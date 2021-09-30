Games: Steam, Proton, DRM, and More Steam On Linux Marketshare Hits New Multi-Year High, AMD Powering ~40% Of Linux Gaming Systems - Phoronix Back in July Steam on Linux re-crossed the 1.0% marketshare threshold following the announcement of the Steam Deck and continued progress around Steam Play / Proton. The Steam on Linux user-base has continued growing month by month and has hit another high with the numbers published today that cover the month of October. According to the new survey results, Linux now commands a 1.13% marketshare on Steam, a 0.11% increase compared to September. This is a larger number than normal for Linux and assuming no revisions are made, it's likely the result of more gamers and developers trying out Linux / Steam Play ahead of Steam Deck units beginning to ship to consumers later this quarter. The Steam Deck announcement has certainly rejuvenated interest in Linux gaming and especially with Steam Play running an increasing number of modern Windows games with ease, especially now with EAC, CEG, and other DRM technologies working more nicely with Linux.

Linux has now seen 6 months of being above 1% on the Steam Hardware Survey | GamingOnLinux Something magical appears to be happening on Steam. Not only is Linux above 1% for another month but we've now seen 4 months of it continuing to rise. Going by our own historical stats, this makes it the highest it has been for over 3 years too.

Proton Experimental gets more CEG DRM fixes, new fsync code | GamingOnLinux Recently Valve upgraded Proton Experimental, the special version of Proton that pulls in advancements first with support for their older CEG DRM and another new build is up. In the changelog it simply notes that it improves "compatibility with games using CEG DRM" but it also has the latest fsync changes for the newer code. According to a Proton developer if you have an older Kernel fsync should be automatically disabled so if you want to use it you need to update.

Chill-out and sort through your room in the zen-puzzler Unpacking out now | GamingOnLinux Unpacking is an oddly satisfying game. It's a chilled-out zen-puzzler where you get items from boxes and place them around various rooms. Developed by Witch Beam, it's very much the opposite of their previous chaotic game Assault Android Cactus+. I hate moving. Really, I do. I've moved many times over the last 10 years and it got pretty irritating but Unpacking manages to make it relaxing. Can't quite put my finger on why either. Just seeing everything eventually get put into the right place, it gives a nice calm feeling that they were clearly going for.

Apogee Entertainment gets another remaster out with Monster Bash HD | GamingOnLinux Originally released back in the '90s, Monster Bash HD is a fresh remaster from Apogee Entertainment and Emberheart Games and it's available for Linux. Continuing their work to upgrade games following Crystal Caves HD and Secret Agent HD, sounds like it won't be their last either. One of the most challenging games of its time returns, with touch-ups like new environmental effects, smoother and improved gameplay, and support for modern resolutions. Preserving the classic while giving it a new life for new and old players alike.

Folios in Linux 5.16 folio-5.16 "Add memory folios, a new type to represent either order-0 pages or the head page of a compound page. This should be enough infrastructure to support filesystems converting from pages to folios. The point of all this churn is to allow filesystems and the page cache to manage memory in larger chunks than PAGE_SIZE. The original plan was to use compound pages like THP does, but I ran into problems with some functions expecting only a head page while others expect the precise page containing a particular byte. The folio type allows a function to declare that it's expecting only a head page. Almost incidentally, this allows us to remove various calls to VM_BUG_ON(PageTail(page)) and compound_head(). This converts just parts of the core MM and the page cache. For 5.17, we intend to convert various filesystems (XFS and AFS are ready; other filesystems may make it) and also convert more of the MM and page cache to folios. For 5.18, multi-page folios should be ready. The multi-page folios offer some improvement to some workloads. The 80% win is real, but appears to be an artificial benchmark (postgres startup, which isn't a serious workload). Real workloads (eg building the kernel, running postgres in a steady state, etc) seem to benefit between 0-10%. I haven't heard of any performance losses as a result of this series. Nobody has done any serious performance tuning; I imagine that tweaking the readahead algorithm could provide some more interesting wins. There are also other places where we could choose to create large folios and currently do not, such as writes that are larger than PAGE_SIZE. I'd like to thank all my reviewers who've offered review/ack tags: Christoph Hellwig, David Howells, Jan Kara, Jeff Layton, Johannes Weiner, Kirill A. Shutemov, Michal Hocko, Mike Rapoport, Vlastimil Babka, William Kucharski, Yu Zhao and Zi Yan. I'd also like to thank those who gave feedback I incorporated but haven't offered up review tags for this part of the series: Nick Piggin, Mel Gorman, Ming Lei, Darrick Wong, Ted Ts'o, John Hubbard, Hugh Dickins, and probably a few others who I forget"

Memory Folios Merged For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix The proposed memory "folios" functionality for Linux 5.16 is happening! This low-level change to the Linux memory management code was merged today for this next kernel. With memory folios not having landed for Linux 5.15 and lack of comment recently by Linus Torvalds on the matter, it wasn't clear if he was going to take in this latest folios pull request. But to some surprise, right away today he pulled in the initial folios code for Linux 5.16.

Folios merged for 5.16 [LWN.net] The long-running and sometimes acrimonious discussion on the memory folio patch set has come to an end: the folio patches were the first thing pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.16 development cycle. Now the developers involved just have to do all of the other work identified as necessary to clean up the memory-management subsystem and isolate it from other parts of the kernel.