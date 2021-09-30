You don’t necessarily need to pay for fully functional conferencing software. Jitsi is a complete free-to-use open-source option that includes end-to-end encryption and integration with Google, Microsoft products and Slack. First appearing under the name SIP communicator in the early 2000s, it’s now run by communications specialist 8x8, which supports the ongoing development of Jitsi alongside its commercial hosted videoconferencing solution.

Motrix: A Beautiful Cross-Platform Open-Source Download Manager There are plenty of download managers available for Linux. If you want to download something and have the ability to manage them, you can choose any of the download managers available. However, if you want a good-looking download manager that offers a modern user experience without compromising on the feature set, I’ve something that you might like. Motrix is a no-nonsense download manager that provides a clean look out of the box. It is free and open-source software.