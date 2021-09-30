Firefox brings you a new homepage making it easier to jump back in to the stuff you care about on your mobile devices
Today, we are rolling out a brand new Firefox homepage on Android and iOS, designed for those on-the-go, short bursts of online interactions that are constantly interrupted by life.
With this new Firefox homepage we wanted to lift that heavy mental burden of remembering to finish those halfway read articles or vacation research until you are ready to jump back and finish those tasks. We’ve simplified and organized your on-the-go mobile experiences into one central location, complete with new features to help you ignore the online noise and focus on what matters to you. Welcome to your new Firefox homepage, delivering a fast, intuitive and useful browser!
In May 2021, we redesigned the browsing experience with a new Firefox release. In today’s mobile release we continue to put our users first and today introduce a completely new homepage experience that helps you accomplish what you set out to do whenever you go online. The new Firefox home is a re-entry point for you to access previously opened tabs with articles you have yet to finish, sites you’ve bookmarked, and search histories organized by topics so you can find it all in one central spot. Today’s mobile release is just the beginning as we plan to roll out more features that build on this experience. Check out the new homepage, a place to organize your thoughts and interests...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 360 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Introducing New Colorways for Firefox 94
Today, Firefox is launching Colorways, a new feature that allows our users to express their most authentic selves and to bring them joy while browsing the web. As we challenge what the browser has been, and expand and define the vision of what Firefox browser is and can be, part of that challenge is to ask ourselves “who is it for and who can use it easily and feel included in the experience?” We caught up with Mikal Lewis, Senior Director, Product Management for Firefox, to hear more about his vision for Firefox and the impetus for launching Colorways.
Linux 5.16 Additions and Improvements
Fedora Linux 35 Released with GNOME 41, Fedora Kinoite Flavor, and WirePlumber
After six months of hard work, Fedora Linux 35 is here with the latest and greatest GNOME 41 desktop environment for the Fedora Workstation edition. GNOME 41 brings some cool new features, such as a redesigned GNOME Software package manager that gives you instant access to Flatpak apps from the Flathub repository, a new GNOME Connections app for remote desktop access, and new settings for multitasking.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
12 min 17 sec ago
26 min 28 sec ago
29 min 30 sec ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago