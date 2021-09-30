Security Leftovers
Microsoft warns of rise in password sprays targeting cloud accounts [Ed: Microsoft dismissed this problem for a very long time]
New 'Trojan Source' Method Lets Attackers Hide Vulns in Source Code [Ed: It's hardly a new problem, unlike the hype associated with it; phishing tactics do the same]
The "Trojan Source" vulnerability
The latest branded and trademarked vulnerability type is called "Trojan Source". By playing tricks with Unicode bidirectional support, an attacker can create malicious code that appears to be benign to reviewers.
Trick & Treat! Paying Leets and Sweets for Linux Kernel privescs and k8s escapes
Starting today and for the next 3 months (until January 31 2022), we will pay 31,337 USD to security researchers that exploit privilege escalation in our lab environment with a patched vulnerability, and 50,337 USD to those that use a previously unpatched vulnerability, or a new exploit technique.
We are constantly investing in the security of the Linux Kernel because much of the internet, and Google—from the devices in our pockets, to the services running on Kubernetes in the cloud—depend on the security of it. We research its vulnerabilities and attacks, as well as study and develop its defenses.
Google Will Now Pay $31,337 To $50,337 For New Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities - Phoronix
Google announced today that now through at least the end of January they will be providing higher payment amounts for security researchers disclosing new vulnerabilities affecting the Linux kernel.
For the next three months Google will pay out $31,337 USD for vulnerabilities that can exploit privilege escalation. Or if demonstrating a previously unpatched vulnerability or a new exploit technique, they will pay out $50,337 USD.
Bananian Bananapi Lamobo R1 (BCM53125) – the ARM router that is not a router (it is a layer 2 switch with only one NIC) – default root password is pi
it all could have been so well
an ARM based router, with HDMI (!) with SATA (!) with enough power, but adding a second interface (every router needs at least LAN (can be layer 2 switch) and WAN (should be physically separate NIC) with an USB-ETHERNET adapter is a low quality (unreliable) option, that one is pretty much against.
More in Tux Machines
MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player
MPV 0.34 is now available as the newest version of this popular Linux video player that is powered by FFmpeg and forked originally from MPlayer/mplayer2 code. PCLinuxOS on MPV
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
Linux kernel 5.15 was released on Halloween, October 31st, 2021, and it brings some interesting new features, such as a new NTFS file system implementation that doesn’t require you to rely on third-party software like NTFS-3G to fully manage your NTFS formatted external disk drives. It also brings some new features for users of the Btrfs and XFS file systems, support for Nintendo Wii consoles, support for per-VLAN multicast, an in-kernel SMB server, a new r8188eu Realtek wireless LAN driver to replace the old rtl8188eu driver, and many other goodies.
today's howtos
