portainer with Docker on Ubuntu - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Portainer is a program that helps you manage your docker containers. If you want to delete , stop, or restart a docker container; you can easily do so with the portainer user interface (rather than going SSH and typing all kinds of commands). You can adjust containers settings, manage resource, and manage from within inside the container to gain perspective.

    Just think of Portainer as the GUI version to manage your containers compared to using CMD Line; while having powerful functions such as replication or amending containers on the go!

    Also Portainer enables centralized configuration, management and security of Kubernetes and Docker environments, allowing you to deliver ‘Containers-as-a-Service’ to your users quickly, easily and securely.

    In this article, we will install Portainer with Docker in Ubuntu 20.04

Switch from Zoom: How to run your own videoconferencing platform

You don’t necessarily need to pay for fully functional conferencing software. Jitsi is a complete free-to-use open-source option that includes end-to-end encryption and integration with Google, Microsoft products and Slack. First appearing under the name SIP communicator in the early 2000s, it’s now run by communications specialist 8x8, which supports the ongoing development of Jitsi alongside its commercial hosted videoconferencing solution. Read more

Motrix: A Beautiful Cross-Platform Open-Source Download Manager

There are plenty of download managers available for Linux. If you want to download something and have the ability to manage them, you can choose any of the download managers available. However, if you want a good-looking download manager that offers a modern user experience without compromising on the feature set, I’ve something that you might like. Motrix is a no-nonsense download manager that provides a clean look out of the box. It is free and open-source software. Read more

Games: Web Sites for GNU/Linux Gaming and Latest From Gaming on Linux

  • The 20 Best Linux Gaming Websites That Every Gamer Must Know

    Gaming on Linux is now a term that we can no more address a very complex task. Moreover, we can say that many developers and Linux enthusiasts are building up more suitable games for Linux and setting up arrangements to play the most popular PC games on Linux systems. To spread the Linux gaming news and guide the gamers with proper instructions, gaming websites for Linux are playing a vital role in the Linux gaming sector. On the web, there are a few Linux gaming websites that are built by actual Linux gaming enthusiasts.

  • Warzone 2100 the 'Spectre Update' is out with game replays, spectating and more | GamingOnLinux

    The Spectre Update is live now for Warzone 2100, the real-time strategy game originally developed by Pumpkin Studios and published by Eidos Interactive that's nowadays free and open source. Absolutely great strategy game, I can't tell you of my joy being able to play this easily on modern systems after originally discovering it on the first PlayStation such a long time ago. The open source community that's built up around it just keeps on bringing out fantastic enhancements that keep the essence of the game but just make it nicer overall.

  • Graveyard Keeper DLC: Better Save Soul is out now | GamingOnLinux

    Published by tinyBuild and developed by Lazy Bear Games, Better Save Soul is the third story DLC for the medieval graveyard building and management game. With an extra 6-12 hours of story-driven gameplay, Better Save Soul introduces you to Euric, a new and slightly sketchy friend with an assortment of gravely important missions to complete, this time centred around the sinful souls of the deceased and how you might improve them before putting them six feet under.

  • The 'Grand Tour' update for extreme sports game Descenders is out | GamingOnLinux

    Another big free upgrade for the extreme sports biking game Descenders is live with Grand Tour, attending plenty of new goodies for all players. With this new update there's three whole new bike parks with Llangynog Freeride, Rival Falls, and Island Cakewalk. A new mission system to expand the challenges, each giving a unique objective for you. New rewards were added too with a bunch of new items to unlock. You also get new custom lobby options, so you can really set things up exactly how you want. Quite a big update then overall, nice to see they're still giving this quality game plenty of love two years after release.

Xfce’s Apps Update for October 2021: New Releases of Ristretto, Xfce Terminal, Whisker Menu, Xfdashboard

The month of October 2021 brought some great application releases for users of the lightweight Xfce desktop environment, starting with the powerful Ristretto image viewer, which has been updated to version 0.12.0, a release that introduces the ability to choose the default scale, support for entering full-screen mode by double clicking on the image, and the ability to keep the scale in memory for each loaded image. Read more

