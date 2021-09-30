Language Selection

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Action News, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 01:46:42 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • The More You Know About Technology, The More You Hate It! - Invidious

    Recently, I've to the realization that I don't love technology. I actually hate it! Technology causes far more frustration in life rather than actually easing the burden of life. Am I the only one that feels this way?

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 149

    We are all impressed by an obscure open source OS. Plus your feedback about duplicated effort by app devs, ignoring the modern web, Flathub confusion, a positive way to view of the FOSS future, and more.

  • LHS Episode #438: Is That a Cubesat in Your Pocket?

    Hello and welcome to the 438th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack.

  • LHS Episode #437: The Weekender LXXXI

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 14 - Shared Storage - Invidious

    Shared storage enables you to set up a single storage repository, and provide access to that repository from multiple servers. If you eventually set up a Proxmox cluster, then shared storage gives you even more flexibility.

  • How to install OSU! Lazer on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install OSU! Lazer on Elementary OS 6.0.

  • Linux Action News 213

    New Raspberry Pi hardware has a few surprises, the most impressive things in Linux 5.15, and our reaction to classic functionality under consideration for removal from Fedora.

  • Break 99% Of Javascript With LibreJS - Invidious

    I don't have Javascript blockers but LibreJS is absolutely at the bottom of the tier list for but I did a video about Jshelter recently so I figured I should talk about this one before we talk about NoScript which is actually really good.

  • WP Briefing: Episode 19: The People of WordPress

    In this nineteenth episode, WordPress’s Executive director, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, discusses and expresses gratitude for the inspiration behind the People of WordPress series, HeroPress.

Security Leftovers

MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player

MPV 0.34 is now available as the newest version of this popular Linux video player that is powered by FFmpeg and forked originally from MPlayer/mplayer2 code. Read more PCLinuxOS on MPV

How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint

Linux kernel 5.15 was released on Halloween, October 31st, 2021, and it brings some interesting new features, such as a new NTFS file system implementation that doesn’t require you to rely on third-party software like NTFS-3G to fully manage your NTFS formatted external disk drives. It also brings some new features for users of the Btrfs and XFS file systems, support for Nintendo Wii consoles, support for per-VLAN multicast, an in-kernel SMB server, a new r8188eu Realtek wireless LAN driver to replace the old rtl8188eu driver, and many other goodies. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Rocky Linux 8

    Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Rocky Linux 8.

  • How to upgrade Linux Kernel 5.13 to 5.15 on Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial we are going to learn how to upgrade Linux Kernel 5.13 to 5.15 on Ubuntu 21.10. Linux 5.15 mainline was released recently by Linux Torvalds with better new features to try out. Mainline tree is maintained by Linus Torvalds and It is where all new features are added and releases always comes from.

  • SSH Commands in Linux with Usage Examples

    SSH is a network protocol for securely logging into a remote machine and executing commands. It is designed and created to provide the best security when accessing another computer remotely. Whenever data is sent by a computer to the network, ssh will automatically encrypt it. To use SSH, the destination machine should have an SSH server application installed because SSH is a client-server model. An SSH server, by default, listens on the standard TCP port 22. SSH client is by default available on all Linux distributions.

  • Docker Compose Up vs Start and Down vs Stop: Differences Explained

    These terms are enough to confuse a docker beginner because many of these docker-compose commands seem to behave in a very similar fashion. In fact, it can be especially difficult at first to right away tell the difference between docker-compose up and docker-compose start. Isn’t starting a container via Docker Compose the same as running the up command? Not exactly.

  • Tutorial on Using the Timeout Command on Linux - LinuxStoney

    A command timeout is a command line utility that executes a specified command and stops it if it is still running after a certain period of time. In other words, the command timeout lets you run the command with a timeout that you specify. The command timeoutis part of the core GNU utility package that is installed on almost all Linux distributions. This command is useful when you want to run a command that doesn’t have a built-in timeout option, or stop a process after a certain amount of time running. In this article, we will explain how to use commands timeout in Linux Terminal.

  • Install Portainer with Docker on Ubuntu - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Portainer is a program that helps you manage your docker containers. If you want to delete , stop, or restart a docker container; you can easily do so with the portainer user interface (rather than going SSH and typing all kinds of commands). You can adjust containers settings, manage resource, and manage from within inside the container to gain perspective. Just think of Portainer as the GUI version to manage your containers compared to using CMD Line; while having powerful functions such as replication or amending containers on the go! Also Portainer enables centralized configuration, management and security of Kubernetes and Docker environments, allowing you to deliver ‘Containers-as-a-Service’ to your users quickly, easily and securely. In this article, we will install Portainer with Docker in Ubuntu 20.04

