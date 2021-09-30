Security Leftovers
The latest branded and trademarked vulnerability type is called "Trojan Source". By playing tricks with Unicode bidirectional support, an attacker can create malicious code that appears to be benign to reviewers.
Starting today and for the next 3 months (until January 31 2022), we will pay 31,337 USD to security researchers that exploit privilege escalation in our lab environment with a patched vulnerability, and 50,337 USD to those that use a previously unpatched vulnerability, or a new exploit technique.
We are constantly investing in the security of the Linux Kernel because much of the internet, and Google—from the devices in our pockets, to the services running on Kubernetes in the cloud—depend on the security of it. We research its vulnerabilities and attacks, as well as study and develop its defenses.
Google announced today that now through at least the end of January they will be providing higher payment amounts for security researchers disclosing new vulnerabilities affecting the Linux kernel.
For the next three months Google will pay out $31,337 USD for vulnerabilities that can exploit privilege escalation. Or if demonstrating a previously unpatched vulnerability or a new exploit technique, they will pay out $50,337 USD.
MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player
MPV 0.34 is now available as the newest version of this popular Linux video player that is powered by FFmpeg and forked originally from MPlayer/mplayer2 code.
PCLinuxOS on MPV
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
Linux kernel 5.15 was released on Halloween, October 31st, 2021, and it brings some interesting new features, such as a new NTFS file system implementation that doesn’t require you to rely on third-party software like NTFS-3G to fully manage your NTFS formatted external disk drives.
It also brings some new features for users of the Btrfs and XFS file systems, support for Nintendo Wii consoles, support for per-VLAN multicast, an in-kernel SMB server, a new r8188eu Realtek wireless LAN driver to replace the old rtl8188eu driver, and many other goodies.
Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Rocky Linux 8.
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to upgrade Linux Kernel 5.13 to 5.15 on Ubuntu 21.10.
Linux 5.15 mainline was released recently by Linux Torvalds with better new features to try out. Mainline tree is maintained by Linus Torvalds and It is where all new features are added and releases always comes from.
SSH is a network protocol for securely logging into a remote machine and executing commands. It is designed and created to provide the best security when accessing another computer remotely. Whenever data is sent by a computer to the network, ssh will automatically encrypt it.
To use SSH, the destination machine should have an SSH server application installed because SSH is a client-server model. An SSH server, by default, listens on the standard TCP port 22. SSH client is by default available on all Linux distributions.
These terms are enough to confuse a docker beginner because many of these docker-compose commands seem to behave in a very similar fashion.
In fact, it can be especially difficult at first to right away tell the difference between docker-compose up and docker-compose start.
Isn’t starting a container via Docker Compose the same as running the up command? Not exactly.
A command timeout is a command line utility that executes a specified command and stops it if it is still running after a certain period of time. In other words, the command timeout lets you run the command with a timeout that you specify. The command timeoutis part of the core GNU utility package that is installed on almost all Linux distributions.
This command is useful when you want to run a command that doesn’t have a built-in timeout option, or stop a process after a certain amount of time running.
In this article, we will explain how to use commands timeout in Linux Terminal.
Portainer is a program that helps you manage your docker containers. If you want to delete , stop, or restart a docker container; you can easily do so with the portainer user interface (rather than going SSH and typing all kinds of commands). You can adjust containers settings, manage resource, and manage from within inside the container to gain perspective.
Just think of Portainer as the GUI version to manage your containers compared to using CMD Line; while having powerful functions such as replication or amending containers on the go!
Also Portainer enables centralized configuration, management and security of Kubernetes and Docker environments, allowing you to deliver ‘Containers-as-a-Service’ to your users quickly, easily and securely.
In this article, we will install Portainer with Docker in Ubuntu 20.04
