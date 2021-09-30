Language Selection

Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 11:35:52 AM
HowTos
  • Upgrade to Debian 11 from Debian 10 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Hello friends. Debian is one of the most used operating systems by sysadmins worldwide. This is because Debian is one of the best in stability and community support that making it ideal for all types of projects from the biggest to the smallest. Recently Debian 11 has seen the light of day, which makes many people wonder about the need to leap Debian 10. Well, that is exactly what we are going to explain to you because, in this post, you will learn how to upgrade to Debian 11 from Debian 10.

  • Configure VCS on CentOS 8 | RHEL 8 step by step - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Here we explain how to configure the VCS Veritas Cluster Server (New name InfoScale) three node cluster on CentOS 8/RHEL 8 step by step for high-availability server. We already Installed VCS, visit how to install veritas cluster server

  • How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable

    Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

  • Pacemaker with DRBD MariaDB Server -

    There are many forms of high availability, replication, and resilience in the face of various types of failure. For example, you can make the MariaDB Server work in an active/passive setup, such that the passive node can recover persistent messages written to the disk on the active node should the active node fail.

    While MariaDB Server is supported clustering is intended to facilitate scalability. Cluster if a node fails queues on the failed node are lost. However, with the high availability setup described in this tutorial. When a node fails, the durable persistent messages can be recovered by a different node.

  • How to Install GNOME 41 Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable

    GNOME 41 introduces many changes from visual changes, new apps, and overhaul back-end changes to improve performance. Overall, it is a solid upgrade from GNOME 40 with introductions of a new remote desktop client called Connections, new mobile settings, improved multi-tasking, improved UI, and back-end performance, amongst many other additions.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the new GNOME 41 on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa desktop using a PPA by Taha Nouibat.

  • How to Upgrade to Fedora 35 from Fedora 34 Workstation

    Fedora 35 released with GNOME 41, new Kinoite flavor, tool chain updates and moderate new features. Here in this guide, we give you the step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade to Fedora 35 from Fedora 34 via GUI and CLI method.

  • Chromium Blog: Searching, browsing, and shutdown Chrome performance improvements

    You’ve probably noticed that potential queries are suggested to you as you type when you’re searching the web using Chrome’s omnibox (as long as the “Autocomplete searches and URLs” feature is turned on in Chrome settings.) This makes searching for information faster and easier, as you don’t have to type in the entire search query -- once you’ve entered enough text for the suggestion to be the one you want, you can quickly select it.

  • How To Install XFCE Desktop on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Xfce is a lightweight desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. The XFCE desktop uses fewer resources (Memory and CPU) than the other desktops and is also comparatively stable. If you have Cinnamon or the MATE desktop running on your system, you can still install and switch to the XFCE desktop in Linux Mint.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of an XFCE Desktop on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How to Install CUDA on Ubuntu 20.04

    CUDA is a parallel computing platform and a programming model that provides a remarkable user experience when leveraging GPU for everyday general-purpose computing. CUDA stands for Compute Unified Device Architecture. It is created by NVIDIA.

    CUDA comprises the CUDA toolkit ( compiler, profile, and debugger ), the software driver, and the CUDA SDK. The software layer gives direct access to the GPU's virtual instruction set and parallel computational elements. For deep learning researches and framework developers use cuDNN for high-performance GPU acceleration. It is a library of primitives for deep neural networks.

    In this guide, we learn how to install CUDA and CuDNN on Ubuntu 20.04. There are two ways of going about this. You can install CUDA from Ubuntu Repository - which is the easiest approach - or install from the CUDA repository which provides the latest version of CUDA.

  • How to Manage KVM Virtual Machines with Cockpit Web Console

    In a previous topic, we walked you through how create and manage KVM machines on command line. For command-line enthusiasts, this is an ideal way of creating and keeping tabs on virtual machines. For those who prefer using a graphical display, the Cockpit utility comes very much in handy.

    Cockpit is a free and opensource web-based GUI that allows you to easily monitor and administer various aspects of your Linux server. It is lightweight, and resource-friendly and does not gobble up resources and neither does it reinvent subsystems or add its own tooling layer. It’s purely an on-demand service and uses your normal system login credentials.

  • How to install Mysql Server 8 on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3

    MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. Its one of the popular relational management system.

    Mysql is commonly installed as part of the popular LAMP or LEMP (Linux, Apache/Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, PHP/Python/Perl) stack. It implements the relational model and Structured Query Language (SQL) to manage and query data.

Games: Steam, Proton, DRM, and More

  • Steam On Linux Marketshare Hits New Multi-Year High, AMD Powering ~40% Of Linux Gaming Systems - Phoronix

    Back in July Steam on Linux re-crossed the 1.0% marketshare threshold following the announcement of the Steam Deck and continued progress around Steam Play / Proton. The Steam on Linux user-base has continued growing month by month and has hit another high with the numbers published today that cover the month of October. According to the new survey results, Linux now commands a 1.13% marketshare on Steam, a 0.11% increase compared to September. This is a larger number than normal for Linux and assuming no revisions are made, it's likely the result of more gamers and developers trying out Linux / Steam Play ahead of Steam Deck units beginning to ship to consumers later this quarter. The Steam Deck announcement has certainly rejuvenated interest in Linux gaming and especially with Steam Play running an increasing number of modern Windows games with ease, especially now with EAC, CEG, and other DRM technologies working more nicely with Linux.

  • Linux has now seen 6 months of being above 1% on the Steam Hardware Survey | GamingOnLinux

    Something magical appears to be happening on Steam. Not only is Linux above 1% for another month but we've now seen 4 months of it continuing to rise. Going by our own historical stats, this makes it the highest it has been for over 3 years too.

  • Proton Experimental gets more CEG DRM fixes, new fsync code | GamingOnLinux

    Recently Valve upgraded Proton Experimental, the special version of Proton that pulls in advancements first with support for their older CEG DRM and another new build is up. In the changelog it simply notes that it improves "compatibility with games using CEG DRM" but it also has the latest fsync changes for the newer code. According to a Proton developer if you have an older Kernel fsync should be automatically disabled so if you want to use it you need to update.

  • Chill-out and sort through your room in the zen-puzzler Unpacking out now | GamingOnLinux

    Unpacking is an oddly satisfying game. It's a chilled-out zen-puzzler where you get items from boxes and place them around various rooms. Developed by Witch Beam, it's very much the opposite of their previous chaotic game Assault Android Cactus+. I hate moving. Really, I do. I've moved many times over the last 10 years and it got pretty irritating but Unpacking manages to make it relaxing. Can't quite put my finger on why either. Just seeing everything eventually get put into the right place, it gives a nice calm feeling that they were clearly going for.

  • Apogee Entertainment gets another remaster out with Monster Bash HD | GamingOnLinux

    Originally released back in the '90s, Monster Bash HD is a fresh remaster from Apogee Entertainment and Emberheart Games and it's available for Linux. Continuing their work to upgrade games following Crystal Caves HD and Secret Agent HD, sounds like it won't be their last either. One of the most challenging games of its time returns, with touch-ups like new environmental effects, smoother and improved gameplay, and support for modern resolutions. Preserving the classic while giving it a new life for new and old players alike.

Folios in Linux 5.16

  • folio-5.16

    "Add memory folios, a new type to represent either order-0 pages or the head page of a compound page. This should be enough infrastructure to support filesystems converting from pages to folios. The point of all this churn is to allow filesystems and the page cache to manage memory in larger chunks than PAGE_SIZE. The original plan was to use compound pages like THP does, but I ran into problems with some functions expecting only a head page while others expect the precise page containing a particular byte. The folio type allows a function to declare that it's expecting only a head page. Almost incidentally, this allows us to remove various calls to VM_BUG_ON(PageTail(page)) and compound_head(). This converts just parts of the core MM and the page cache. For 5.17, we intend to convert various filesystems (XFS and AFS are ready; other filesystems may make it) and also convert more of the MM and page cache to folios. For 5.18, multi-page folios should be ready. The multi-page folios offer some improvement to some workloads. The 80% win is real, but appears to be an artificial benchmark (postgres startup, which isn't a serious workload). Real workloads (eg building the kernel, running postgres in a steady state, etc) seem to benefit between 0-10%. I haven't heard of any performance losses as a result of this series. Nobody has done any serious performance tuning; I imagine that tweaking the readahead algorithm could provide some more interesting wins. There are also other places where we could choose to create large folios and currently do not, such as writes that are larger than PAGE_SIZE. I'd like to thank all my reviewers who've offered review/ack tags: Christoph Hellwig, David Howells, Jan Kara, Jeff Layton, Johannes Weiner, Kirill A. Shutemov, Michal Hocko, Mike Rapoport, Vlastimil Babka, William Kucharski, Yu Zhao and Zi Yan. I'd also like to thank those who gave feedback I incorporated but haven't offered up review tags for this part of the series: Nick Piggin, Mel Gorman, Ming Lei, Darrick Wong, Ted Ts'o, John Hubbard, Hugh Dickins, and probably a few others who I forget"

  • Memory Folios Merged For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    The proposed memory "folios" functionality for Linux 5.16 is happening! This low-level change to the Linux memory management code was merged today for this next kernel. With memory folios not having landed for Linux 5.15 and lack of comment recently by Linus Torvalds on the matter, it wasn't clear if he was going to take in this latest folios pull request. But to some surprise, right away today he pulled in the initial folios code for Linux 5.16.

  • Folios merged for 5.16 [LWN.net]

    The long-running and sometimes acrimonious discussion on the memory folio patch set has come to an end: the folio patches were the first thing pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.16 development cycle. Now the developers involved just have to do all of the other work identified as necessary to clean up the memory-management subsystem and isolate it from other parts of the kernel.

Announcing Solanum

A little while ago I released version 3.0.0 of my app Solanum. When doing the release, I realized something: I never announced the app here. Woops. So, here is the announcement. Solanum is an app that lets you work in timed sessions with regular breaks, based on the Pomodoro Technique. By default work sessions are 25 minutes, short breaks are 5 minutes, and long breaks are 15 minutes, and you work 4 sessions before a long break. These defaults can be configured in the Preferences window from Solanum 3.0.0 onward. Read more

today's leftovers

  • FuguIta 7.0
  • FSF: Free Software Awards

    The Free Software Foundation has opened nominations for the Free Software Awards. Nominations are open until November 30.

  • This Week in Glean: Crashes & a buggy Glean
  • This Week in Glean: Crashes & a buggy Glean – Data@Mozilla

    In September I finally landed work to ship Glean through GeckoView. Contrary to what that post said Fenix did not actually use Glean coming from GeckoView immediately due to another bug that took us another few days to land. Shortly after that was shipped in a Fenix Nightly release we received a crash report (bug 1733757) pointing to code that we haven’t touched in a long time. And yet the change of switching from a standalone Glean library to shipping Glean in GeckoView uncovered a crashing bug, that quickly rose to be the top crasher for Fenix for more than a week. When I picked up that bug after the weekend I was still thinking that this would be just a bug, which we can identify & fix and then get into the next Fenix release. But in data land nothing is ever just a bug.

  • Chromebook Linux comes of age | ZDNet

    Mind you, long before Google integrated Linux into Chromebooks, you could run desktop Linux distros on Chromebooks. With the open-source Crouton program and its chroot container, you could run Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali Linux. Or, you could run Gallium OS, a third-party, Xubuntu Chromebook-specific Linux distribution. Or, you could do what I've been doing for the last three years, just running Debian Linux using Google's Crostini. This KVM virtual machine (VM) system with its LXD Linux containers may have been a beta but I never -- I repeat -- never had any trouble running Linux with it on all the many Intel-based Chromebooks I've used in the last few years. But, now that Linux is officially supported, you can run multiple Linux instances at once on your Chromebook. This will be a big deal. Do you want to compile your code in one container while playing Tux Racer in another? You can do that. Well, sort of. In practice, even on my maxed Pixelbook Go with its i7 processor and 16GBs of RAM, both containers stutter a bit. You see this feature is still a beta with a capital B. To make it work, you need to enable the new 'crotini-multi-container' flag. There's also a new Chrome OS Settings section, "Manage extra containers". This both tells you what your current containers are, lets you create a new one, and enables you to stop or delete your existing containers. In my early testing, I've been stopping a lot of misbehaving containers. In short, this new feature is far from ready for ordinary use. But, if you like playing on the bleeding edge of technology, it's well worth a try. Eventually, when this new functionality is perfected, this will make high-end Chromebooks as useful for Linux power users as a top-of-the-line Linux laptop like a Dell XPS 13 Linux Developer Edition.

