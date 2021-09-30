Games: Steam, Proton, DRM, and More
Back in July Steam on Linux re-crossed the 1.0% marketshare threshold following the announcement of the Steam Deck and continued progress around Steam Play / Proton. The Steam on Linux user-base has continued growing month by month and has hit another high with the numbers published today that cover the month of October.
According to the new survey results, Linux now commands a 1.13% marketshare on Steam, a 0.11% increase compared to September. This is a larger number than normal for Linux and assuming no revisions are made, it's likely the result of more gamers and developers trying out Linux / Steam Play ahead of Steam Deck units beginning to ship to consumers later this quarter. The Steam Deck announcement has certainly rejuvenated interest in Linux gaming and especially with Steam Play running an increasing number of modern Windows games with ease, especially now with EAC, CEG, and other DRM technologies working more nicely with Linux.
Something magical appears to be happening on Steam. Not only is Linux above 1% for another month but we've now seen 4 months of it continuing to rise. Going by our own historical stats, this makes it the highest it has been for over 3 years too.
Recently Valve upgraded Proton Experimental, the special version of Proton that pulls in advancements first with support for their older CEG DRM and another new build is up.
In the changelog it simply notes that it improves "compatibility with games using CEG DRM" but it also has the latest fsync changes for the newer code. According to a Proton developer if you have an older Kernel fsync should be automatically disabled so if you want to use it you need to update.
Unpacking is an oddly satisfying game. It's a chilled-out zen-puzzler where you get items from boxes and place them around various rooms. Developed by Witch Beam, it's very much the opposite of their previous chaotic game Assault Android Cactus+.
I hate moving. Really, I do. I've moved many times over the last 10 years and it got pretty irritating but Unpacking manages to make it relaxing. Can't quite put my finger on why either. Just seeing everything eventually get put into the right place, it gives a nice calm feeling that they were clearly going for.
Originally released back in the '90s, Monster Bash HD is a fresh remaster from Apogee Entertainment and Emberheart Games and it's available for Linux. Continuing their work to upgrade games following Crystal Caves HD and Secret Agent HD, sounds like it won't be their last either.
One of the most challenging games of its time returns, with touch-ups like new environmental effects, smoother and improved gameplay, and support for modern resolutions. Preserving the classic while giving it a new life for new and old players alike.
Folios in Linux 5.16
"Add memory folios, a new type to represent either order-0 pages or the
head page of a compound page. This should be enough infrastructure to
support filesystems converting from pages to folios.
The point of all this churn is to allow filesystems and the page cache
to manage memory in larger chunks than PAGE_SIZE. The original plan
was to use compound pages like THP does, but I ran into problems with
some functions expecting only a head page while others expect the
precise page containing a particular byte.
The folio type allows a function to declare that it's expecting only a
head page. Almost incidentally, this allows us to remove various calls
to VM_BUG_ON(PageTail(page)) and compound_head().
This converts just parts of the core MM and the page cache. For 5.17,
we intend to convert various filesystems (XFS and AFS are ready; other
filesystems may make it) and also convert more of the MM and page
cache to folios. For 5.18, multi-page folios should be ready.
The multi-page folios offer some improvement to some workloads. The
80% win is real, but appears to be an artificial benchmark (postgres
startup, which isn't a serious workload). Real workloads (eg building
the kernel, running postgres in a steady state, etc) seem to benefit
between 0-10%. I haven't heard of any performance losses as a result
of this series. Nobody has done any serious performance tuning; I
imagine that tweaking the readahead algorithm could provide some more
interesting wins. There are also other places where we could choose to
create large folios and currently do not, such as writes that are
larger than PAGE_SIZE.
I'd like to thank all my reviewers who've offered review/ack tags:
Christoph Hellwig, David Howells, Jan Kara, Jeff Layton, Johannes
Weiner, Kirill A. Shutemov, Michal Hocko, Mike Rapoport, Vlastimil
Babka, William Kucharski, Yu Zhao and Zi Yan.
I'd also like to thank those who gave feedback I incorporated but
haven't offered up review tags for this part of the series: Nick
Piggin, Mel Gorman, Ming Lei, Darrick Wong, Ted Ts'o, John Hubbard,
Hugh Dickins, and probably a few others who I forget"
The proposed memory "folios" functionality for Linux 5.16 is happening! This low-level change to the Linux memory management code was merged today for this next kernel.
With memory folios not having landed for Linux 5.15 and lack of comment recently by Linus Torvalds on the matter, it wasn't clear if he was going to take in this latest folios pull request. But to some surprise, right away today he pulled in the initial folios code for Linux 5.16.
The long-running and sometimes acrimonious discussion on the memory folio patch set has come to an end: the folio patches were the first thing pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.16 development cycle. Now the developers involved just have to do all of the other work identified as necessary to clean up the memory-management subsystem and isolate it from other parts of the kernel.
Announcing Solanum
A little while ago I released version 3.0.0 of my app Solanum. When doing the release, I realized something: I never announced the app here. Woops. So, here is the announcement.
Solanum is an app that lets you work in timed sessions with regular breaks, based on the Pomodoro Technique. By default work sessions are 25 minutes, short breaks are 5 minutes, and long breaks are 15 minutes, and you work 4 sessions before a long break. These defaults can be configured in the Preferences window from Solanum 3.0.0 onward.
The Free Software Foundation has opened nominations for the Free Software Awards. Nominations are open until November 30.
In September I finally landed work to ship Glean through GeckoView. Contrary to what that post said Fenix did not actually use Glean coming from GeckoView immediately due to another bug that took us another few days to land. Shortly after that was shipped in a Fenix Nightly release we received a crash report (bug 1733757) pointing to code that we haven’t touched in a long time. And yet the change of switching from a standalone Glean library to shipping Glean in GeckoView uncovered a crashing bug, that quickly rose to be the top crasher for Fenix for more than a week.
When I picked up that bug after the weekend I was still thinking that this would be just a bug, which we can identify & fix and then get into the next Fenix release. But in data land nothing is ever just a bug.
Mind you, long before Google integrated Linux into Chromebooks, you could run desktop Linux distros on Chromebooks. With the open-source Crouton program and its chroot container, you could run Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali Linux. Or, you could run Gallium OS, a third-party, Xubuntu Chromebook-specific Linux distribution.
Or, you could do what I've been doing for the last three years, just running Debian Linux using Google's Crostini. This KVM virtual machine (VM) system with its LXD Linux containers may have been a beta but I never -- I repeat -- never had any trouble running Linux with it on all the many Intel-based Chromebooks I've used in the last few years.
But, now that Linux is officially supported, you can run multiple Linux instances at once on your Chromebook. This will be a big deal. Do you want to compile your code in one container while playing Tux Racer in another? You can do that.
Well, sort of. In practice, even on my maxed Pixelbook Go with its i7 processor and 16GBs of RAM, both containers stutter a bit. You see this feature is still a beta with a capital B.
To make it work, you need to enable the new 'crotini-multi-container' flag. There's also a new Chrome OS Settings section, "Manage extra containers". This both tells you what your current containers are, lets you create a new one, and enables you to stop or delete your existing containers. In my early testing, I've been stopping a lot of misbehaving containers.
In short, this new feature is far from ready for ordinary use. But, if you like playing on the bleeding edge of technology, it's well worth a try. Eventually, when this new functionality is perfected, this will make high-end Chromebooks as useful for Linux power users as a top-of-the-line Linux laptop like a Dell XPS 13 Linux Developer Edition.
