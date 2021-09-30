Kernel: Linux 5.16 Additions and 10 Interesting and Fun Facts About Linux
Linux 5.16 Loosens The Spectre Defaults Around SSBD / STIBP - Phoronix
Linux 5.16 is adjusting its default Spectre mitigation behavior around Spectre V2 for user-space tasks as well as Speculative Store Bypass Disable (SSBD) for Spectre V4 mitigation.
Rather than the existing default behavior of applying the mitigations by default to all SECCOMP threads and those opting into those mitigations per-thread via the Linux kernel's prctl() interface, with Linux 5.16 the default is being pulled back to just the prctl() opt-in behavior. This change has been talked about over the past year and previously covered within Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults.
10 Interesting and Fun Facts About Linux
Check out these surprising interesting facts about Linux and its comprehensive use today. If there is anything to add, feel free to share it in the comments.
Today, the Linux operating system powers supercomputers, bullet trains, Hollywood films, submarines, International Space Station, the New York Stock Exchange, and so on. However, the birth and journey of Linux have many thought-provoking and amazing facts.
Many Block Improvements Land In Linux 5.16 - Multi-Actuator Hard Drive Support - Phoronix
The big set of block changes for Linux 5.16 were merged today with the opening of the new kernel cycle. While the massive I/O optimizations tackled recently has been a main focus, there is also much more to the block subsystem coming with Linux 5.16.
