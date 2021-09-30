Programming Leftovers
Fortran newsletter: November 2021
Welcome to the November 2021 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out at the beginning of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.
The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.56.1
The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.56.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
Perl Weekly Challenge 137: Long Year and Lychrel Number
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.44 1000+ Rakoons
This week the Raku Community on Reddit makes it to main article on the Rakudo Weekly News. In the roughly two years since the rename, the number of subscribers made it to a 1000! Which does not really reach the number of subscribers on the previous reddit just yet, but on the other hand that had been in use for almost 9 years! And to all new Rakoons: welcome to the Raku Programming Language.
PHPStan 1.0 Released!
Today is a big milestone for PHPStan after 6 years of development. I realized it reached a level of maturity worthy the major version that’s 1.0. Going multiple years [1] without the need for a BC break while delivering improvements in almost streaming fashion with a release every 7 days on average qualifies as being stable enough to deserve it.
PHPStan 1.0 Released As Leading PHP Static Analyzer - Phoronix
PHPStan 1.0 was released today as the first stable release for this leading open-source PHP static analysis tool.
After being in development more than a half-decade, PHPStan developers felt finally comfortable declaring a 1.0 stable release. Besides feeling confident to mark it v1.0, PHPStan 1.0 does deliver on a new level 9 mode, precise try-catch-finally analysis, generic array function stubs, detecting unused private properties / methods / constants, and much more.
Building a REST CRUD app with Golang Revel – Citizix
In this guide we are are going to check a simple implementation Revel Framework REST API. In this tutorial we create will be a simple posts CRUD app that will connect to the Postgres Database. Feel free to checkout the repo where the full code is hosted here.
