How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
Linux kernel 5.15 was released on Halloween, October 31st, 2021, and it brings some interesting new features, such as a new NTFS file system implementation that doesn’t require you to rely on third-party software like NTFS-3G to fully manage your NTFS formatted external disk drives.
It also brings some new features for users of the Btrfs and XFS file systems, support for Nintendo Wii consoles, support for per-VLAN multicast, an in-kernel SMB server, a new r8188eu Realtek wireless LAN driver to replace the old rtl8188eu driver, and many other goodies.
Android Leftovers
Switch from Zoom: How to run your own videoconferencing platform
You don’t necessarily need to pay for fully functional conferencing software. Jitsi is a complete free-to-use open-source option that includes end-to-end encryption and integration with Google, Microsoft products and Slack. First appearing under the name SIP communicator in the early 2000s, it’s now run by communications specialist 8x8, which supports the ongoing development of Jitsi alongside its commercial hosted videoconferencing solution.
Motrix: A Beautiful Cross-Platform Open-Source Download Manager
There are plenty of download managers available for Linux. If you want to download something and have the ability to manage them, you can choose any of the download managers available. However, if you want a good-looking download manager that offers a modern user experience without compromising on the feature set, I’ve something that you might like. Motrix is a no-nonsense download manager that provides a clean look out of the box. It is free and open-source software.
Games: Web Sites for GNU/Linux Gaming and Latest From Gaming on Linux
