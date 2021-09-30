Language Selection

Kernel: Linux 5.16 Additions and 10 Interesting and Fun Facts About Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 06:33:39 AM
Linux
  • Linux 5.16 Loosens The Spectre Defaults Around SSBD / STIBP - Phoronix

    Linux 5.16 is adjusting its default Spectre mitigation behavior around Spectre V2 for user-space tasks as well as Speculative Store Bypass Disable (SSBD) for Spectre V4 mitigation.

    Rather than the existing default behavior of applying the mitigations by default to all SECCOMP threads and those opting into those mitigations per-thread via the Linux kernel's prctl() interface, with Linux 5.16 the default is being pulled back to just the prctl() opt-in behavior. This change has been talked about over the past year and previously covered within Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults.

  • 10 Interesting and Fun Facts About Linux

    Check out these surprising interesting facts about Linux and its comprehensive use today. If there is anything to add, feel free to share it in the comments.

    Today, the Linux operating system powers supercomputers, bullet trains, Hollywood films, submarines, International Space Station, the New York Stock Exchange, and so on. However, the birth and journey of Linux have many thought-provoking and amazing facts.

  • Many Block Improvements Land In Linux 5.16 - Multi-Actuator Hard Drive Support - Phoronix

    The big set of block changes for Linux 5.16 were merged today with the opening of the new kernel cycle. While the massive I/O optimizations tackled recently has been a main focus, there is also much more to the block subsystem coming with Linux 5.16.

Debian/Ubuntu: Sparky, Mint, and More

  • Sparky news 2021/10

    Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects. Your donations help keeping them alive.

  • Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 ditches Mozilla Firefox ESR web browser

    Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu -- that is pretty common knowledge. But did you know there is a different version of the operating system that is instead based on Debian? It's true! Called "Linux Mint Debian Edition," or "LMDE" for short, it is far less popular than the "regular" Mint. Then why does it exist? Believe it or not, it exists (partly) to serve as a contingency plan in case Ubuntu ever stops being developed. Today is November 1, and the Linux Mint developers have shared some monthly development news that is largely boring. One small tidbit of information is interesting, however; Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 (code-named "Debbie") will ditch the Mozilla Firefox ESR web browser. LMDE 4 will instead move users to the normal "rapid release" variant. Speaking of Firefox ESR, Mozilla says that version of the web browser "receives major updates on average every 42 weeks with minor updates such as crash fixes, security fixes and policy updates as needed, but at least every four weeks. In addition to different update cycles, the ESR currently has access to additional policies that are not available on rapid release."

  • Linux Mint Monthly News – October 2021

    Following some of the discussions we had here on this blog and your feedback in the comments section, the upcoming versions of Xed and Xreader will feature an option to hide the menubar. When it is hidden the application uses less space and fits in smaller screen resolution. Pressing the Alt key makes the menubar visible momentarily. Xed also gained the ability to switch between opened tabs using Ctrl-Tab and Ctrl-Shift-Tab. The System Reports tool will check systems to ensure they’re merged (i.e. according to usrmerge specs) and warn users when this isn’t the case. In LMDE 4, Firefox 78 ESR will be upgraded to version 94. LMDE will no longer follow the ESR version. It will use the same version of Firefox as Linux Mint.

  • Canonical Extends Reach of MicroK8s - Container Journal

    Canonical has updated its lightweight distribution of Kubernetes, known as MicroK8s, to add support for version 1.22 of Kubernetes in addition to making available in beta a version that now runs on IBM Z mainframes. In addition, Canonical has made it simpler to employ Kata containers based on a lightweight hypervisor on MicroK8s via a single command.

Programming Leftovers

  • Fortran newsletter: November 2021

    Welcome to the November 2021 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out at the beginning of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.

  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.56.1

    The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.56.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 137: Long Year and Lychrel Number
  • Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.44 1000+ Rakoons

    This week the Raku Community on Reddit makes it to main article on the Rakudo Weekly News. In the roughly two years since the rename, the number of subscribers made it to a 1000! Which does not really reach the number of subscribers on the previous reddit just yet, but on the other hand that had been in use for almost 9 years! And to all new Rakoons: welcome to the Raku Programming Language.

  • PHPStan 1.0 Released!

    Today is a big milestone for PHPStan after 6 years of development. I realized it reached a level of maturity worthy the major version that’s 1.0. Going multiple years [1] without the need for a BC break while delivering improvements in almost streaming fashion with a release every 7 days on average qualifies as being stable enough to deserve it.

  • PHPStan 1.0 Released As Leading PHP Static Analyzer - Phoronix

    PHPStan 1.0 was released today as the first stable release for this leading open-source PHP static analysis tool. After being in development more than a half-decade, PHPStan developers felt finally comfortable declaring a 1.0 stable release. Besides feeling confident to mark it v1.0, PHPStan 1.0 does deliver on a new level 9 mode, precise try-catch-finally analysis, generic array function stubs, detecting unused private properties / methods / constants, and much more.

  • Building a REST CRUD app with Golang Revel – Citizix

    In this guide we are are going to check a simple implementation Revel Framework REST API. In this tutorial we create will be a simple posts CRUD app that will connect to the Postgres Database. Feel free to checkout the repo where the full code is hosted here.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Action News, and More

  • The More You Know About Technology, The More You Hate It! - Invidious

    Recently, I've to the realization that I don't love technology. I actually hate it! Technology causes far more frustration in life rather than actually easing the burden of life. Am I the only one that feels this way?

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 149

    We are all impressed by an obscure open source OS. Plus your feedback about duplicated effort by app devs, ignoring the modern web, Flathub confusion, a positive way to view of the FOSS future, and more.

  • LHS Episode #438: Is That a Cubesat in Your Pocket?

    Hello and welcome to the 438th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack.

  • LHS Episode #437: The Weekender LXXXI

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 14 - Shared Storage - Invidious

    Shared storage enables you to set up a single storage repository, and provide access to that repository from multiple servers. If you eventually set up a Proxmox cluster, then shared storage gives you even more flexibility.

  • How to install OSU! Lazer on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install OSU! Lazer on Elementary OS 6.0.

  • Linux Action News 213

    New Raspberry Pi hardware has a few surprises, the most impressive things in Linux 5.15, and our reaction to classic functionality under consideration for removal from Fedora.

  • Break 99% Of Javascript With LibreJS - Invidious

    I don't have Javascript blockers but LibreJS is absolutely at the bottom of the tier list for but I did a video about Jshelter recently so I figured I should talk about this one before we talk about NoScript which is actually really good.

  • WP Briefing: Episode 19: The People of WordPress

    In this nineteenth episode, WordPress’s Executive director, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, discusses and expresses gratitude for the inspiration behind the People of WordPress series, HeroPress.

