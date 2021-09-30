Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Action News, and More
-
The More You Know About Technology, The More You Hate It! - Invidious
Recently, I've to the realization that I don't love technology. I actually hate it! Technology causes far more frustration in life rather than actually easing the burden of life. Am I the only one that feels this way?
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 149
We are all impressed by an obscure open source OS. Plus your feedback about duplicated effort by app devs, ignoring the modern web, Flathub confusion, a positive way to view of the FOSS future, and more.
-
LHS Episode #438: Is That a Cubesat in Your Pocket?
Hello and welcome to the 438th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack.
-
LHS Episode #437: The Weekender LXXXI
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 14 - Shared Storage - Invidious
Shared storage enables you to set up a single storage repository, and provide access to that repository from multiple servers. If you eventually set up a Proxmox cluster, then shared storage gives you even more flexibility.
-
How to install OSU! Lazer on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install OSU! Lazer on Elementary OS 6.0.
-
Linux Action News 213
New Raspberry Pi hardware has a few surprises, the most impressive things in Linux 5.15, and our reaction to classic functionality under consideration for removal from Fedora.
-
Break 99% Of Javascript With LibreJS - Invidious
I don't have Javascript blockers but LibreJS is absolutely at the bottom of the tier list for but I did a video about Jshelter recently so I figured I should talk about this one before we talk about NoScript which is actually really good.
-
WP Briefing: Episode 19: The People of WordPress
In this nineteenth episode, WordPress’s Executive director, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, discusses and expresses gratitude for the inspiration behind the People of WordPress series, HeroPress.
-
Security Leftovers
MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player
MPV 0.34 is now available as the newest version of this popular Linux video player that is powered by FFmpeg and forked originally from MPlayer/mplayer2 code. PCLinuxOS on MPV
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
Linux kernel 5.15 was released on Halloween, October 31st, 2021, and it brings some interesting new features, such as a new NTFS file system implementation that doesn’t require you to rely on third-party software like NTFS-3G to fully manage your NTFS formatted external disk drives. It also brings some new features for users of the Btrfs and XFS file systems, support for Nintendo Wii consoles, support for per-VLAN multicast, an in-kernel SMB server, a new r8188eu Realtek wireless LAN driver to replace the old rtl8188eu driver, and many other goodies.
today's howtos
