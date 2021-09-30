Announcing Solanum
A little while ago I released version 3.0.0 of my app Solanum. When doing the release, I realized something: I never announced the app here. Woops. So, here is the announcement.
Solanum is an app that lets you work in timed sessions with regular breaks, based on the Pomodoro Technique. By default work sessions are 25 minutes, short breaks are 5 minutes, and long breaks are 15 minutes, and you work 4 sessions before a long break. These defaults can be configured in the Preferences window from Solanum 3.0.0 onward.
