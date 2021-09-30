Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 12:11:36 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Red Hat OpenShift and other solutions behind customer and partner success stories

    Each month, we highlight how customers have found success with Red Hat products and solutions on the blog. Our partner ecosystem is behind many customer success stories, and partners are driving open source innovation within their geographical regions as well as the global community.

    In this post, we’re featuring an Argentina-based company and the Red Hat products that have helped it modernize services for customers in the United States, Europe and beyond. We also have the opportunity to feature how Red Hat solutions are helping fuel customer success for two partners—a technology provider that’s helping its customers in Ireland, and worldwide, achieve business success, and a gaming market pioneer that’s revolutionizing trillion-dollar industries such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing.

  • RedHat celebrates Halloween by relaunching version 0.9 of its system - itsfoss.net

    Red Hat has made the decision to celebrate Halloween by recalling and relaunching version 0.9 of its system, which was published on October 31, 1994. That release was a paid beta and the first version of the system to be distributed publicly, so It is considered the starting gun for what is currently the leading Linux company , both in terms of economics and technological leadership.

    The fact that Red Hat 0.9 was launched on October 31, 1994 earned it, of course, the nickname of ‘Halloween’, and is that the day and month indicated are the date to celebrate the well-known festival of pagan roots, which has become increasingly popular due to the preponderance of English-speaking countries in global culture.

  • Debug memory errors with Valgrind and GDB

    Buffer overflows, memory leaks, and similar memory issues plague many C and C++ programs. Valgrind is a sophisticated utility for finding low-level programming errors, particularly involving memory use. The GNU Project Debugger (GDB), is a popular tool for use with C/C++ and other languages.

    This article explains how to use Valgrind and GDB together along with vgdb, a small program that serves as an intermediary between Valgrind and GDB. We'll debug a simple program containing various intentional bugs to demonstrate the combined usage of Valgrind, GDB, and vgdb. This buggy program writes to invalid memory, uses an uninitialized variable, and leaks memory. We will see how to combine Valgrind, GDB, and vgdb to find each of these bugs.

  • IT leadership: 3 training tips | The Enterprisers Project

    Are your IT managers better at managing technology than they are at leading their teams? If your organization is like many IT groups, then your honest answer is probably a solid “Yes.”

    In most IT organizations, the best tech leads are promoted into management positions because they are good at managing technologies. But once they are in a management role, many new leaders struggle to provide effective leadership, and team productivity and morale often suffer as a result.

    Once you and your managers agree on what performance changes need to happen, use the following three tips to provide more effective leadership training.

  • Build a lab in 36 seconds, run Podman on a Mac, and more tips for sysadmins [Ed: Most of the picks here are just IBM products if not vendor lock-in (if support is available for other distros, not controlled by Red Hat/IBM, it tends to be lacking, second-class)]
  • How to provision AWS infrastructure with Ansible

    Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a method to provision and manage infrastructure and other resources using declarative definition files or code. Instead of manually configuring the servers (physical or virtual) and network devices (and other resources), you can use IaC to manage the entire infrastructure lifecycle. Ansible is one of the best IaC tools, and this article explains how to use it to provision infrastructure and other resources in a public cloud.

  • CIO role: Why the first 90 days are crucial

    Imagine a boat leaving a port and sailing across the ocean. If the boat’s path is off course by just one degree when it leaves, after 90 days, it will be so far off course that it will never reach its intended destination. On the other hand, if the boat stays true to course early on, minor variations later in the journey can be course-corrected more easily.

    The same concept applies to the first 90 days on any job – but it’s especially important when you’re taking on the CIO role.

    Your first 90 days will determine whether you become a trusted senior executive in the organization or a technology manager who’s seen as merely “keeping the lights on” and fixing IT problems. This three-month window is the only time you can create this impression. If you fall down into the operational depths during this time, there is little chance you’ll be able to elevate yourself in the eyes of the organization and your peers in the coming months and years. Conversely, if you establish yourself in these three months as a senior leader with vision and strategy at the forefront, you will be elevating yourself to the level any CIO needs to operate at to be effective in an organization.

  • Digital transformation: 4 common beliefs to reconsider

    If you weren’t familiar with digital transformation before the pandemic, you certainly are now. When employees, executives, and customers across every industry and vertical were forced inside, organizations around the world adjusted rapidly to accommodate the limitations of a digital environment. Though physically more disconnected than ever, digital connections exploded as we all found new ways to reach clients, collaborate with coworkers, and do virtually everything else from home.

    The idea of top-down organizational change isn’t new, however. It’s been around for decades as a natural response to changes in technology and culture. Though business leaders across the globe have tried – and sometimes failed – to implement company-wide change, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to transformation.

    Here are four long-held beliefs about digital transformation that could hinder your change strategy.

»

More in Tux Machines

Introducing New Colorways for Firefox 94

Today, Firefox is launching Colorways, a new feature that allows our users to express their most authentic selves and to bring them joy while browsing the web. As we challenge what the browser has been, and expand and define the vision of what Firefox browser is and can be, part of that challenge is to ask ourselves “who is it for and who can use it easily and feel included in the experience?” We caught up with Mikal Lewis, Senior Director, Product Management for Firefox, to hear more about his vision for Firefox and the impetus for launching Colorways. Read more

Linux 5.16 Additions and Improvements

  • Intel AMX Support Lands For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    After going through a number of rounds of patch revisions over the past year, Intel's kernel-side changes for supporting Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) with next-gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors has landed for Linux 5.16! Intel was quick to land the initial AMX changes into the LLVM compiler and GCC compiler while getting the kernel-side bits squared away is what took more than one year but now in mainline, months ahead of Sapphire Rapids' ramp in Q2.

  • Btrfs With Linux 5.16 Seeing More Performance Optimizations, NVMe ZNS - Phoronix

    The Btrfs file-system continues seeing new performance optimizations and other work, thanks in part to the renewed interest around the file-system with Fedora Workstation continuing to use it by default along with openSUSE and other Linux distributions. On the busy first day of the Linux 5.16 merge window the Btrfs changes were submitted by maitainer David Sterba of SUSE. There are performance improvements, some new feature work, and the usual assortment of fixes and code maintenance.

  • Linux 5.16 Networking Changes Are Quite Busy From New Drivers To Intel 100G Improvements - Phoronix

    Given the wide range of hardware running Linux and especially Linux being dominant in the data center, the networking changes each kernel cycle remain quite vibrant. Linux 5.16 is no exception with the main feature pull sent in on Monday for all the networking updates. One of the new drivers this cycle is the Realtek RTW89 WiFi driver for supporting the Realtek 8852AE 802.11ax adapters and future models.

Fedora Linux 35 Released with GNOME 41, Fedora Kinoite Flavor, and WirePlumber

After six months of hard work, Fedora Linux 35 is here with the latest and greatest GNOME 41 desktop environment for the Fedora Workstation edition. GNOME 41 brings some cool new features, such as a redesigned GNOME Software package manager that gives you instant access to Flatpak apps from the Flathub repository, a new GNOME Connections app for remote desktop access, and new settings for multitasking. Read more

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino

  • The Pi Zero 2 W Is The Most Efficient Pi | Hackaday

    Last week we saw the announcement of the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, which is basically an improved quad-core version of the Pi Zero — more comparable in speed to the Pi 3B+, but in the smaller Zero form factor. One remarkable aspect of the board is the Raspberry-designed RP3A0 system-in-package, which includes the four CPUs and 512 MB of RAM all on the same chip. While 512 MB of memory is not extravagant by today’s standards, it’s workable. But this custom chip has a secret: it lets the board run on reasonably low power.

  • Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W vs Radxa Zero - Features and benchmarks comparison - CNX Software

    The just-announced Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is not the first quad-core Arm SBC following Raspberry Pi Zero form factor, and back in 2017, the Banana Pi BPI-M2 Zero was introduced for $15, and the Radxa Zero was unveiled last June with an Amlogic S905Y2 SoC with price starting at $15 as well. With its Allwinner H2+ quad-core Cortex-A7 processor clocked at 1 GHz and a price bumped up to $23, the Banana Pi M2 Zero has mostly become irrelevant, but the Radxa Zero may still be considered by some people with a 1.8 GHz processor, and options for up to 4GB RAM, so let’s see how features compare against Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, followed by some benchmark numbers.

  • Scale up your dragon costume with wings that extend, flap and retract | Arduino Blog

    This year for Halloween, Quint BUILDs wanted to make something special for his daughter’s costume. Quint’s idea was to design and fabricate a pair of mechatronic dragon wings that can mount to a user’s back and move in three different modes by utilizing a set of pneumatic air cylinders. The prototype began as a single air cylinder connected to a relay that was, in turn, controlled by a single Arduino Micro and button. This way, Quint could finely tune the timings and pressures required for the device. After 3D printing a simple controller, machining a few aluminum plates, and welding it all together into a second prototype, it was time to experiment with programming more complex movements.

  • YouTuber Shane Wighton built a robot that paints murals | Arduino Blog

    Driven by a desire to print massive pieces of art on his new studio’s blank wall, Shane Wighton of the YouTube channel Stuff Made Here set out to create a large painting robot, which he calls “Janksy” after the famous artist and the jankiness of the construction. In principle, the device works by using a large gantry that spans the entire length of the wall to move horizontally whilst a series of cables and pulleys move it vertically. To avoid vibrations caused by moving such a large amount of weight so quickly, a second and far smaller/faster gantry houses a spray nozzle that deposits paint dots. All of this hardware is controlled by an Arduino Uno that translates positional commands into movements for the onboard stepper motors and servo.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6