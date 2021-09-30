today's leftovers
FuguIta 7.0
FSF: Free Software Awards
The Free Software Foundation has opened nominations for the Free Software Awards. Nominations are open until November 30.
This Week in Glean: Crashes & a buggy Glean
In September I finally landed work to ship Glean through GeckoView. Contrary to what that post said Fenix did not actually use Glean coming from GeckoView immediately due to another bug that took us another few days to land. Shortly after that was shipped in a Fenix Nightly release we received a crash report (bug 1733757) pointing to code that we haven’t touched in a long time. And yet the change of switching from a standalone Glean library to shipping Glean in GeckoView uncovered a crashing bug, that quickly rose to be the top crasher for Fenix for more than a week.
When I picked up that bug after the weekend I was still thinking that this would be just a bug, which we can identify & fix and then get into the next Fenix release. But in data land nothing is ever just a bug.
Chromebook Linux comes of age | ZDNet
Mind you, long before Google integrated Linux into Chromebooks, you could run desktop Linux distros on Chromebooks. With the open-source Crouton program and its chroot container, you could run Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali Linux. Or, you could run Gallium OS, a third-party, Xubuntu Chromebook-specific Linux distribution.
Or, you could do what I've been doing for the last three years, just running Debian Linux using Google's Crostini. This KVM virtual machine (VM) system with its LXD Linux containers may have been a beta but I never -- I repeat -- never had any trouble running Linux with it on all the many Intel-based Chromebooks I've used in the last few years.
But, now that Linux is officially supported, you can run multiple Linux instances at once on your Chromebook. This will be a big deal. Do you want to compile your code in one container while playing Tux Racer in another? You can do that.
Well, sort of. In practice, even on my maxed Pixelbook Go with its i7 processor and 16GBs of RAM, both containers stutter a bit. You see this feature is still a beta with a capital B.
To make it work, you need to enable the new 'crotini-multi-container' flag. There's also a new Chrome OS Settings section, "Manage extra containers". This both tells you what your current containers are, lets you create a new one, and enables you to stop or delete your existing containers. In my early testing, I've been stopping a lot of misbehaving containers.
In short, this new feature is far from ready for ordinary use. But, if you like playing on the bleeding edge of technology, it's well worth a try. Eventually, when this new functionality is perfected, this will make high-end Chromebooks as useful for Linux power users as a top-of-the-line Linux laptop like a Dell XPS 13 Linux Developer Edition.
