today's howtos
-
How to Install ProcessWire CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
ProcessWire is a free and open-source content management system (CMS). It’s a PHP-based platform that can be used as a standalone or as a module for other platforms like Drupal and WordPress.
ProcessWire provides you with different features to build websites, apps, and APIs that are secure, fast, flexible, and easy to use. It’s a nimble system that can be used for any type of website, including blogs, businesses, news sites, and even e-commerce apps.
Processwire is also faster than other CMS platforms. It’s built with Bootstrap and uses modern technologies like HTML5, AngularJS and CSS3 to make your app experience smoother and faster.
-
How to Install sysPass Password Manager on Debian 11
sysPass is a web-based password management application written in PHP. It is secure, reliable, and runs in a multiuser environment for business and personal use. It saves passwords using bidirectional encryption with a master password to a database. It provides an intuitive web UI that helps you to set options like LDAP auth, mail, auditing, backup, import/export, etc.
-
How to take a backup of an Elasticsearch cluster
The mechanism of taking backup in Elasticsearch is called Snapshot. A snapshot is a backup taken from an Elasticsearch cluster that is in a running state. There is no need to take down the cluster which helps avoid maintenance windows of the applications. A snapshot of an individual index or of the entire cluster can be taken and stored in a repository on a shared file system.
Snapshots in Elasticsearch are taken incrementally. This means that when it creates a snapshot of an index, Elasticsearch avoids copying any data that is already stored as part of an earlier snapshot of the same index. Therefore it can be efficient to take snapshots of the cluster on a regular basis.
In the same way we can take a backup of the cluster in running state, we can also restore a snapshot into a running cluster. When we restore an index, we can even alter the name of the restored index as well as some of its settings.
-
Flatpak Apps Look Out of Place? Here’s How to Apply GTK Themes on Flatpak Applications
One of the reasons why some users avoid installing Flatpak apps is that most Flatpak apps don’t change their appearance as per the current system theme. This makes the applications look out of the place in your otherwise beautiful set up.
-
How to install Ruby Version Manager (RVM) on Debian 11 Bullseye
Ruby Version Manager is a command-line tool for installing & managing multiple Ruby interpreters and versions as well as gem sets simultaneously on the same computer. Installing RVM on Debian 11 bullseye or 10 buster will also help the users to get the latest version of Ruby instead of sticking to the one supplied through the Debian default repository.
Therefore, this Ruby Version Manager offers flexibility to developers working on various projects with different requirements.
-
How to install Friday Night Funkin on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial
Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
-
How to install Friday Night Funkin on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial
Bacula is a set of computer programs that permits the system administrator to manage backup, recovery, and verification of computer data across a network of computers of different kinds.
It is an open source network backup solution that allows you create backups and perform data recovery of your computer systems. It is very flexible and robust, which makes it, while slightly cumbersome to configure, suitable for backups in many situations. A backup system is an important component in most server infrastructures, as recovering from data loss is often a critical part of disaster recovery plans.
Bacula can also run entirely upon a single computer and can backup to various types of media, including tape and disk.
Hi guys ! today we will install bracula on centos 8.
-
How To Install Telegram on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Telegram on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Telegram is a free, open-source messaging app with a focus on privacy, security, and speed. It comes with lots of features and better security options than WhatsApp. Hence if you already have the Telegram app on your smartphone and want to access your chats and media files directly on Desktop, then we can install the Telegram Desktop application on Linux, Windows, and macOS easily.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Telegram desktop on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Automate backup Mysql via Cronjob - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hi guys ! In this write up, we will see how to automate the mysql backup using the cronjob.
-
Ansible loops examples and introduction
In a previous article we talked about Ansible, a very useful provisioning free and open source software written in Python, which we can use to automate tasks on multiple machines. We saw how to install it on some of the most used Linux distributions and the basic concepts behind its usage. In this article we focus on how to use loops inside Ansible playbooks in order to perform a single task multiple times with different data.
-
Configure Veritas Storage CentOS 8 | RHEL 8 step by step - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
In this article mirrored filesystem will be configured, using storage local to each of the 3 nodes and shared with Flexible Storage Sharing (FSS). This filesystem will ensure that data will be available to all nodes in the cluster should a failover event occur.
with use the space of a physical disk to build VxVM volumes, you must place the disk under Volume Manager control. Before a disk can be placed under Volume Manager control, the disk media must be formatted outside of VxVM using standard operating system formatting methods. SCSI disks are usually preformatted. After a disk is formatted, the disk can be initialized for use by Volume Manager. Disks must be detected by the operating system, before VxVM can detect the disks
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 444 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player
MPV 0.34 is now available as the newest version of this popular Linux video player that is powered by FFmpeg and forked originally from MPlayer/mplayer2 code. PCLinuxOS on MPV
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
Linux kernel 5.15 was released on Halloween, October 31st, 2021, and it brings some interesting new features, such as a new NTFS file system implementation that doesn’t require you to rely on third-party software like NTFS-3G to fully manage your NTFS formatted external disk drives. It also brings some new features for users of the Btrfs and XFS file systems, support for Nintendo Wii consoles, support for per-VLAN multicast, an in-kernel SMB server, a new r8188eu Realtek wireless LAN driver to replace the old rtl8188eu driver, and many other goodies.
today's howtos
Recent comments
58 min 42 sec ago
1 hour 48 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago
14 hours 58 min ago
15 hours 27 min ago