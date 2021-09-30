today's howtos
-
Upgrade to Debian 11 from Debian 10 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello friends. Debian is one of the most used operating systems by sysadmins worldwide. This is because Debian is one of the best in stability and community support that making it ideal for all types of projects from the biggest to the smallest. Recently Debian 11 has seen the light of day, which makes many people wonder about the need to leap Debian 10. Well, that is exactly what we are going to explain to you because, in this post, you will learn how to upgrade to Debian 11 from Debian 10.
-
Configure VCS on CentOS 8 | RHEL 8 step by step - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Here we explain how to configure the VCS Veritas Cluster Server (New name InfoScale) three node cluster on CentOS 8/RHEL 8 step by step for high-availability server. We already Installed VCS, visit how to install veritas cluster server
-
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
-
Pacemaker with DRBD MariaDB Server -
There are many forms of high availability, replication, and resilience in the face of various types of failure. For example, you can make the MariaDB Server work in an active/passive setup, such that the passive node can recover persistent messages written to the disk on the active node should the active node fail.
While MariaDB Server is supported clustering is intended to facilitate scalability. Cluster if a node fails queues on the failed node are lost. However, with the high availability setup described in this tutorial. When a node fails, the durable persistent messages can be recovered by a different node.
-
How to Install GNOME 41 Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
GNOME 41 introduces many changes from visual changes, new apps, and overhaul back-end changes to improve performance. Overall, it is a solid upgrade from GNOME 40 with introductions of a new remote desktop client called Connections, new mobile settings, improved multi-tasking, improved UI, and back-end performance, amongst many other additions.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the new GNOME 41 on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa desktop using a PPA by Taha Nouibat.
-
How to Upgrade to Fedora 35 from Fedora 34 Workstation
Fedora 35 released with GNOME 41, new Kinoite flavor, tool chain updates and moderate new features. Here in this guide, we give you the step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade to Fedora 35 from Fedora 34 via GUI and CLI method.
-
Chromium Blog: Searching, browsing, and shutdown Chrome performance improvements
You’ve probably noticed that potential queries are suggested to you as you type when you’re searching the web using Chrome’s omnibox (as long as the “Autocomplete searches and URLs” feature is turned on in Chrome settings.) This makes searching for information faster and easier, as you don’t have to type in the entire search query -- once you’ve entered enough text for the suggestion to be the one you want, you can quickly select it.
-
How To Install XFCE Desktop on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Xfce is a lightweight desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. The XFCE desktop uses fewer resources (Memory and CPU) than the other desktops and is also comparatively stable. If you have Cinnamon or the MATE desktop running on your system, you can still install and switch to the XFCE desktop in Linux Mint.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of an XFCE Desktop on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How to Install CUDA on Ubuntu 20.04
CUDA is a parallel computing platform and a programming model that provides a remarkable user experience when leveraging GPU for everyday general-purpose computing. CUDA stands for Compute Unified Device Architecture. It is created by NVIDIA.
CUDA comprises the CUDA toolkit ( compiler, profile, and debugger ), the software driver, and the CUDA SDK. The software layer gives direct access to the GPU's virtual instruction set and parallel computational elements. For deep learning researches and framework developers use cuDNN for high-performance GPU acceleration. It is a library of primitives for deep neural networks.
In this guide, we learn how to install CUDA and CuDNN on Ubuntu 20.04. There are two ways of going about this. You can install CUDA from Ubuntu Repository - which is the easiest approach - or install from the CUDA repository which provides the latest version of CUDA.
-
How to Manage KVM Virtual Machines with Cockpit Web Console
In a previous topic, we walked you through how create and manage KVM machines on command line. For command-line enthusiasts, this is an ideal way of creating and keeping tabs on virtual machines. For those who prefer using a graphical display, the Cockpit utility comes very much in handy.
Cockpit is a free and opensource web-based GUI that allows you to easily monitor and administer various aspects of your Linux server. It is lightweight, and resource-friendly and does not gobble up resources and neither does it reinvent subsystems or add its own tooling layer. It’s purely an on-demand service and uses your normal system login credentials.
-
How to install Mysql Server 8 on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3
MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. Its one of the popular relational management system.
Mysql is commonly installed as part of the popular LAMP or LEMP (Linux, Apache/Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, PHP/Python/Perl) stack. It implements the relational model and Structured Query Language (SQL) to manage and query data.
-
Games: Steam, Proton, DRM, and More
Folios in Linux 5.16
Announcing Solanum
A little while ago I released version 3.0.0 of my app Solanum. When doing the release, I realized something: I never announced the app here. Woops. So, here is the announcement. Solanum is an app that lets you work in timed sessions with regular breaks, based on the Pomodoro Technique. By default work sessions are 25 minutes, short breaks are 5 minutes, and long breaks are 15 minutes, and you work 4 sessions before a long break. These defaults can be configured in the Preferences window from Solanum 3.0.0 onward.
today's leftovers
