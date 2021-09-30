Games: Mario Party Superstars, Godot, and More
You Can Play Mario Party Superstars Online with Ryujinx on Linux - Boiling Steam
Just a few days ago Mario Party Superstars was released for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, like with most new Switch games that come out these days, this game in particular has no problem running on either Ryujinx or Yuzu.
Today (or yesterday, depending on your time zone) though, marks an update to Ryujinx’s LDN build — the build that allows fellow Ryujinx-ers to play games together via the game’s local wireless menu, whether you’re on Linux or Windows. The last time we got an update for this was the 2.3 version back in May. The 2.4 release improves the emulator quite a bit — it’s based on the latest commit from the master branch, meaning it has incorporated the numerous bug fixes, graphical/performance improvements, and new features from the vanilla build over the last six months. The changelog also mentions faster shader compilation times, quicker boot times, “performance increases across the board,” and workarounds for AMD and NVIDIA on certain graphics drivers (these bugs has been reported by others, but I personally haven’t come across any issues specific to NVIDIA so far). Unfortunately Vulkan hasn’t been baked into this release, but I would imagine that’s around the corner and going to be in the next version.
Godot Engine - Improvements to shaders and visual shaders in Godot 4.0
Hi, I'm Yuri (Chaosus), and I made a number of changes this past 18 months to upgrade the shader language in Godot 4.0 to a better level.
There are changes to the editor usability, to the shader language itself, and to visual shaders.
Valve hosting a Steamworks Virtual Conference for the Steam Deck on November 12 | GamingOnLinux
As we approach launch for the Steam Deck in December, Valve has begun ramping up their info for developers with the announcement of a Steamworks Virtual Conference.
Hacking An Obsolete Yet Modern Calculator | Hackaday
Even before the creation of these graphing calculators, the z80 processor behind them was first produced over four decades ago and was ubiquitous in the computer scene at the time, which also lends to its hackability. There’s plenty to catch up on here, too, from custom TI games that trick the two-tone display into grayscale to Game Boy emulators that can play Zelda since the TI and Game Boy share the same processors. There are also several methods of running native code or otherwise “jailbreaking” these devices to run arbitrary code.
Security Leftovers
MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player
MPV 0.34 is now available as the newest version of this popular Linux video player that is powered by FFmpeg and forked originally from MPlayer/mplayer2 code. PCLinuxOS on MPV
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
Linux kernel 5.15 was released on Halloween, October 31st, 2021, and it brings some interesting new features, such as a new NTFS file system implementation that doesn’t require you to rely on third-party software like NTFS-3G to fully manage your NTFS formatted external disk drives. It also brings some new features for users of the Btrfs and XFS file systems, support for Nintendo Wii consoles, support for per-VLAN multicast, an in-kernel SMB server, a new r8188eu Realtek wireless LAN driver to replace the old rtl8188eu driver, and many other goodies.
today's howtos
