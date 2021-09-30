Kernel: Linux 5.16 Additions and 10 Interesting and Fun Facts About Linux Linux 5.16 Loosens The Spectre Defaults Around SSBD / STIBP - Phoronix Linux 5.16 is adjusting its default Spectre mitigation behavior around Spectre V2 for user-space tasks as well as Speculative Store Bypass Disable (SSBD) for Spectre V4 mitigation. Rather than the existing default behavior of applying the mitigations by default to all SECCOMP threads and those opting into those mitigations per-thread via the Linux kernel's prctl() interface, with Linux 5.16 the default is being pulled back to just the prctl() opt-in behavior. This change has been talked about over the past year and previously covered within Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults.

10 Interesting and Fun Facts About Linux Check out these surprising interesting facts about Linux and its comprehensive use today. If there is anything to add, feel free to share it in the comments. Today, the Linux operating system powers supercomputers, bullet trains, Hollywood films, submarines, International Space Station, the New York Stock Exchange, and so on. However, the birth and journey of Linux have many thought-provoking and amazing facts.

Many Block Improvements Land In Linux 5.16 - Multi-Actuator Hard Drive Support - Phoronix The big set of block changes for Linux 5.16 were merged today with the opening of the new kernel cycle. While the massive I/O optimizations tackled recently has been a main focus, there is also much more to the block subsystem coming with Linux 5.16.

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 ditches Mozilla Firefox ESR web browser Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu -- that is pretty common knowledge. But did you know there is a different version of the operating system that is instead based on Debian? It's true! Called "Linux Mint Debian Edition," or "LMDE" for short, it is far less popular than the "regular" Mint. Then why does it exist? Believe it or not, it exists (partly) to serve as a contingency plan in case Ubuntu ever stops being developed. Today is November 1, and the Linux Mint developers have shared some monthly development news that is largely boring. One small tidbit of information is interesting, however; Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 (code-named "Debbie") will ditch the Mozilla Firefox ESR web browser. LMDE 4 will instead move users to the normal "rapid release" variant. Speaking of Firefox ESR, Mozilla says that version of the web browser "receives major updates on average every 42 weeks with minor updates such as crash fixes, security fixes and policy updates as needed, but at least every four weeks. In addition to different update cycles, the ESR currently has access to additional policies that are not available on rapid release."

Linux Mint Monthly News – October 2021 Following some of the discussions we had here on this blog and your feedback in the comments section, the upcoming versions of Xed and Xreader will feature an option to hide the menubar. When it is hidden the application uses less space and fits in smaller screen resolution. Pressing the Alt key makes the menubar visible momentarily. Xed also gained the ability to switch between opened tabs using Ctrl-Tab and Ctrl-Shift-Tab. The System Reports tool will check systems to ensure they’re merged (i.e. according to usrmerge specs) and warn users when this isn’t the case. In LMDE 4, Firefox 78 ESR will be upgraded to version 94. LMDE will no longer follow the ESR version. It will use the same version of Firefox as Linux Mint.

Canonical Extends Reach of MicroK8s - Container Journal Canonical has updated its lightweight distribution of Kubernetes, known as MicroK8s, to add support for version 1.22 of Kubernetes in addition to making available in beta a version that now runs on IBM Z mainframes. In addition, Canonical has made it simpler to employ Kata containers based on a lightweight hypervisor on MicroK8s via a single command.