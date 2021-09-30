Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 01:39:43 AM
HowTos
  • How to Install ProcessWire CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX

    ProcessWire is a free and open-source content management system (CMS). It’s a PHP-based platform that can be used as a standalone or as a module for other platforms like Drupal and WordPress.

    ProcessWire provides you with different features to build websites, apps, and APIs that are secure, fast, flexible, and easy to use. It’s a nimble system that can be used for any type of website, including blogs, businesses, news sites, and even e-commerce apps.

    Processwire is also faster than other CMS platforms. It’s built with Bootstrap and uses modern technologies like HTML5, AngularJS and CSS3 to make your app experience smoother and faster.

  • How to Install sysPass Password Manager on Debian 11

    sysPass is a web-based password management application written in PHP. It is secure, reliable, and runs in a multiuser environment for business and personal use. It saves passwords using bidirectional encryption with a master password to a database. It provides an intuitive web UI that helps you to set options like LDAP auth, mail, auditing, backup, import/export, etc.

  • How to take a backup of an Elasticsearch cluster

    The mechanism of taking backup in Elasticsearch is called Snapshot. A snapshot is a backup taken from an Elasticsearch cluster that is in a running state. There is no need to take down the cluster which helps avoid maintenance windows of the applications. A snapshot of an individual index or of the entire cluster can be taken and stored in a repository on a shared file system.

    Snapshots in Elasticsearch are taken incrementally. This means that when it creates a snapshot of an index, Elasticsearch avoids copying any data that is already stored as part of an earlier snapshot of the same index. Therefore it can be efficient to take snapshots of the cluster on a regular basis.

    In the same way we can take a backup of the cluster in running state, we can also restore a snapshot into a running cluster. When we restore an index, we can even alter the name of the restored index as well as some of its settings.

  • Flatpak Apps Look Out of Place? Here’s How to Apply GTK Themes on Flatpak Applications

    One of the reasons why some users avoid installing Flatpak apps is that most Flatpak apps don’t change their appearance as per the current system theme. This makes the applications look out of the place in your otherwise beautiful set up.

  • How to install Ruby Version Manager (RVM) on Debian 11 Bullseye

    Ruby Version Manager is a command-line tool for installing & managing multiple Ruby interpreters and versions as well as gem sets simultaneously on the same computer. Installing RVM on Debian 11 bullseye or 10 buster will also help the users to get the latest version of Ruby instead of sticking to the one supplied through the Debian default repository.

    Therefore, this Ruby Version Manager offers flexibility to developers working on various projects with different requirements.

  • How to install Friday Night Funkin on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial

    Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

    Bacula is a set of computer programs that permits the system administrator to manage backup, recovery, and verification of computer data across a network of computers of different kinds.

    It is an open source network backup solution that allows you create backups and perform data recovery of your computer systems. It is very flexible and robust, which makes it, while slightly cumbersome to configure, suitable for backups in many situations. A backup system is an important component in most server infrastructures, as recovering from data loss is often a critical part of disaster recovery plans.

    Bacula can also run entirely upon a single computer and can backup to various types of media, including tape and disk.

    Hi guys ! today we will install bracula on centos 8.

  • How To Install Telegram on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Telegram on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Telegram is a free, open-source messaging app with a focus on privacy, security, and speed. It comes with lots of features and better security options than WhatsApp. Hence if you already have the Telegram app on your smartphone and want to access your chats and media files directly on Desktop, then we can install the Telegram Desktop application on Linux, Windows, and macOS easily.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Telegram desktop on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • Automate backup Mysql via Cronjob - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Hi guys ! In this write up, we will see how to automate the mysql backup using the cronjob.

  • Ansible loops examples and introduction

    In a previous article we talked about Ansible, a very useful provisioning free and open source software written in Python, which we can use to automate tasks on multiple machines. We saw how to install it on some of the most used Linux distributions and the basic concepts behind its usage. In this article we focus on how to use loops inside Ansible playbooks in order to perform a single task multiple times with different data.

  • Configure Veritas Storage CentOS 8 | RHEL 8 step by step - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    In this article mirrored filesystem will be configured, using storage local to each of the 3 nodes and shared with Flexible Storage Sharing (FSS). This filesystem will ensure that data will be available to all nodes in the cluster should a failover event occur.

    with use the space of a physical disk to build VxVM volumes, you must place the disk under Volume Manager control. Before a disk can be placed under Volume Manager control, the disk media must be formatted outside of VxVM using standard operating system formatting methods. SCSI disks are usually preformatted. After a disk is formatted, the disk can be initialized for use by Volume Manager. Disks must be detected by the operating system, before VxVM can detect the disks

Security Leftovers

MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player

MPV 0.34 is now available as the newest version of this popular Linux video player that is powered by FFmpeg and forked originally from MPlayer/mplayer2 code. Read more PCLinuxOS on MPV

How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint

Linux kernel 5.15 was released on Halloween, October 31st, 2021, and it brings some interesting new features, such as a new NTFS file system implementation that doesn’t require you to rely on third-party software like NTFS-3G to fully manage your NTFS formatted external disk drives. It also brings some new features for users of the Btrfs and XFS file systems, support for Nintendo Wii consoles, support for per-VLAN multicast, an in-kernel SMB server, a new r8188eu Realtek wireless LAN driver to replace the old rtl8188eu driver, and many other goodies. Read more

  • How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Rocky Linux 8

    Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Rocky Linux 8.

  • How to upgrade Linux Kernel 5.13 to 5.15 on Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial we are going to learn how to upgrade Linux Kernel 5.13 to 5.15 on Ubuntu 21.10. Linux 5.15 mainline was released recently by Linux Torvalds with better new features to try out. Mainline tree is maintained by Linus Torvalds and It is where all new features are added and releases always comes from.

  • SSH Commands in Linux with Usage Examples

    SSH is a network protocol for securely logging into a remote machine and executing commands. It is designed and created to provide the best security when accessing another computer remotely. Whenever data is sent by a computer to the network, ssh will automatically encrypt it. To use SSH, the destination machine should have an SSH server application installed because SSH is a client-server model. An SSH server, by default, listens on the standard TCP port 22. SSH client is by default available on all Linux distributions.

  • Docker Compose Up vs Start and Down vs Stop: Differences Explained

    These terms are enough to confuse a docker beginner because many of these docker-compose commands seem to behave in a very similar fashion. In fact, it can be especially difficult at first to right away tell the difference between docker-compose up and docker-compose start. Isn’t starting a container via Docker Compose the same as running the up command? Not exactly.

  • Tutorial on Using the Timeout Command on Linux - LinuxStoney

    A command timeout is a command line utility that executes a specified command and stops it if it is still running after a certain period of time. In other words, the command timeout lets you run the command with a timeout that you specify. The command timeoutis part of the core GNU utility package that is installed on almost all Linux distributions. This command is useful when you want to run a command that doesn’t have a built-in timeout option, or stop a process after a certain amount of time running. In this article, we will explain how to use commands timeout in Linux Terminal.

  • Install Portainer with Docker on Ubuntu - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Portainer is a program that helps you manage your docker containers. If you want to delete , stop, or restart a docker container; you can easily do so with the portainer user interface (rather than going SSH and typing all kinds of commands). You can adjust containers settings, manage resource, and manage from within inside the container to gain perspective. Just think of Portainer as the GUI version to manage your containers compared to using CMD Line; while having powerful functions such as replication or amending containers on the go! Also Portainer enables centralized configuration, management and security of Kubernetes and Docker environments, allowing you to deliver ‘Containers-as-a-Service’ to your users quickly, easily and securely. In this article, we will install Portainer with Docker in Ubuntu 20.04

