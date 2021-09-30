Folios in Linux 5.16
folio-5.16
"Add memory folios, a new type to represent either order-0 pages or the
head page of a compound page. This should be enough infrastructure to
support filesystems converting from pages to folios.
The point of all this churn is to allow filesystems and the page cache
to manage memory in larger chunks than PAGE_SIZE. The original plan
was to use compound pages like THP does, but I ran into problems with
some functions expecting only a head page while others expect the
precise page containing a particular byte.
The folio type allows a function to declare that it's expecting only a
head page. Almost incidentally, this allows us to remove various calls
to VM_BUG_ON(PageTail(page)) and compound_head().
This converts just parts of the core MM and the page cache. For 5.17,
we intend to convert various filesystems (XFS and AFS are ready; other
filesystems may make it) and also convert more of the MM and page
cache to folios. For 5.18, multi-page folios should be ready.
The multi-page folios offer some improvement to some workloads. The
80% win is real, but appears to be an artificial benchmark (postgres
startup, which isn't a serious workload). Real workloads (eg building
the kernel, running postgres in a steady state, etc) seem to benefit
between 0-10%. I haven't heard of any performance losses as a result
of this series. Nobody has done any serious performance tuning; I
imagine that tweaking the readahead algorithm could provide some more
interesting wins. There are also other places where we could choose to
create large folios and currently do not, such as writes that are
larger than PAGE_SIZE.
I'd like to thank all my reviewers who've offered review/ack tags:
Christoph Hellwig, David Howells, Jan Kara, Jeff Layton, Johannes
Weiner, Kirill A. Shutemov, Michal Hocko, Mike Rapoport, Vlastimil
Babka, William Kucharski, Yu Zhao and Zi Yan.
I'd also like to thank those who gave feedback I incorporated but
haven't offered up review tags for this part of the series: Nick
Piggin, Mel Gorman, Ming Lei, Darrick Wong, Ted Ts'o, John Hubbard,
Hugh Dickins, and probably a few others who I forget"
Memory Folios Merged For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
The proposed memory "folios" functionality for Linux 5.16 is happening! This low-level change to the Linux memory management code was merged today for this next kernel.
With memory folios not having landed for Linux 5.15 and lack of comment recently by Linus Torvalds on the matter, it wasn't clear if he was going to take in this latest folios pull request. But to some surprise, right away today he pulled in the initial folios code for Linux 5.16.
Folios merged for 5.16 [LWN.net]
The long-running and sometimes acrimonious discussion on the memory folio patch set has come to an end: the folio patches were the first thing pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.16 development cycle. Now the developers involved just have to do all of the other work identified as necessary to clean up the memory-management subsystem and isolate it from other parts of the kernel.
