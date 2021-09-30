MPV 0.34 is now available as the newest version of this popular Linux video player that is powered by FFmpeg and forked originally from MPlayer/mplayer2 code. PCLinuxOS on MPV

it all could have been so well an ARM based router, with HDMI (!) with SATA (!) with enough power, but adding a second interface (every router needs at least LAN (can be layer 2 switch) and WAN (should be physically separate NIC) with an USB-ETHERNET adapter is a low quality (unreliable) option, that one is pretty much against.

Google announced today that now through at least the end of January they will be providing higher payment amounts for security researchers disclosing new vulnerabilities affecting the Linux kernel. For the next three months Google will pay out $31,337 USD for vulnerabilities that can exploit privilege escalation. Or if demonstrating a previously unpatched vulnerability or a new exploit technique, they will pay out $50,337 USD.

Starting today and for the next 3 months (until January 31 2022), we will pay 31,337 USD to security researchers that exploit privilege escalation in our lab environment with a patched vulnerability, and 50,337 USD to those that use a previously unpatched vulnerability, or a new exploit technique. We are constantly investing in the security of the Linux Kernel because much of the internet, and Google—from the devices in our pockets, to the services running on Kubernetes in the cloud—depend on the security of it. We research its vulnerabilities and attacks, as well as study and develop its defenses.

How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint Linux kernel 5.15 was released on Halloween, October 31st, 2021, and it brings some interesting new features, such as a new NTFS file system implementation that doesn’t require you to rely on third-party software like NTFS-3G to fully manage your NTFS formatted external disk drives. It also brings some new features for users of the Btrfs and XFS file systems, support for Nintendo Wii consoles, support for per-VLAN multicast, an in-kernel SMB server, a new r8188eu Realtek wireless LAN driver to replace the old rtl8188eu driver, and many other goodies.